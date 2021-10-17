VOLLEYBALL
Edwards County 2, Effingham 0
Effingham lost its final match of the Edwards County Tournament Saturday.
The Hearts lost the first set 25-21 and the second 25-17.
Effingham had contributions from Ali Davis (five assists and three digs), Bria Beals (two kills and 10 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (five kills, one block, and one dig), Kennedy Sowell (three kills and one block), Krista Phillips (four kills, one ace, two blocks, and four digs), Lexi Chrappa (three kills, one block, and four digs), Mattie Angel (nine assists, one ace, and one dig), Riley Cunningham (three digs), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, one ace, one block, and two digs), Tori Budde (five assists and two digs), and Saige Althoff (nine digs)
Newton 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Newton in its fourth match of the Edwards County Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 26-24 and the second set 25-8.
Effingham had contributions from Bria Beals (two kills, two aces, and five digs), Brueklyn Belcher (two kills and one dig), Kennedy Sowell (six kills, three blocks, and one dig), Krista Phillips (one block), Lexi Chrappa (two kills and 11 digs), Mattie Angel (eight assists, one ace, and two digs), Megan Ballman (two digs), Riley Cunningham (five digs), Sidney Donaldson (one ace and two blocks), Tori Budde (four assists and seven digs), and Saige Althoff (six digs).
Effingham 2, Carmi (White County) 0
Effingham defeated Carmi (White County) in its third match of the Edwards County Tournament Saturday.
The Hearts won the first set 29-27 and the second set 25-3.
Effingham had contributions from Ali Davis (three assists, one ace, and one dig), Bria Beals (three kills, one assist, one ace, and six digs), Brueklyn Belcher (three kills and one block), Kennedy Sowell (six kills, two blocks, and one dig), Krista Phillips (one kill, three aces, one block, and six digs), Lexi Chrappa (seven kills, one block, and six digs), Mattie Angel (three assists and two aces), Riley Cunningham (two digs), Sidney Donaldson (one assist, one ace, and four digs), Tori Budde (12 assists, two aces, and 13 digs), and Saige Althoff (seven digs).
Effingham 2, Richland County (Olney) 0
Effingham defeated Richland County (Olney) in straight sets in its second match of the Edwards County Tournament Saturday.
The Hearts won the first set 26-24 and the second match 25-12.
Effingham had contributions from Ali Davis (seven assists, one ace, and three digs), Bria Beals (three kills and eight digs), Brueklyn Belcher (six kills and two blocks), Kennedy Sowell (two kills, one block, and two digs), Krista Phillips (five kills, three aces, one block, and one dig), Lexi Chrappa (seven kills and five digs), Mattie Angel (one assist), Megan Ballman (one ace and two digs), Hannah Thompson (two assists), Raegan Boone (one kill), Riley Cunningham (one dig), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, two assists, two aces, one block, and two digs), Tori Budde (14 assists and nine digs), Remmy Franklin (one dig), and Saige Althoff (five digs).
Effingham 2, Mt. Carmel 0
Effingham volleyball defeated Mt. Carmel in its first match of the Edwards County Tournament Saturday.
The Hearts won the first set 32-30 and the second set 25-15.
Effingham had contributions from Ali Davis (one assist), Bria Beals (four kills, one assist, three aces, and five digs), Brueklyn Belcher (six kills and two blocks), Kennedy Sowell (six kills and two digs), Krista Phillips (two kills, one ace, two blocks, and one dig), Lexi Chrappa (five kills, one ace, and nine digs), Mattie Angel (nine assists, two aces, and one dig), Riley Cunningham (three digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill, one block, and one dig), Tori Budde (13 assists, one ace, and three digs), and Saige Althoff (one kill, one assist, and six digs).
Newton at the Edwards County Tournament
Newton volleyball took home first place at the Edwards County Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Grayville and Casey-Westfield in pool play and Carmi (White County), Effingham, and Edwards County in bracket play.
Newton (27-6) had contributions from Jenna Ochs (10 aces, 32 kills, six blocks, and three digs), Brooke Johnson (seven aces, 25 kills, seven assists, one block, and 33 digs), Avery Mulvey (six aces, one assist, and four digs), Laney Hemrich (five aces, two assists, and 22 digs), Elley Bennett (four aces, 14 assists, and 37 digs), Brooke Schafer (two aces, 18 kills, 86 assists, three blocks, and 21 digs), Ava Kessler (25 kills, two assists, one block, and five digs), Emma Rauch (17 kills, two assists, and 10 digs), Gracie Smithenry (10 kills, two blocks, and four digs), Cierrah Utley (one kill), and Amber Russell (14 digs).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, St. Anthony 0
WSS defeated St. Anthony in the finals in the Gold Flight of the National Trail Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-22 and the second 25-17.
The Bulldogs had contributions from Anna Faber (16 assists), Andrea Rudolphi (three kills and two aces), Abbi Hatton (two kills and one ace), Ada Rozene (six kills and one ace), Lucy Fearday (four kills and two blocks), and Maddie Kibler (two kills).
St. Anthony 2, Altamont 0
St. Anthony defeated Altamont in straight sets in the Gold Flight of the National Trail Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-17.
St. Anthony had contributions from Anna Faber (one kill, one ace, one block, and 26 assists), Elizabeth Kabbes (one kill), Addie Wernsing (one kill), Andrea Rudolphi (six kills and one ace), Abbi Hatton (five kills and two aces), Ada Rozene (12 kills and four aces), and Lucy Fearday (four kills and two aces).
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown)
CHBC defeated SEB in the finals of the Bronze Flight of the National Trail Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Bobcats won the first 25-11 and the second 25-17.
CHBC (8-18) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (six kills and eight digs), Raechelle Kelly (three assists and two digs), Gracie Heckert (one kill, one assist, and five digs), Madison Wojcik (one ace, four assists, and three digs), Marissa Summers (one kill, one ace, and five digs), Karlee Smith (one kill and one block), Kaycie Stefanski (one assist), Aspen Rehkemper (one ace and five digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (one kill and one assist).
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 2, Dieterich 1
CHBC defeated Dieterich in three sets in the Bronze Flight of the National Trail Conference Tournament Saturday.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-22, won the second 25-19, and won the third 25-14.
CHBC had contributions from Tatayana Duckwitz (nine kills, nine aces, and 14 digs), Raechelle Kelly (one kill, five aces, 10 assists, and three digs), Gracie Heckert (two kills, three aces, one assist, and 14 digs), Madison Wojick (two kills, two aces, four assists, and four digs), Marissa Summers (seven kills, two aces, one assist, and six digs), Karlee Smith (two kills and four digs), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill and one assist), Aspen Rehkemper (one ace and nine digs), Birgen Schlanser (two digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (one kill).
