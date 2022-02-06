BOYS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 50, Tri-County 36
Cumberland defeated Tri-County, 50-36, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup at Waldrip Gymnasium.
The Pirates (12-13, 4-3 LPC) received 13 points from Jaxon Boldt, 12 points from Wiley Peters, 10 points from Maddox McElravy, six points from Elijah McElravy, four points from Galen Martinez, three points from Gavin Hendrix, and two points from Trevin Magee.
Teutopolis 62, Robinson 46
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 62-46, at J.H. Griffin Gym Saturday.
The Shoes (19-7) received 20 points from Caleb Siemer, 12 points from Max Niebrugge, nine points from Dylan Pruemer and James Niebrugge, five points from Mitch Althoff, three points from Brendan Niebrugge, and two points from Garrett Gaddis and Joey Ruholl.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Clay 46, Wayne City 35
North Clay defeated Wayne City, 46-35, in a non-conference matchup Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals (10-16) received 13 points from Miah Ballard, 12 points from Allison Czyzewski, nine points from Kirstin Allen, seven points from Alexis Van Dyke, three points from Matia Price, and one point from Leah Wehterholt.
WRESTLING
Class 1A Regional
Effingham sent a pair of wrestlers to sectionals on Saturday.
Kaiden Stewart and Jon Perry both qualified for the next round in the postseason. Stewart finished third in his 106-pound bracket, while Perry won his bracket at a Class 1A regional at Olney.
Perry defeated Mt. Carmel's Evan Hedge in his first match after pinning him in 36 seconds; defeated Lawrenceville's Kaden Ochs after pinning him in 32 seconds, and defeated Unity's Braxton Manual in the championship bout after pinning him in 1:37.
Meanwhile, Stewart defeated Unity's Joey Young by a 16-0 decision in his first match before losing to Cumberland's Hank Warfel by pinfall in 1:25 in his second match. Stewart, however, rebounded to win his final two matches and advance to sectionals. He defeated Olney's Chase Ackman by a 6-0 decision and Westville's Jessie Ireland by pinfall in 36 seconds.
