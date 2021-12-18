GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 57, Central A&M 30
Altamont defeated Central A&M on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Indians won 57-30.
Grace Nelson led Altamont (7-6) with 31 points. Peyton Osteen had nine points. Claire Boehm had seven points. Bri Grunloh had five points. Kylie Osteen had four points, and Ana Fulk had one point.
Teutopolis 54, Richland County 36
Teutopolis defeated Richland County on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Shoes won 54-36.
Kaylee Niebrugge led Teutopolis (7-2) with 29 points on 13-of-17 shooting with 15 rebounds and two assists. Kaitlyn Schumacher had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Courtney Gibson had six points on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound. Emily Konkel had five points on 1-of-8 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, one block, and one charge. Grace Tegeler had four points on 1-of-5 shooting with four rebounds, one steal, and one assist, and Katie Kremer had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with two rebounds.
Neoga 49, Newton 21
Neoga defeated Newton on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians bested the Lady Eagles 49-21.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (10-2) with 14 points. Avery Fearday had nine points. Haylee Campbell had eight points. Allison Worman and Sydney Hakman had six points. Trista Moore had four points, and Brynn Richards had two points.
Meanwhile, for Newton (4-9), Amber Russell had six points. Camryn Martin had four points. Alexis Hetzer and Sydney Dobbins had three points. Elley Bennett and Addy O'Dell had two points, and Ava Kessler had one point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altamont 64, Greenville 54
Altamont defeated Greenville in the Greenville Shootout Saturday afternoon.
The Indians won 64-54.
Mason Robinson led Altamont (6-2) with 17 points. Eric Kollman had 15 points. Noah Klimpel had eight points. Mason Winn had seven points. Jared Hammer and Tyler Robbins had five points. Will Schultz had four points, and Avery Jarhaus had three points.
Charleston 57, Saint Anthony 54
Saint Anthony fell to Charleston on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs lost 57-54.
Craig Croy led Saint Anthony (7-4) with 17 points. Griffin Sehy had 11 points. Kyle Stewart had seven points. Adam Rudibaugh, Eli Levitt, and Max Koenig had five points, and Colton Fearday had four points.
Edwards County 53, North Clay 42
North Clay fell to Edwards County in the Conrad Allen Tournament at Wayne City on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals lost 53-42.
Bryton Griffy led North Clay (3-9) with 18 points. Brady Ingram had 10 points. Dakota Weidner and Alex boose had five points. Layton Dawkins had three points, and Collyn Ballard had one point.
