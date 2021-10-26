VOLLEYBALL
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Mt. Zion 1
WSS volleyball defeated Mt. Zion in the third-place match of the Mt. Pulaski Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 30-28, lost the second 25-22, and won the third 18-16.
WSS (27-6-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one kill, 26 assists, 11 digs, and two blocks), Gabby Vonderheide (10 kills, six digs, and three blocks), Natalie Hayes (one ace, five kills, and four digs), Halle Moomaw (12 kills and one block), Brianna Hewing (one ace, five kills, four digs, and two blocks), Kinley Quast (three aces, three assists, and 11 digs), and Ainslie Eident (two digs).
"We didn't start the day off playing very well but ended on a great note, placing third," head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "St. Joseph-Ogden was a tough team, but we were able to stay with them. The win against Mt. Zion was a nice surprise. We fought hard and came out on top."
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 0
WSS fell to St. Joseph-Ogden in straight sets in its third match of the Mt. Pulaski Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets lost the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-19.
WSS (26-6-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, one kill, 17 assists, and four digs), Gabby Vonderheide (two kills, eight digs, and one block), Natalie Hayes (four kills, one assist, six digs, and one block), Halle Moomaw (six kills and one block), Brianna Hewing (one ace, five kills, one dig, and one block), Kinley Quast (five digs), and Ainslie Eident (one dig).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Illini Central 0
WSS defeated Illini Central in straight sets in its second match of the Mt. Pulaski Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-18 and won the second 25-10.
WSS (26-5-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, one kill, 23 assists, and seven digs), Gabby Vonderheide (one ace, four kills, and two digs), Natalie Hayes (five kills, one dig, and one block), Halle Moomaw (eight kills and one block), Brianna Hewing (seven kills and two digs), Kinley Quast (four aces, two assists, and seven digs), Bella Braden (one dig), and Samantha Hayes (one kill).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 1, Shelbyville 1
WSS tied with Shelbyville in its first match of the Mt. Pulaski Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-11 and lost the second 25-20.
WSS (25-5-1) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, one kill, 11 assists, eight digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (seven kills), Natalie Hayes (one kill, two digs, and one block), Halle Moomaw (five kills and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (four kills, one assist, two digs, and one block), Kinley Quast (four aces, five assists, and seven digs), Bella Braden (eight digs), Ainslie Eident (two digs), Ellie Wittenberg (one kill and one dig), and Samantha Hayes (one kill and one block).
Mahomet-Seymour Tournament
St. Anthony went 3-2 at the Mahomet-Seymour Tournament over the weekend.
The Bulldogs defeated Decatur MacArthur 25-17, 25-13; lost to Pleasant Plains 25-22, 25-11; lost to Peotone 29-27, 26-24, 15-13; defeated Mattoon 25-22, 25-17, and defeated Morris 25-18, 25-18.
St. Anthony (26-9) had contributions from Anna Faber (three kills, two aces, and 116 assists), Elizabeth Kabbes (two kills and three aces), Addie Wernsing (two aces), Andrea Rudolphi (15 kills, one ace, and one block), Abbi Hatton (20 kills, two aces, and two blocks), Ada Rozene (39 kills, four aces, and three blocks), Lucy Fearday (47 kills, two aces, and three blocks), Maddie Kibler (six kills, seven aces, and four blocks), Sophia Seagle (one kill), and Emma Ashton (two aces).
Meridian 2, Altamont 0
Altamont finished the Pawnee Tournament 1-4 after its second loss to Meridian Saturday.
The Lady Indians lost 25-18, 18-25, 7-10.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (10 digs, one ace, one block, nine assists, and seven kills), Ada Tappendorf (four digs, one ace, one block, and four kills), Ella Ruffner (10 digs and nine kills), Lauren Walker (six digs and two aces), Madison Splechter (eight digs), Peyton Osteen (three digs, 13 assists, and one kill), Briana Hassebrock (one block and six kills), and Alyvia Wills (five digs and one kill).
Altamont 2, Edinberg 0
Altamont defeated Edinberg in its fourth match of the Pawnee Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-21.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (nine digs, one block, eight assists, and eight kills), Ada Tappendorf (two digs, four aces, two blocks, and five kills), Ella Ruffner (10 digs and nine kills), Lauren Walker (seven digs), Madison Splechter (seven digs), Peyton Osteen (three digs, one ace, and nine assists), Della Berg (five digs), Alyvia Wills (one dig), and Grace Lemke (one kill).
Taylorville 2, Altamont 0
Altamont lost its third match of the Pawnee Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians fell to Taylorville 21-25, 20-25.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (seven digs, two blocks, five assists, and three kills), Ada Tappendorf (two digs, three blocks, and six kills), Ella Ruffner (eight digs, two blocks, and three kills), Lauren Walker (five digs and one ace), Madison Splechter (four digs), Peyton Osteen (four digs, one ace, and three assists), Lanie Tedrick (one block and one assist), Alyvia Wills (one dig), and Grace Lemke (four digs, one ace, and two blocks).
Unity 2, Altamont 0
Altamont lost its second match of the Pawnee Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians fell to Unity 13-25, 19-25.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (nine digs, one block, seven assists, and six kills), Ada Tappendorf (seven digs, one block, and three kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs and three kills), Lauren Walker (three digs and one kill), Madison Splechter (two digs), Peyton Osteen (eight digs and seven assists), Brinna Grunloh (one dig), and Alyvia Wills (four kills).
Meridian 2, Altamont 1
Altamont volleyball lost its first match of the Pawnee Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians fell to Meridian 25-21, 18-25, 8-10.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (two digs, two aces, 18 assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (three digs, two blocks, and 12 kills), Ella Ruffner (nine digs, one ace, one block, and one kill), Lauren Walker (seven digs and one ace), Peyton Osteen (four digs, two aces, two blocks, three assists, and one kill), Briana Hassebrock (five digs and one kill), Brinna Grunloh (two digs), Lanie Tedrick (one ace), and Grace Lemke (one block and one kill).
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A Regionals
Aside from Newton, who won the Class 1A regional Saturday at Robinson High School, other local teams also competed.
St. Anthony finished sixth with 125 points. Cumberland finished seventh with 156 points. Altamont finished ninth with 227 points. Dieterich finished 10th with 241 points, and Teutopolis finished 11th with 259 points.
For the Bulldogs, junior Griffen Elder placed fourth at 16:25.18; junior Conlan Walsh placed 15th at 17:10.50; sophomore Aidan Braunecker placed 21st at 17:33.68; junior Max Sager placed 41st at 18:48.75, and junior Nick Wiedman placed 57th at 19:39.93.
Other finishes for St. Anthony came from sophomore Kaden Einhorn, who placed 59th at 19:51.76, and junior Sam Deters, who placed 73rd at 21:02.45.
For the Pirates, senior Wiley Peters finished 16th at 17:12.50; junior Hank Warfel finished 32nd at 18:17.70; junior Jack Pruemer finished 36th at 18:35.62; freshman Riley Morgan finished 42nd at 18:49.75, and junior Michael Beaumont finished 47th at 19:08.20.
Other Cumberland finishes came from freshman Rylan Eaton, who finished 69th at 20:37.31.
For the Indians, freshman Hayden Summers finished 33rd at 18:22.23, while junior Jason Kollman finished 38th at 18:43.12. Junior Dalton Roedl came in 53rd at 19:28.44; junior Matthew Becker was 62nd at 20:00.55; senior Tristan Rhodes was 63rd at 20:14.12.
Other Altamont finishes came from freshman Zach Shafer, who finished 79th at 21:52.56.
For the Movin' Maroons, junior Jack Bloemer finished 44th at 18:55.50; sophomore Kaden Iffert finished 48th at 19:08.97; sophomore Trevor Niemerg finished 55th at 19:35.00; sophomore Kaden Einhorn finished 58th at 19:48.45, and freshman Draven Homman finished 60th at 19:53.34.
Other Dieterich finishes came from sophomore Gabe Jackson, who finished 70th at 20:51.31 and junior Brody Will, who finished 74th at 21:05.47.
Lastly, for the Wooden Shoes, senior Devon Probst finished 49th at 19:09.60; freshman Oliver Lee finished 54th at 19:29.05; senior Jackson Vonderheide finished 56th at 19:38.24; senior Toby Isley finished 61st at 19:59.73, and junior Joseph Lee finished 64th at 20:14.68.
Other Teutopolis finishes came from freshman Luke Dennis, who finished 77th at 21:3.193.
As for girls teams, Newton finished in third with 66 points, St. Anthony was fourth with 131 points, Dieterich was sixth with 149 points, and Neoga with Cumberland was seventh with 159 points.
For the Lady Eagles, senior Rylea Borgic finished third at 18:45.3; freshman Natalie Kistner was eighth at 20:22.2; junior Alexis Hetzer was 10th at 20:45.3; freshman Ella Radke was 22nd at 21:39.8, and junior Taylor Slough was 39th at 22:30.5.
For the Bulldogs, sophomore Emma Helmink was 11th at 20:46.9; freshman Taylor Miller was 30th at 22:01.2; freshman Ava Faber was 37th at 22:26.6; senior Riley Guy was 44th at 23:37.7, and sophomore Grace Niebrugge was 52nd at 23:54.3.
The other finisher for St. Anthony was sophomore Carry Goeckner, who was 66th at 27:56.2.
For the Movin' Maroons, senior Kaitlyn Boerngen was 24th at 21:42.8; freshman Ella Kreke was 36th at 22:23.5; sophomore Ruby Westendorf was 43rd at 23:18.8; freshman Kady Tegeler was 47th at 23:47.8, and junior Cortney Brummer was 51st at 23:50.6.
The other finishes for Dieterich came from sophomore Makenna French, who finished 60th at 26:01.7, and sophomore Olivia Brummer, who finished 68th at 29:14.4.
Lastly, for the Lady Pirates, senior Maggie Clark was 26th at 21:45.7; freshman Ani Edwards was 28th at 21:54.5; sophomore Lexie Fletcher was 49th at 23:50.2; senior Abbagayl Howald was 53rd at 23:55.8, and senior Emma Butler was 56th at 24:11.6.
The other finishes for Cumberland came from freshman Addison Mast, who finished 62nd at 26:35.5, and senior Myah Wright finished 69th at 30:18.9.
Other local teams that didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score were Teutopolis, Altamont, and North Clay.
For the Lady Shoes, sophomore Olivia Copple finished 12th at 20:55.0; sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling was 50th at 23:50.5, and senior Katherine Kingery was 57th at 24:34.9.
Meanwhile, for the Lady Indians and Lady Cardinals, freshman Abigail Weishaar finished 29th at 22:00.1, and sophomore Makayla Sidwell finished 65th at 27:03.5 for Altamont, while sophomore Samantha Westendorf finished 67th at 28:20.5 for North Clay.
Class 2A Regionals
Effingham placed fourth in girls and eighth in boys at Class 2A Regionals at Olney Central College Saturday.
On the girls' side, freshman Jessica Larsen finished fifth at 19:21.35, while junior Kayleigh Koester finished 14th at 20:31.09.
Freshman Haddie Hill was third for the Hearts — 23rd overall — with a time of 21:07.40. Freshman Morgan Springer finished fourth on the team, 27th overall, at 21:40.76, while rounding out the team was junior Allison Miller, who finished 42nd at 22:51.35.
Other finishes for Effingham came from sophomore Audrey Wagoner, who was 52nd at 23:56.04, and sophomore Gracie Eaton, who was 60th at 28:32.36.
As for the boys, Effingham finished with 169 points, three behind Rantoul for seventh.
However, despite not advancing as a team, the Hearts did send two individuals to the sectional round.
Juniors Andrew Donaldson and Garrett Wagoner both advanced. Donaldson finished eighth at regionals with a time of 16:35.33, while Wagoner finished 19th at 17:05.92.
