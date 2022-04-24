BASEBALL
Lincoln 2, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 2-1, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gauge Massey had the only hit for the Hearts.
Josh McDevitt and Massey both pitched for Effingham. McDevitt threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two unearned runs, and two walks with 12 strikeouts; Massey pitched 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout.
Lincoln 4, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Lincoln, 4-1, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Kaiden Nichols, Gauge Massey, Myles Maxedon, and Joe Matteson all had hits for the Hearts. Matteson and Maxedon hit doubles.
Brayden Pals pitched for Effingham. He threw six innings and allowed six hits, four earned runs, and two walks with eight strikeouts.
St. Anthony 8, Marshall 2
St. Anthony defeated Marshall, 8-2, Saturday.
Elit Levitt and Colton Fearday had two hits, while Beau Adams, Angelo Mendella, Brady Hatton, Brody Niebrugge, and Connor Roepke had one hit. Levitt, Fearday, and Mendella hit doubles, and Roepke hit a home run.
Brock Jansen and Josh Blanchette pitched for the Bulldogs. Jansen threw four innings and allowed one hit, zero earned runs, and three walks with six strikeouts; Blanchette pitched three innings and allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out one.
Nashville 8, Teutopolis 7
Teutopolis fell to Nashville, 8-7, Saturday in the Nashville Round Robin.
Caleb Siemer had two hits, while Kayden Althoff, Mitch Althoff, and Caleb Bloemer had one hit. Caleb Siemer hit a double and a grand slam, while Bloemer added a double, too.
Derek Konkel, Joey Niebrugge, and Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Konkel threw four innings and allowed eight hits, six runs - three earned - and two walks with five strikeouts; Niebrugge threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, two runs - one earned - and one walk with one strikeout, and Siemer pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed one walk.
Dieterich 5, Robinson 1
Dieterich defeated Robinson, 5-1, Saturday.
Noah Dill, Pete Britton, and Austin Ruholl had two hits, while Jaxon Funneman, Lucas Westendorf, and Kaden Iffert had one hit. Dill and Britton hit doubles.
Garrett Niebrugge and Braden Shadel pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Niebrugge threw five innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and one walk with 10 strikeouts; Shadel pitched two innings and allowed one hit while striking out two.
Flora 15, Neoga 5
Neoga fell to Flora, 15-5, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kaden Young had three hits, while Malachi Staszak, Brady Reynolds, Quintin Richards, Trey Sheehan, and Bryar Hennesay had one hit. Young hit a double.
Neoga 9, Flora 1
Neoga defeated Flora, 9-1, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Josiah Gentry and Micah Staszak had two hits, while Kaden Young, Will O'Dell, Carter Young, Trey Sheehan, Brock Lanham, Riley Durdel, and Keaton Lacy had one hit. Micah Staszak hit a double.
James Ballinger and Landon Titus pitched for the Indians. Ballinger threw three innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and one walk with five strikeouts; Titus threw four innings and allowed one hit while striking out eight.
SOFTBALL
Edwards County 15, South Central 13
South Central fell to Edwards County, 15-13, Saturday at the South Central Triangular.
Kaitlyn Swift and Brooklyn Garrett had two hits, while Kyra Swift, Laney Webster, and Taegan Webster had one hit. Kaitlyn Swift hit two doubles, Taegan Webster and Kyra Swift hit one, and Laney Webster hit a triple.
South Central 3, Arcola 1
South Central defeated Arcola, 3-1, Saturday at the South Central Triangular.
Laney Webster had three hits, Ella Watwood had two, and Brooklyn Garrett, Jaylyn Michel, and Kyra Swift had one. Watwood hit a double, while Laney Webster hit a triple and a home run.
