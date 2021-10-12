GIRLS TENNIS
Little Illini Conference Tournament
Newton tennis tied for first at the Little Illini Conference Tournament Saturday.
In singles matches, Jessilyn Hall defeated Mt. Carmel's Mackenzie Sanders 6-1, 6-2. Hall then lost to Robinson's Zharine Stephens 6-2, 6-0 and defeated Casey-Westfield's Caitlyn Cox 6-0, 6-1.
Meanwhile, Emily Probst defeated Cox 6-0, 6-1, Richland County's Caitlyn Cox 6-0, 6-1, and Paris' Kimber Calvert 6-1, 6-2.
As for doubles matches, Jean Lin and Kaitlyn Olmstead lost to Richland County's Abigail Atwood and Claire Uhl 6-1, 6-2.
The duo then lost to Casey-Westfield's Sydney Carr and Addysen McDaniel 2-6, 6-3, 11-9, before beating Paris' Lily Smittkamp and Chloe Martin 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, and Robinson's Alana Herr and Sydney Harmon 6-7, 6-3, 10-2.
Meanwhile, for the other doubles' team, Avery Zumbahlen and Grace Warfel lost to Carr and McDaniel 7-6, 6-0, and then to Paris' Sara Mills and Kenzie Hutchings 6-1, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Effingham 2, Shelbyville 0
Effingham defeated Shelbyville in the consolation championship match Saturday.
The Hearts won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-17.
Effingham had contributions from Bria Beals (two kills, one ace, and five digs), Brueklyn Belcher (two kills and one dig), Kennedy Sowell (six kills, one assist, and two blocks), Krista Phillips (three kills and one dig), Lexi Chrappa (two kills, four aces, two blocks, and four digs), Mattie Angel (nine assists and five digs), Megan Ballman (two assists, two aces, and five digs), Riley Cunningham (one dig), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, one assist, two blocks, and two digs), Tori Budde (four assists and two digs), and Abby Cunningham (one ace).
Effingham 2, Pana (Junior Varsity) 0
Effingham defeated the Pana junior varsity team in the first match of the consolation bracket Saturday.
The Hearts won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-13.
Effingham had contributions from Bria Beals (five kills, one assist, one ace, one block, and 10 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (five kills and one block), Kennedy Sowell (five kills, one block, and two digs), Krista Phillips (one kill, two blocks, and one dig), Lexi Chrappa (six kills, one assist, and seven digs), Mattie Angel (nine assists, two aces, and four digs), Megan Ballman (one ace and 11 digs), Riley Cunningham (seven digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill, two aces, one block, and two digs), Tori Budde (12 assists and two digs), and Angela Ballman (two digs).
Pana 2, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Pana in the third match of pool play Saturday.
The Hearts lost the first set 25-8 and the second 25-19.
Effingham had contributions from Bria Beals (one kill, one ace, one block, and three digs), Brueklyn Belcher (one kill and two blocks), Kennedy Sowell (three kills, one block, and one dig), Krista Phillips (one kill, two blocks, and two digs), Lexi Chrappa (three kills and 10 digs), Mattie Angel (five assists, one ace, and three digs), Megan Ballman (one assist and six digs), Riley Cunningham (two digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill and three digs), and Tori Budde (four assists and seven digs).
Effingham 2, Neoga 1
Effingham defeated Neoga in three sets in the second match of pool play Saturday.
The Hearts won the first set 25-13, lost the second 23-25, and won the third 15-5.
Effingham had contributions from Bria Beals (two kills and nine digs), Brueklyn Belcher (four kills and two blocks), Kennedy Sowell (eight kills and five blocks), Krista Phillips (two kills and two blocks), Lexi Chrappa (three kills, two blocks, and four digs), Mattie Angel (14 assists, five aces, and two digs), Megan Ballman (one assist and 14 digs), Riley Cunningham (four digs), Sidney Donaldson (three kills, two aces, four blocks, and two digs), Tori Budde (five assists and two digs), and Abby Cunningham (two assists and two digs).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Effingham 0
WSS defeated Effingham in the first match of pool play at the Shelbyville/Pana Invite Saturday.
The Hatchets took the first set 25-18 and the second 25-20.
WSS (16-3) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (three kills, 18 assists, and four digs), Gabby Vonderheide (one ace, five kills, one assist, and seven digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, six kills, seven digs, and one block), Halle Moomaw (eight kills), Brianna Hewing (one kill, one assist, and one dig), Kinley Quast (four aces, one assist, eight digs, and one block), Kaylynn Carey (one kill), and Ainslie Eident (one assist and one dig).
The Hearts had contributions from Bria Beals (two kills, one block, and four digs), Brueklyn Belcher (two kills, one assist, one block, and two digs), Kennedy Sowell (three kills and one block), Krista Phillips (one kill), Lexi Chrappa (two kills, one ace, one block, and three digs), Mattie Angel (six assists and two digs), Megan Ballman (one kill, one ace, and two digs), Riley Cunningham (two digs), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, two aces, one block, and two digs), Tori Budde (six assists and nine digs), and Angela Ballman (three digs).
St. Thomas More 2, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 0
WSS fell to St. Thomas More in the finals of the Shelbyville/Pana Invite Saturday.
The Hatchets lost the first set 25-20 and the second 25-12.
WSS (19-4) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (two aces, one kill, 11 assists, and six digs), Gabby Vonderheide (three kills and 10 digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, two kills, nine digs, and two blocks), Halle Moomaw (two kills, one dig, and four blocks), Brianna Hewing (four kills and one block), Kinley Quast (one assist and 15 digs), Kaylynn Carey (two blocks), and Ainslie Eident (two digs).
"Overall, we played well today," Hatchets' head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "We had times where we let down, but they pulled out to get second place. We struggled against St. Thomas More. We just couldn't find the hole on the floor. They are such a strong team. It's nice to see that competition every once in a while."
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Newton 0
WSS defeated Newton in its fourth match of the day Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-17.
WSS (19-3) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (four kills, 15 assists, nine digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (nine kills, one assist, and 10 digs), Natalie Hayes (two aces, two kills, one assist, and seven digs), Halle Moomaw (five kills and five blocks), Brianna Hewing (three kills and two blocks), Kinley Quast (four assists and nine digs), Kaylynn Carey (two digs and four blocks), and Ainslie Eident (two digs).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Neoga 0
WSS defeated Neoga in its third match of the day Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-7 and the second 25-20.
WSS (18-3) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (two kills, 20 assists, nine digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (six kill and nine digs), Natalie Hayes (seven kills, nine digs, and three blocks), Halle Moomaw (one ace, eight kills, one dig, and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (three kills and one dig), Kinley Quast (three aces, one assist, and 11 digs), Kaylynn Carey (one kill and one block), Ainslie Eident (one kill and three digs), and Samantha Hayes (five assists and one dig).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Pana 0
WSS defeated Pana in straight sets in its second match of the Shelbyville/Pana Invite Saturday.
The Hatchets won the first set 26-24 and the second 26-24.
WSS (17-3) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (two aces, two kills, 26 assists, 11 digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (10 kills, one assist, 14 digs, and one block), Natalie Hayes (eight kills and six digs), Halle Moomaw (one ace, four kills, one dig, and four blocks), Brianna Hewing (two aces, four kills, three digs, and two blocks), Kinley Quast (one ace, one assist, and 11 digs), Kaylynn Carey (one block), and Ainslie Eident (two digs).
Newton at the Shelbyville/Pana Invite
Newton went 2-3 at the Shelbyville/Pana Invite Saturday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Shelbyville (25-13, 25-20) and the Pana junior varsity (25-13, 25-16). They fell to St. Thomas More (25-11, 25-17), Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) (25-21, 25-17), and Pana 25-18, 25-13.
Newton (20-6) had contributions from Brooke Johnson (seven aces, 25 kills, 11 assists, two blocks, and 30 digs), Brooke Schafer (six aces, 19 kills, 65 assists, one block, and 24 digs), Jenna Ochs (six aces, 19 kills, five blocks, and four digs), Laney Hemrich (five aces, one kill, three assists, and nine digs), Elley Bennett (three aces, seven assists, and 18 digs), Jayden Weidner (one ace and one dig), Camryn Martin (one ace, one assist, and four digs), Ava Kessler (17 kills, two blocks, and six digs), Emma Oldham (nine kills, two assists, and nine digs), Emma Rauch (six kills, two assists, one block, and one dig), and Amber Russell (one assist and 18 digs).
Highland 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Highland in its final match of the day Saturday.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 25-10 and the second 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (two digs, three assists, and six kills), Ada Tappendorf (one block and two kills), Ella Ruffner (one block and five kills), Lauren Walker (one dig), Peyton Osteen (two digs, one ace, and six assists), and Brinna Grunloh (one dig).
Centralia 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Centralia in its second match of the day Saturday.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-20.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (five digs, one block, 13 assists, and nine kills), Ada Tappendorf (four digs, three blocks, and three kills), Ella Ruffner (eight digs, two aces, one block, and three kills), Lauren Walker (four digs, one ace, and one assist), Alyvia Wills (one block, one assist, and one kill), Peyton Osteen (one block, 11 assists, and one kill), Brinna Grunloh (two digs), and Grace Lemke (two kills).
Altamont 2, Father McGivney 0
Altamont defeated Father McGivney in its first match Saturday at the Highland Varsity Tournament.
The Lady Indians won the first 25-12 and the second 25-15.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (seven digs, two aces, two blocks, eight assists, and 10 kills), Ada Tappendorf (four digs, two blocks, and four kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs, one ace, and seven kills), Lauren Walker (three digs, one block, and one assist), Alyvia Wills (two kills), Peyton Osteen (four digs, three aces, and 10 assists), Della Berg (two blocks, two assists, and kill), Grace Lemke (two aces and one block), and Kadence Wolff (three digs).
CROSS COUNTRY
Centralia Invitational
Effingham girls finished first and the boys finished fifth at the Centralia Invitational Saturday.
The girls finished with 38 points.
Freshman Jessica Larson won the event after a time of 19:40. Junior Kayleigh Koester came in sixth at 20:50. Freshman Haddie Hill was 10th at 21:09. Freshman Morgan Springer was 13th at 21:52. Junior Allison Miller was 25th at 23:04. Sophomore Audrey Wagoner was 44th at 26:00, and sophomore Gracie Eaton was 51st at 28:58.
Meanwhile, for the boys, the Hearts finished with 125 points.
Junior Andrew Donaldson was 12th at 17:07. Freshman Adam Flack was 18th at 17:29. Junior Garrett Wagoner was 22nd at 17:44. Senior Jon Perry was 36th at 18:32. Freshman Aaron Hill was 48th at 19:24. Freshman Sam Spicer was 50th at 19:29, and junior Payton Bushue was 59th at 21:50.
Cumberland Invitational
St. Anthony finished 10th out of 16 teams, while the girls finished fourth out of eight at the Cumberland Invitational on Saturday.
On the boys' side, junior Griffen Elder finished 11th at 17:33. Junior Conlan Walsh finished 35th at 18:51. Junior Max Sager finished 67th at 20:09. Junior Nick Wiedman finished 88th at 21:24. Freshman Calvin Sudkamp was 95th at 21:48, and junior Sam Deters was 113th at 23:16.
As for other local boys teams, Cumberland finished 11th with 282 points, Altamont was 13th at 340 points, and Dieterich was 14th at 368 points.
Pirates' senior Wiley Peters finished 28th at 18:23. Junior Hank Warfel was 57th at 19:33. Junior Jack Pruemer was 71st at 20:24. Junior Michael Beaumont was 73rd at 20:35. Freshman Riley Morgan was 81st at 21:01, and freshman Rylan Eaton was 105th at 22:46.
For the Indians, freshman Hayden Summers finished 47th at 19:20. Senior Tristan Rhodes was 72nd at 20:26. Junior Jason Kollman was 75th at 20:43. Junior Dalton Roedl was 83rd at 21:12, and junior Matthew Becker was 106th at 22:50.
For the Movin' Maroons, junior Jack Bloemer finished 56th at 19:33. Sophomore Kaden Einhorn was 76th at 20:44. Sophomore Kaden Iffert was 84th at 21:16. Sophomore Trevor Niemerg was 92nd at 21:35. Freshman Draven Homman was 111th at 23:10. Sophomore Gabe Jackson was 114th at 23:28. Junior Dane Curry was 116th at 23:30. Junior Brody Will was 121st at 24:11. Junior Connor Flach was 125th at 25:33, and sophomore Eli Hall was 128th at 27:26.
Meanwhile, for the girls, Dieterich finished in third with 101 points.
Senior Kaitlyn Boerngen finished 21st at 23:37. Sophomore Ruby Westendorf finished 25th at 23:57. Junior Cortney Brummer was 39th at 25:27. Freshman Ella Kreke was 44th at 25:50. Sophomore Adriana Gordon was 65th at 28;24, and sophomore Olivia Brummer was 78th at 33:04.
For the Bulldogs, sophomore Emma Helmink finished 11th at 22:02. Freshman Taylor Miller was 23rd at 23:47. Freshman Ava Faber was 46th at 25:59. Sophomore Grace Niebrugge was 52nd at 27:02, and junior Carry Goeckner was 72nd at 30:22.
Freshman Ani Edwards finished in 18th for the Lady Pirates with a time of 23:17. Senior Abby Howald was 42nd at 25:37, and freshman Addison Mast was 62nd at 28:07.
Altamont sophomore Grace Nelson finished sixth at 20:49, while freshman Abigail Weishaar was 28th at 24:03.
Lastly, for Neoga, senior Maggie Clark was 16th at 22:52. Sophomore Lexie Fletcher was 41st at 25:27. Senior Emma Butler was 61st at 27:45, and senior Myah Wright was 80th at 35:20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.