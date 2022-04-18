BASEBALL
Effingham 10, Mattoon 0
Effingham defeated Mattoon, 10-0, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gauge Massey had three hits, Joe Matteson had two hits, and Jack Harper, Max Hardiek, and Myles Maxedon had one hit. Matteson hit one double.
Josh McDevitt pitched for the Hearts. He threw six innings and allowed two hits, zero runs, and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
Effingham 8, Mattoon 0
Effingham defeated Mattoon, 8-0, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Quest Hull and Joe Matteson had two hits, while Kaiden Nichols, Jack Harper, and Camden Raddatz had one hit. Matteson hit one double, while Matteson hit one triple.
Brayden Pals pitched for Effingham. He threw seven innings and allowed three hits, zero runs, and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
Newton 16, Robinson 0
Newton defeated Robinson, 16-0, Saturday.
Ben Meinhart and Isaac Flowers had two hits, while Mason Mulvey, Daniel Spiker, Mason Schafer, and Gage Reynolds had one hit. Flowers, Spiker, and Mulvey hit doubles.
Gary Lewis and Dylan Gier pitched for the Eagles. Lewis pitched four innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout; Gier pitched one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
Newton 6, Salem 5
Newton defeated Salem, 6-5, Saturday.
Ben Meinhart, Carder Reich, and Mason Mulvey had two hits for the Eagles. Reich hit a home run.
Brandon Einhorn and Mason Meinhart pitched for Newton. Einhorn threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits and five runs - four earned - with six strikeouts; Meinhart pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Brownstown St. Elmo 10, Red Hill 4
BSE defeated Red Hill, 10-4, Saturday in the first game of the Brownstown St. Elmo Round Robin.
Adam Atwood and Wyatt Chandler had three hits, Brady Maxey and Dalton Myers had two hits, and Jarrett Pasley had one hit. Atwood and Maxey hit one double, while Chandler hit two doubles. Maxey and Pasley had RBIs, Myers had two RBIs, and Chandler had three RBIs.
Brownstown St. Elmo 4, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
BSE defeated CHBC, 4-1, Saturday in the second game of the Brownstown St. Elmo Round Robin.
Dalton Myers had two hits, while Brady Maxey, Wyatt Chandler, Kevin Hall, and Jarrett Pasley had one hit. Myers hit one double, and Chandler had one RBI.
As for the Bobcats, AJ Radloff had two hits, and Jacob Doty and Wes Radloff had one hit.
South Central 16, Woodlawn 0
South Central defeated Woodlawn, 16-0, Saturday at the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament.
Brandt Hiestand and Brody Markley had two hits, while Anthony Buonaura, Aidan Dodson, Ethan Watwood, and Spencer Johannes had one hit. Dodson hit one double.
Beau Jolliff and Calaway Smith pitched for the Cougars. Jolliff threw three innings and allowed two hits, no runs, and one walk with four strikeouts; Smith pitched one inning and allowed one walk with three strikeouts.
South Central 3, North Clay 2
South Central defeated North Clay, 3-2, Saturday at the South Central Wooden Bat Tournament.
Brandt Hiestand had two hits for the Cougars, while Chase Thompson, Anthony Buonaura, Aidan Dodson, Spencer Johannes, and Brody Markley had one hit.
Anthony Buonaura and Spencer Johannes pitched for South Central. Buonaura threw 6 1/3 innings and gave up five hits, two unearned runs, and three walks with nine strikeouts; Johannes pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed no hits or runs with one strikeout.
As for the Cardinals, Logan Fleener had two hits, and Collyn Ballard, Carson Burkett, and Bryton Griffy had one hit.
Donnie Zimmerman and Griffy pitched for North Clay. Zimmerman threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and four walks with three strikeouts; Griffy did not record an out and allowed one hit and one walk.
SOFTBALL
Effingham 14, Mattoon 2
Effingham defeated Mattoon, 14-2, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, and Daelyn Dunston had two hits for the Hearts, while Grace Bushur, Elena Niebrugge, and Tori Budde had one hit. Abby Cunningham hit one double.
Saige Althoff pitched for Effingham. She threw five innings and allowed eight hits, two earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts.
Mattoon 10, Effingham 9
Effingham fell to Mattoon, 10-9, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Abby Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, and Mya Harvey had two hits, while Grace Bushur, Riley Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, Elena Niebrugge, and Daelyn Dunston had one hit. Abby Cunningham hit one double, while Jamison hit one triple.
Saige Althoff pitched for Effingham. She threw 6 1/3 innings and gave up 14 hits, 10 runs - seven earned - and eight walks with three strikeouts.
Newton 12, Red Bud 6
Newton defeated Red Bud, 12-6, Saturday in the first game of the Greenville Round Robin.
Addy O'Dell, Camryn Martin, Bailee Frichtl, Amber Russell, Allie Stanley, and Avery Mulvey had two hits, while Kayla Kocher and Ava Kessler had one hit. Rusell, Kessler, and Mulvey hit one double, O'Dell hit two doubles, and Kocher and Stanley hit home runs.
Newton 13, Greenville 0
Newton defeated Greenville, 13-0, Saturday in the second game of the Greenville Round Robin.
Amber Russell had three hits, Addy O'Dell and Lexie Grove had two hits, and Kayla Kocher, Bailee Frichtl, Allie Stanley, and Lilly Kessler had one hit. Kessler hit one double, Russell hit two doubles, Kocher hit one triple, and Kessler hit one home run.
BOYS TENNIS
Alton Doubles Tournament
Teutopolis competed at the Alton Doubles Tournament Saturday.
Josh Habing and Colin Habing finished sixth in their bracket.
The duo fell to Chatham Glenwood, 6-3, 6-1, in the first round; defeated Alton, 6-3, 6-4, in their first consolation match, and fell to University High, 6-0, 6-4, in the fifth-place match.
Kolten Tabbert and Oliver Lee finished fourth in their bracket.
The duo defeated Alton, 6-3, 6-4, in the first round; lost to Dunlap, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinals, and lost to Chatham Glenwood, 6-4, 6-4, in the third-place match.
Carter Davidson and Kendall Schmidt finished fourth in their bracket.
The duo defeated Fort Zumwalt South, 6-0, 6-2, in the first round; lost to University High, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3), in the semifinals, and lost to Dunlap, 6-1, 7-5, in the third-place match.
Hayden Jansen and Myles Stortzum finished eighth in their bracket.
The duo fell to Chatham Glenwood, 7-5, 6-0, in the first round; lost to O'Fallon, 7-6, 6-4, in the consolation round, and lost to Alton, 6-3, 7-6, in the seventh-place match.
Noah Thompson and Ryder Vahling rounded out the Wooden Shoes' doubles teams by finishing second in their bracket.
The duo defeated University High, 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-4), in the first round; defeated O'Fallon, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals, and lost to Dunlap, 6-2, 6-0, in the championship match.
