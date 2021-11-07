SWIMMING
St. Anthony’s Jules Harden and Alexandra Ciorna qualified for the state finals in swimming over the weekend.
Harden qualified in the 200-yard freestyle, where she won with a time of 1:55.47, and in the 100-yard freestyle, where she came in second to Urbana University’s Sally Ma, at 52:07.
Meanwhile, Ciorna qualified in the 100-yard backstroke, where she won with a time of 57:90.
As a team, the Bulldogs — who have three swimmers on the roster — finished seventh at the Urbana sectional with 65 points, too.
The state finals are at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, starting Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Newton’s Rylea Borgic earned all-state honors after finishing 21st at the Class 1A state meet Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Borgic finished in 18:23.83 to earn the accolade.
Meanwhile, in Class 2A, Effingham’s Jessica Larsen finished 109th with a time of 19:18.03.
As for the boys, the Eagles finished 13th as a team with 362 points.
Senior Nick Zwilling finished 73rd at 16:19.14, while sophomore Luke Weber finished 103rd at 16:31.25; junior Clay Bergbower, 109th at 16:34.66; junior Owen Mahaffey, 110th at 16:35.21; junior Luis Zavala, 138th at 16:50.41; junior Nick Shamhart, 183rd at 17:13.94, and junior Ben Street, 217th at 17:45.14.
Meanwhile, for St. Anthony, junior Griffen Elder finished 69th at 16:16.11. He was the only Bulldogs’ runner to qualify.
