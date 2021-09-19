SOCCER
Teutopolis 8, Carlyle 0
Teutopolis soccer defeated Carlyle 8-0 on Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes had three goals from Josh Habing, two goals from Ethan Mette, and goals from Nolan Runde, Ethan Thoele, and Daniel Lee.
Teutopolis improves to 9-2-1 on the season with the win.
BOYS GOLF
Paris Invitational
St. Anthony won the Paris Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a 307, led by Jonathan Willenborg, who shot a 71. He was the low-individual for the tournament, too.
As for other scores, Dakota Flaig shot a 76, Thomas Chojnicki a 77, Michael Martelli and 83, Lane Ludwig an 84, Joey Trupiano an 87, and Charlie Wegman an 88.
VOLLEYBALL
Effingham 2, Highland 1
In the championship match, Effingham defeated Highland in three sets.
The Flaming Hearts won the first 25-22, lost the second 25-12, and won the third 25-22.
Effingham (7-10) had contributions from Ali Davis (one assist), Bria Beals (two kills, one assist, one ace, one block, and 10 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (six kills, two assists, two blocks, and two digs), Kennedy Sowell (seven kills and three blocks), Krista Phillips (four kills and three blocks), Lexi Chrappa (seven kills, four blocks, and four assists), Mattie Angel (nine assists and four digs), Megan Ballman (eight digs), Sawyer Althoff (two assists and 18 digs), Sidney Donaldson (two kills, two aces, one block, and two digs), and Tori Budde (13 assists, one ace, and 12 digs).
Chrappa earned the Charleston Invite Most Valuable Player award, while Althoff earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Effingham is now on a six-match winning streak.
Effingham 2, Charleston 0
Two days after defeating Charleston in a regular-season matchup, the Flaming Hearts turned around and played the Lady Trojans in the semifinals of the tournament.
Effingham (6-10) won the first set 25-15 and the second 25-23.
The Flaming Hearts had contributions from Bria Beals (two kills and 13 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (three kills and one block), Kennedy Sowell (one kill, three blocks, and one dig), Krista Phillips (two kills, one assist, three aces, two blocks, and two digs), Lexi Chrappa (nine kills, one block, and seven digs), Mattie Angel (four assists, one ace, and six digs), Megan Ballman (one kill, one ace, and four digs), Sawyer Althoff (13 digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill, three blocks, and one dig), Tori Budde (14 assists, one ace, and seven digs).
Effingham 2, Champaign Centennial 0
Effingham defeated Champaign Centennial in its third match of the day.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 27-25 and the second 25-16.
Effingham (5-10) had contributions from Bria Beals (two kills and 13 digs), Brueklyn Belcher (three kills and one block), Kennedy Sowell (one kill, three blocks, and one dig), Krista Phillips (two kills, one assist, three aces, two blocks, and two digs), Lexi Chrappa (nine kills, one block, and seven digs), Mattie Angel (four assists, one ace, and six digs), Megan Ballman (one kill, one ace, and four digs), Sawyer Althoff (13 digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill, three blocks, and one dig), and Tori Budde (14 assists, one ace, and seven digs).
Effingham 2, Highland 0
In the second game of the day, Effingham defeated Highland in straight sets.
The Flaming Hearts won the first 25-23 and the second 25-22.
Effingham (4-10) had contributions from Bria Beals (four kills, one ace, and five digs), Brueklyn Belcher (four kills, one block, and three digs), Kennedy Sowell (three kills and one block), Krista Phillips (three kills, two blocks, and three digs), Lexi Chrappa (seven kills, two blocks, and three digs), Mattie Angel (six assists, one ace, and four digs), Megan Ballman (one ace and eight digs), Sawyer Althoff (12 digs), Sidney Donaldson (one kill, two blocks, and one dig), and Tori Budde (12 assists and six digs).
Effingham 2, Decatur MacArthur 0
Effingham defeated Decatur MacArthur in its first game of the Charleston Invite on Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-13.
Effingham (3-10) had contributions from Bria Beals (one assist, three aces, and four digs), Brueklyn Belcher (one kill), Krista Phillips (three kills), Lexi Chrappa (six kills, four aces, and one dig), Mattie Angel (three assists and one dig), Megan Ballman (one dig), Riley Cunningham (one ace and one dig), Sawyer Althoff (five digs), Sidney Donaldson (two kills), and Tori Budde (eight assists and three digs).
Vandalia Tournament
South Central finished third in the Vandalia Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Cougars won their first match against Decatur Eisenhower 25-12, 25-13; lost the second match to Vandalia 22-25, 25-12, 7-15; won the third match against Lebanon 25-14, 25-13, and won the fourth match against East Alton-Wood River 25-7, 25-23.
For the tournament, South Central (9-3) had contributions from Halle Smith (22 kills, four aces, and 10 digs), Zada Reynolds (two kills, 30 assists, six aces, and 10 digs), Sierra Arnold (17 digs), Olivia Brauer (five kills, five assists, 13 digs, and one block), Brooklyn Garrett (15 kills, 14 aces, and 16 digs), Chloe Smith (one kill), Brooke Cowger (12 kills, 12 aces, one dig, and one block), and Emma Jenne (11 kills and one block).
CHBC finished in fifth place.
The Bobcats lost the first match to Carlyle 13-25, 16-25; lost the second to East Alton-Wood River 25-17, 11-25, 7-15; won the third over New Athens 25-16, 25-16; and won the fourth over Lebanon 19-25, 25-23, 25-17.
For the tournament, CHBC (5-8) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (20 kills, 12 aces, two assists, one block, and 27 digs), Gracie Heckert (11 kills, three aces, three assists, and 50 digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, six aces, 26 assists, one block, and 11 digs), Marissa Summers (eight kills, nine aces, 10 assists, and six digs), Ruby Stuckemeyer (four kills and one assist), Karlee Smith (five kills and two blocks), Kaycie Stefanski (four kills, one block, and 14 digs), Aspen Rehkemper (one kill, two aces, and 16 digs), Birgen Schlanser (seven aces and 19 digs), Kyleigh Wallace (nine kills, four assists, and one dig), and Zia Taylor (one kill).
New Berlin Tournament
On the second day of the two-day New Berlin Tournament, Cumberland finished 1-2.
The Lady Pirates won their first match of the day against Greenfield (Northwestern) 25-12, 25-23; lost the second match to Augusta Southeastern, in three sets, 20-25, 25-23, 12-15, and lost the third match Lincolnwood (Raymond) in straight sets 19-25, 20-25.
There were no stats available for any match.
