BOYS BASKETBALL
Affton (Mo.) 65, Saint Elmo/Brownstown 58
SEB fell to Affton (Mo.), 65-58, on Saturday night.
Jarrett Pasley led the Eagles (11-9) with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists; Brady Maxey had 13 points, two rebounds, and one assist; Gavyn Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one block; Caleb Campbell had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one block; Adam Atwood had two points, two rebounds, and one assist; Cade Schaub had two points, and Quinton Logan had one point, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Saint Joseph-Ogden 55, Saint Anthony 43
Saint Anthony fell to SJO, 55-43, on Saturday afternoon.
Brock Fearday led the Bulldogs (12-10) with 11 points. Kyle Stewart had 10 points. Griffin Sehy had seven points. Craig Croy had six points. Adam Rudibaugh had four points. Max Koenig had three points, and Michael Martelli had two points.
Decatur LSA 59, Cumberland 49
Cumberland fell to Decatur LSA, 59-49, in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament Saturday.
Elijah McElravy led the Pirates (9-12) with 19 points. Wiley Peters and Jaxon Boldt had 11. Trevin Magee had four, and Gavin Hendrix and Maddox McElravy had two.
Newton 56, Paris 49
Newton defeated Paris, 56-49, in the Little Illini Conference Tournament Saturday.
Parker Wolf led the Eagles (13-6) with 17 points. Ben Meinhart had 15. Mason and Evan Schafer had nine, and Leo Weber had six.
Effingham 65, Thornton Fractional North 38
Effingham defeated Thornton Fractional North, 65-38, in the Salem Tournament Saturday.
Garrett Wolfe led the Hearts (8-13) with 30 points. Ethan Ritz had six. Jett Volpi had five. Andrew Splechter, Quest Hull, and Logan Heil had four, and Andrew Donaldson, Armando Estrada, and Dalton Fox had three.
Effingham 48, Champaign (Central) 41
Effingham defeated Champaign (Central), 48-41, to win the consolation championship at the Salem Tournament Saturday.
Garrett Wolfe led the Hearts (9-13) with 18 points. Logan Heil had 10. Jett Volpi had seven. Andrew Splechter had six. Ethan Ritz had five, and Dalton Fox had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 36, Breese Mater Dei 26
Teutopolis defeated Breese Mater Dei, 36-26, to earn fifth place at the Highland Tournament over the weekend.
Courtney Gibson led the Lady Shoes (14-6) with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting with three rebounds and two steals. Zoe Cremens had nine points on 3-of-10 shooting with four rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Izzy Hardiek had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Kaitlyn Schumacher had seven points on 2-of-4 shooting with four rebounds and three steals, and Emily Konkel had one point on 0-of-7 shooting with five rebounds and one steal.
Cerro Gordo 51, Cumberland 31
Cumberland fell to Cerro Gordo, 51-31, in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament Saturday.
Abbie Becker led the Lady Pirates (17-6) with nine points. Sage Carr had eight. Zoe Mitchell had seven. Jadalyn Sowers had five, and Katelyn Shoemaker and Paige Dittamore had two.
