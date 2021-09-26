GIRLS GOLF
John Macek Invitational
Effingham finished seventh at the John Macek Invitational Saturday.
Marah Kirk fired an 82, while Ella Niebrugge shot a 93. Anna Hirtzel and Elena Niebrugge each shot 99, as well, to round out the final team score.
The two other scores that didn't count were Coralin Ohnesorge's 103 and Marissa Allie's 107.
Teutopolis also competed in the tournament, finishing 11th.
Abigail Wortman shot a 105, while Alaina Helmink shot a 109, Mollie Koester a 110, and Margaret Wente a 121.
The two other scores that didn't count were Josie Deters' 124 and Aimee Schilling's 144.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mt. Vernon Doubles Tournament
Teutopolis girls tennis won the Mt. Vernon Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Every Lady Shoes' doubles team won their respective flight. Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen won the first flight. Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmen won the second. Grace Hoene and Julian Hemmen won the third, and Josie Drees and Kacie Habing won the fourth.
SOCCER
Teutopolis 1, Wesclin 1
Teutopolis soccer tied with Wesclin on Saturday.
Nolan Runde scored the lone goal for the Wooden Shoes.
Teutopolis moves to 10-3-2 on the season with the tie.
St. Anthony 0, Pana 0
St. Anthony soccer played to a 0-0 tie with Pana on Saturday.
Pierce Verdeyen finished with five saves, while the Bulldogs finished with 19 shots.
BOYS GOLF
Orphan Invitational
St. Anthony boys golf won the Orphan Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 222, defeating Highland by three strokes in the better ball format.
Thomas Chojnicki and Jonathan Willenborg finished fourth with a 71, while Dakota Flaig and Joey Trupiano shot a 75, and Michael Martelli and Lane Ludwig a 76.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Joseph Spartan Classic
St. Anthony finished 19th, and Teutopolis finished 22nd among boys' teams at the St. Joseph Spartan Classic Saturday.
Junior Gio Buccio finished 97th at 18:41.01. Junior Max Sager was 114th at 19:15.89. Junior Nick Wiedman was 130th at 19:55.74. Freshman Calvin Sudkamp was 136th at 20:16.35, and junior Sam Deters was 153rd at 21:37.92.
For the Wooden Shoes, senior Jackson Vonderheide finished 109th at 19:07.52. Senior Devon Probst finished 126th at 19:40.91. Senior Toby Isley finished 141st at 20:24.86. Junior Joseph Lee finished 143rd at 20:30.38, and freshman Luke Dennis finished 149th at 21:04.37.
Cumberland and Neoga also competed in the meet but didn't have enough runners for a team score.
For the Pirates, senior Wiley Peters finished 46th at 17:09.22. Junior Jack Pruemer was 102nd at 18:57.33, and Riley Morgan was 125th at 19:39.55.
Meanwhile, for the Indians, junior Hank Warfel finished 85th at 18:14.97. Junior Michael Beamont finished 101st at 18:55.23, and freshman Rylon Eaton finished 144th at 20:31.18.
As for the girls' side, St. Anthony finished 14th as a team.
Sophomore Emma Helmink finished 50th at 20:47.06. Freshman Taylor Miller finished 69th at 21:38.49. Freshman Ava Faber was 85th at 22:54.12. Senior Macy Rietz was 100th at 23:46.60. Sophomore Grace Niebrugge was 106th at 24:28.96. Senior Riley Guy was 107th at 24:29.05, and sophomore Carry Goeckner was 136th at 28:10.87.
As for other local teams, Teutopolis sophomore Olivia Copple finished 48th at 20:44.87. Senior Katherine Kingery finished 102nd at 24:03.09. Sophomore Kaitlyn Vahling finished 119th at 25:38.80, and senior Aubrey Collins finished 122nd at 26:10.46.
For Cumberland, Lexie Fletcher finished 99th at 23:44.23. Senior Abby Howald finished 105th at 24:20.68. Freshman Addison Mast finished 131st at 27:24.52, and Myah Wright finished 143rd at 29:07.46.
Lastly, for Neoga, freshman Ani Edwards finished 67th at 21:28.17. Senior Maggie Clark finished 75th at 22:06.36, and senior Emma Butler finished 118th at 25:15.47.
FALL BASEBALL
Teutopolis 1, Putnam County 0
After a 9-0 win in the opener, Teutopolis won 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader against Putnam County on Saturday.
Tyler Pruemer allowed one hit and no earned runs while striking out six batters.
At the plate, Brett Kreke, Brayden Gaddis, Joey Ruholl, Mitch Jansen, and Pruemer all collected hits.
Teutopolis 9, Putnam County 0
Teutopolis shut out Putnam County in a doubleheader Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes scored all of their runs in the second inning in their 9-0 run.
Sam Bushur went 2-for-3 with one run, a triple, and two RBIs, while Kayden Althoff went 1-for-3 with one run, a double, and two RBIs.
On the mound, Bushur threw five innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs. He struck out eight and walked one.
