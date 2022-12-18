GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 66, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39
St. Anthony defeated ALAH on Saturday at ALAH.
The Bulldogs (11-2) won 66-39.
Lucy Fearday led the way with 24 points. Nancy Ruholl and Stacie Vonderheide had 17. Ady Rios had four, and Addi Nuxoll and Lily Gannaway had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Anthony (11-2)
|23
|17
|18
|8
|66
|Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-4)
|6
|15
|11
|7
|39
STA - Ruholl 17, Vonderheide 17, Nuxoll 2, Fearday 24, Rios 4, Gannaway 2. FG 27, FT 10-14, F 17. (3-pointers: Ruholl 1, Vonderheide 1. Fouled out: Faber)
ALAH - H. Condill 4, Rawlins 6, Seal 18, Beachy 6, Rohacs 2, Herschberger 2, Hutchcraft 1. FG 17, FT 4-11, F 11. (3-pointers: Beacy 1)
Neoga 53, Newton 44
Neoga defeated Newton on Saturday at Neoga High School.
The Indians (12-0) defeated the Eagles (5-8) 53-44.
Brynn Richards had 11 points. Allison Sampson had 10. Sydney Richards had 23, and Haylee Campbell had nine.
As for Newton, Macy Barthelemy had one point. Elley Bennett had three points, three assists, and two steals. Addy O'Dell had nine points and two steals. Lilly Kessler had two points and six rebounds. Karasyn Martin had 12 points and three assists. Camryn Martin had 15 points, two assists, and six steals, and Emma Nadler had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Neoga
|18
|12
|12
|11
|53
|Newton
|10
|17
|14
|3
|44
NEO - B. Richards 11, Sampson 10, S. Richards 23, Campbell 9. FG 20, FT 11-23.
NEW - Barthelemy 1, Bennett 3, O'Dell 9, Kessler 2, K. Martin 12, C. Martin 15, Nadler 2. FG 17, FT 8-12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 56, East Peoria 48
Teutopolis defeated East Peoria on Saturday in the Eureka Shootout.
The Wooden Shoes (8-1) won 56-48.
Garrett Gaddis had 16 points. Joey Niebrugge had 13 points and six rebounds. Brendan Niebrugge had 10. James Niebrugge had eight. Caleb Siemer had four points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Mitch Koester and Logan Roepke had two, and Caleb Bloemer had one.
Breese Central 63, Altamont 42
Altamont fell to Breese Central on Saturday in the Greenville Shootout.
The Indians (5-3) lost 63-42.
Dillan Elam and Kaidyn Miller had 12 points. Kienon Eirhart had seven. Mason Robinson and Wyatt Phillips had four, and Avery Jahraus had three.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Altamont
|4
|11
|17
|10
|42
|Breese Central
|8
|18
|18
|19
|63
A - Phillips 4, Elam 12, Jahraus 3, Robinson 4, Eirhart 7, Miller 12. FG 17, FT 4-8, F 11. (3-pointers: Miller 2, Eirhart 1, Jahraus 1)
BC - Dickshot 12, Kueper 7, SHubert 15, Rakers 4, Schrage 14, Rickhoff 2, Helmink 2, Lewis 7. FG 24, FT 8-12, F 9. (3-pointers: Schrage 3, Dickshot 2, Lewis 1, Shubert 1)
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 70, Hillsboro 58
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Hillsboro on Saturday in the championship game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Hatchets (9-2) won 70-58.
Austin Wittenberg had 28 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 20. Jackson Gurgel had seven. Dylan Curry had six. Talon Bridges had five, and Rhett Rincker had four.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg
|16
|21
|20
|13
|70
|Hillsboro
|10
|15
|13
|20
|58
WSS - A. Wittenberg 28, J. Wittenberg 20, Gurgel 7, Curry 6, Bridges 5, Rincker 4. FG 26, FT 19-24. (3-pointers: Gurgel 1)
H - Christian 31, Matoush 18, Lowe 5, Schaake 3. FG 27, FT 10-16. (3-pointers: Matoush 3, Christian 2, Lowe 1)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 65, Cumberland 52
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Cumberland on Saturday in the 3rd Place Game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles (7-4) defeated the Pirates (3-6) 65-52.
Adam Atwood had 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Caleb Campbell had 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting with four rebounds and five assists. Cade Schaub had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and one steal. Jarrett Pasley had six points on 1-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Wyatt Stine had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and three assists. Josiah Maxey had four points on 2-of-3 shooting with six rebounds, and Brody Mason had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
As for Cumberland, Gavin Hendrix had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting with six rebounds. Trevin Magee had 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists. Maddox McElravy had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and one assist. Blake McMechan had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting with one rebound and three steals. Jaxon Boldt had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with three rebounds and one assist. Kaleb Bierman had two rebounds, and Kelby Bierman had one rebound.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Elmo-Brownstown
|22
|13
|14
|16
|65
|Cumberland
|11
|11
|12
|18
|52
SEB - Atwood 21, Campbell 14, Schaub 13, Pasley 6, Stine 5, Maxey 4, Mason 2. FG 22, FT 17-27, F 14. (3-pointers: Atwood 1, Campbell 1, Schaub 1, Pasley 1)
C - Hendrix 20, Magee 11, McElravy 10, McMechan 9, Boldt 2. FG 23, FT 1-7, F 21. (3-pointers: McElravy 2, Hendrix 1, Magee 1, McMechan 1. Fouled out: Hendrix, McElravy)
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 46, Ramsey 43
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Ramsey on Saturday in the 5th Place Game of the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
The Bobcats (4-7) won 46-43.
Kaidyn Calame had 16 points. AJ Radloff had 13. Clayton Wojcik had seven. Gage Lorton had six, and Carson Evans and Kenny Robbins had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City
|17
|4
|11
|14
|46
|Ramsey
|17
|7
|11
|8
|43
CHBC - Wojcik 7, Evans 2, Robbins 2, Calame 16, Lorton 6, Radloff 13. FG 18, FT 5-9, F 13. (3-pointers: Calame 2, Lorton 2, Radloff 1)
R - Ritter 1, B. Hayes 12, Finley 7, Reiss 4, H. Hayes 12, Hortenstine 5, Roley 2. FG 19, FT 3-14, F 14. (3-pointers: Finley 1, H. Hayes 1. Fouled out: Finley)
North Clay 54, Wayne City 52
North Clay defeated Wayne City on Saturday in the championship game of the Conrad Allen Tournament.
The Cardinals (8-4) won 54-52.
Logan Fleener had 25 points. Alex Boose had 14. Cody Zimdars had five. Ethan Kuenstler and Levi Smith had four, and Jesse Weidner had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|North Clay
|8
|16
|14
|16
|54
|Wayne City
|12
|19
|11
|10
|52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.