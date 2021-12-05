Neoga 57, Cumberland 50
Neoga defeated Cumberland on Saturday.
The Indians beat the Pirates 57-50.
Paci McClure led Neoga (4-2) with 16 points. Dontye Perry had 13 points. Kaden Young had 12 points. Luke Romack had 11 points. Quintin Richards had three points and Kyle Peters had two points.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (3-3), Jaxon Boldt led the team with 12 points. Wiley Peters had 10. Elijah McElravy and Trevin Magee had nine. Gavin Hendrix had eight and Maddox McElravy had two.
Teutopolis 59, Unity 51
Teutopolis defeated Unity Saturday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Wooden Shoes won 59-51.
Brendan Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer led Teutopolis (4-1) with 16 points, with Siemer adding nine rebounds. Max Niebrugge had nine points and five assists. Kayden Althoff had nine points. James Niebrugge had seven points and six rebounds and Mitch Althoff had two points.
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 57, Tri-County 33
SEB defeated Tri-County on Saturday.
The Eagles won 57-33.
Jarrett Pasley led SEB (6-1) with 14 points, six rebounds, and one steal. Gavyn Smith had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Caleb Campbell had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Brady Maxey had eight points and 10 rebounds. Adam Atwood had six points, two rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block. Quinton Logan had five points, two rebounds, and one steal, and Josiah Maxey had two points.
Neoga 52, Cumberland 42
Neoga defeated Cumberland on Saturday.
The Indians beat the Lady Pirates 52-42.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (6-1) with 18 points with six rebounds, six blocks, and four steals. Trista Moore had 13 points. Avery Fearday had nine points and four assists. Allison Worman had six points and Allison Sampson, Sydney Hakman, and Haylee Campbell had two points.
Meanwhile, for Cumberland (7-2), Sage Carr had 12 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had 11 points. Abbie Becker had nine points. Jadalyn Sowers had six points and Zoe Mitchell had four points.
Effingham 45, North Clay 27
Effingham defeated North Clay on Saturday.
The Hearts beat the Lady Cardinals 45-27.
Ella Niebrugge led Effingham (7-0) with 12 ponts. Bria Beals had 10 points. Sawyer Althoff had eight points. Marissa Allie and Olivia Moser had four points. Coralin Ohnesorge had three points and Saige Althoff and Sidney Donaldson had two points.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (2-7), Miah Ballard led the team with nine points. Kirsten Allen had seven points. Matia Price had six points. Lucy Clark had three points and Alexis Van Dyke had two points.
Cumberland 27, Effingham 24
In its final match, Effingham fell to Cumberland.
The Hearts lost to the Pirates 27-24.
Wins for Cumberland came from Hank Warfel, who beat Kaiden Stewart, by pinfall, at 3:17; Braden Olmstead, who beat Wyatt Haycraft by a 6-2 decision and Noah Carl, who beat Trenton Patterson, by pinfall, in 29 seconds.
Meanwhile, wins for Effingham came from Robert Reardon, who beat Cam Brown, by pinfall, in 38 seconds; Jon Perry, who beat Jarad Carl, by pinfall, in 3:03 and Ryan Smith, who beat Grant Keyser, by pinfall, in 1:06.
Hailey Printz and Saul Ellis won by forfeit for the Hearts, while Colby Ryan won by forfeit for the Pirates.
Shelbyville 48, Effingham 18
In its fourth match, Effingham fell to Shelbyville.
The Hearts lost 48-18.
Effingham (2-5) picked up wins from Robert Reardon, who defeated Trey Plumb, by pinfall, in 20 seconds; Jon Perry, who defeated Will Fox, by a 6-0 decision and Ryan Smith, who beat Aydan Fisher, by pinfall, in 3:06.
Hailey Printz, Wyatt Haycraft, Saul Ellis, and Trenton Patterson lost their matches, while Kaiden Stewart won by forfeit.
Quincy (Notre Dame) 48, Effingham 33
In its third match, Effingham fell to Quincy (Notre Dame).
The Hearts lost 48-33.
Effingham (2-4) picked up wins from Hailey Printz, who defeated Greg Glacken, by a 13-12 decision; Robert Reardon, who beat Luke Bliven, by pinfall, at 4:34; Jon Perry, who beat Nathan Padisiak, by pinfall, at 1:09; Ryan Smith, who beat Ian Lynch, by pinfall, at 4:18, and Saul Ellis, who beat Tristin Pritts, by pinfall, at 3:53.
Wyatt Haycraft and Trenton Patterson lost their matches, while Kaiden Stewart picked up a win by forfeit.
Colfax (Ridgeview) 63, Effingham 18
In its second match, Effingham fell to Colfax (Ridgeview).
The Hearts lost 63-18.
Effingham (2-3) picked up wins from Kaiden Stewart, who defeated Daniel York, by pinfall, in 23 seconds; Robert Reardon, who beat Cole McCue, by pinfall, in 2:33, and Jon Perry, who beat Will Carmichael, by pinfall, in 4:46.
Hailey Printz, Wyatt Haycraft, Ryan Smith, Saul Ellis, and Trenton Patterson lost their matches.
Effingham 36, Taylorville 36
Effingham competed in the Cumberland Pirate Duals on Saturday.
The Hearts wrestled in five matches, the first coming against Taylorville. Effingham (2-2) tied with Taylorville 36-36 but won based on the criteria for dual matches.
As for the results, Kaiden Stewart defeated Mathew Gettings, by pinfall, at 1:48 and Jon Perry defeated Jordan Hamell, by pinfall, in 41 seconds. Hailey Printz and Robert Reardon lost their matches, while Wyatt Haycraft, Ryan Smith, Saul Ellis, and Trenton Patterson won by forfeit.
