Teutopolis 54, Taylorville 51
Teutopolis defeated Taylorville, 54-51, on Saturday.
Max Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (16-7) with 19 points, while Caleb Siemer had nine, James Niebrugge had five, Mitch Althoff had four, and Brendan Niebrugge had three.
Cumberland 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45
Cumberland defeated ALAH in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament Saturday.
Jaxon Boldt led the Pirates (11-12) with 13 points, while Maddox McElravy had 12, Wiley Peters had eight, Blake McMechan, Galen Martinez, and Elijah McElravy had six, and Gavin Hendrix had five.
Breese Central 63, Teutopolis 34
Teutopolis fell to Breese Central, 63-34, on Saturday.
Izzy Hardiek led the Lady Shoes (16-7) with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting with six rebounds and one steal; Grace Tegeler had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with three rebounds; Emily Konkel had five points on 2-of-7 shooting with three rebounds and one steal; Kaylee Niebrugge had four points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds; Courtney Gibson had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with one rebound; Katie Kremer had two points on 1-of-1 shooting, and Kaitlyn Schumacher had two points on 1-of-8 shooting with five rebounds.
Mahomet-Seymour 48, Effingham 37
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 48-37, on Saturday in an Apollo Conference matchup.
Madison Mapes led the Hearts (16-10, 3-6 Apollo) with 19 points, while Meredith Schaefer and Coralin Ohnesorge had six points, Ella Niebrugge had four, and Marissa Allie had two.
Eastern Illinois Wrestling Tournament
Effingham competed in the Eastern Illinois Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
Below is how each wrestler faired:
Kaiden Stewart went 1-2 at 106 pounds. He defeated Oblong’s Mason Correll by pinfall in 1:03.
Hailey Printz went 0-2 at 126 pounds.
Wyatt Haycraft went 2-2 at 132 pounds. He defeated Mt. Carmel’s Matt Edwards by pinfall in 3:14 and Tri-County’s Haven Hinkle by pinfall in 2:49.
Robert Reardon went 1-2 at 138 pounds. He defeated Bismarck-Henning’s Taylor Carpenter by pinfall in 44 seconds.
Jon Perry — who earned Wrestler of the Tournament — went a perfect 3-0 at 152 pounds. He defeated Bismarck-Henning’s Karson Stevenson by pinfall in 1:31, Tri-County’s Eli Reese by pinfall in 4:47, and Olney’s Kaden Hess by a 10-1 decision for first place in the weight class. The win over Hess was also Perry’s 100th of his career.
Ryan Smith went 3-2 at 160 pounds. He defeated Olney’s Aaron Harman by pinfall in 1:43, Westville’s Aidan Vice by pinfall in 2:58, and Lawrenceville’s Dalton Spaha by pinfall in 4:39.
Saul Ellis went 2-2 at 170 pounds. He defeated Fairfield’s Bronson Rilea by a 10-6 decision and Oblong’s Brandon Thacker by pinfall in 2:37.
Trenton Patterson went 0-2 at 285 pounds.
