BASEBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Effingham 3
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 5-3 in eight innings, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Quest Hull and Joe Matteson had hits for the Hearts (5-4). Hull hit a double.
Brayden Pals and Gauge Massey pitched for Effingham. Pals threw six innings and gave up five hits, three runs - one earned - while striking out 10; Massey pitched two innings and gave up three hits and two unearned runs while striking out two.
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 9-0, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Jack Harper, Camden Raddatz, Joe Matteson, and Kaiden Nichols had hits for the Hearts (5-5). Matteson hit a double.
Josh McDevitt, Quest Hull, and Andrew Donaldson all pitched for Effingham. McDevitt threw five innings and gave up six hits, seven runs - five earned - and one walk with eight strikeouts; Hull threw one inning and gave up no hits and two unearned runs with two walks and two strikeouts, and Donaldson pitched one inning and gave up one walk with one strikeout.
St. Anthony 11, Lanark-Eastland 1
St. Anthony defeated Lanark-Eastland, 11-1, Saturday in the first game at the Tuscola Round Robin.
Colton Fearday and Connor Roepke had two hits, while Eli Levitt, Beau Adams, Angelo Mendella, Will Hoene, Eli Link, and Brady Hatton had one hit. Hatton and Hoene hit home runs.
Hatton also pitched for the Bulldogs (7-2). He threw five innings and allowed five hits, one earned run, and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
St. Anthony 18, Tuscola 5
St. Anthony defeated Tuscola, 18-5, Saturday in the second game at the Tuscola Round Robin.
Brock Fearday and Brock Jansen had three hits; Colton Fearday and Angelo Mendella had two hits, and Eli Levitt, Sam Link, Will Hoene, Eli Link, and Max Koenig had one hit. Mendella, Levitt, and Jansen hit doubles, and Brock Fearday hit a home run.
Brock Fearday and Eli Link pitched for the Bulldogs (8-2). Fearday threw five innings and gave up five hits, five runs - four earned - and three walks with seven strikeouts; Link pitched one inning and gave up one hit while striking out one.
Salem 5, Teutopolis 4
Teutopolis fell to Salem, 5-4, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cade Buehnerkemper, Garrett Gaddis, and Dylan Pruemer had two hits, while Mitch Althoff and Joey Niebrugge had one hit. Niebrugge and Althoff hit home runs.
Kayden Althoff pitched for the Wooden Shoes (5-4). He threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, five unearned runs, and three walks, with 12 strikeouts.
Teutopolis 3, Salem 0
Teutopolis defeated Salem, 3-0, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Sam Bushur had three hits for the Wooden Shoes (6-4), while Joey Niebrugge, Derek Konkel, and Caleb Siemer had one hit. Siemer and Konkel hit doubles.
Bushur also pitched for Teutopolis. He threw seven innings and gave up three hits, no runs, and two walks, with five strikeouts.
Altamont 15, Fairfield 0
Altamont defeated Fairfield, 15-0, Saturday.
Tyler Robbins had three hits. Nathan Stuemke and Mason Robinson had two hits, and Jared Hammer, Keegan Schultz, Nathan Shepard, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Robbins hit two doubles while Shephard hit one. Hammer hit a home run, too.
Robinson pitched for the Indians (5-6). He threw five innings and gave up two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.
Dieterich 4, Sullivan 0
Dieterich defeated Sullivan, 4-0, Saturday.
Pete Britton had the lone hit for the Movin' Maroons (2-8).
Noah Dill pitched for Dieterich. He went seven innings and gave up five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2, Dieterich 0
Dieterich fell to CHBC, 2-0, Saturday.
Silas Buzzard, Clayton Wojcik, Wes Radloff, and Wyatt Rueff had hits for the Bobcats (1-4).
Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge, Pete Britton, Austin Ruholl, Lucas Westendorf, and Kolton Kidd had hits for the Movin' Maroons (2-9).
Silas Buzzard pitched for CHBC. He threw seven innings and gave up six hits and no runs while striking out five.
Britton and Niebrugge pitched for Dieterich. Britton threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up four hits, two runs - none earned - and two walks with 11 strikeouts; Niebrugge pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up two walks.
Breese Central 12, South Central 3
South Central defeated Breese Central, 12-3, Saturday at the Breese Central Round Robin.
Aidan Dodson, Ethan Dunn, and Ethan Watwood had hits for the Cougars (6-3). Dodson hit a double.
Dodson, Anthony Buonaura, and Dunn all pitched for South Central. Dodson threw three innings and gave up five hits, seven runs - five earned - and two walks with five strikeouts; Buonaura threw 1/3 of an inning and gave up one hit, four earned runs, and four walks and Dunn threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and one walk, with one strikeout.
South Central 4, Casey-Westfield 3
South Central defeated Casey-Westfield, 4-3, Saturday at the Breese Central Round Robin.
Beau Jolliff and Chase Thompson had two hits, while Brandt Hiestand, Andrew Magnus, Anthony Buonaura, Ethan Watwood, and Spencer Johannes had one hit. Buonaura hit one double, while Thompson hit two doubles.
Watwood and Buonaura pitched for the Cougars (7-3). Watwood went five innings and gave up two hits, three runs - one earned - and three walks with five strikeouts; Buonaura threw two innings and gave up two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 14, Mulberry Grove 6
WSS defeated Mulberry Grove, 14-6, Saturday at the Mulberry Grove Round Robin.
Austin Wittenberg, Tyler Wetherell, Samuel Vonderheide, and Grahan Kasey had two hits, while Gavan Wernsing, Jordan Wittenberg, Jackson Gurgel, Kendall Morris, Carter Chaney, and Rhett Rincker had one hit. Gurgel, Kasey, and Austin Wittenberg hit doubles; Rincker hit a triple.
Austin Wittenberg also pitched for the Hatchets (8-1). He threw five innings and gave up seven hits, two runs - one earned - and one walk while striking out five. Gurgel then relieved him and threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, and three walks.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 12, Edinburg 0
WSS defeated Edinburg, 12-0, Saturday at the Mulberry Grove Round Robin.
Kendall Morris had four hits. Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg, and Rhett Rincker had two, and Carter Chaney and Samuel Vonderheide had one. Morris hit three doubles.
Jordan Wittenberg also pitched for the Hatchets (9-1). He threw four innings, giving up three hits while striking out five. Morris then relieved Jordan, going one inning and striking out two.
Vandalia 8, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
BSE fell to Vandalia, 8-3, Saturday in the first game of the Vandalia Round Robin.
Dalton Myers and Lukas Miller had two hits, while Adam Atwood and Brady Maxey had one hit. Myers had two RBIs, Maxey had one RBI, and Atwood hit a double for the Bombers (3-2).
Nokomis 22, Brownstown St. Elmo 8
BSE fell to Nokomis, 22-8, Saturday in the second game of the Vandalia Round Robin.
Adam Atwood had three hits. Dalton Myers and Kyle Behl had two hits, and Brady Maxey, Jarrett Pasley, and Lukas Miller had one hit. Pasley had two RBIs; Miller, Maxey, and Myers had one RBI, and Atwood hit a double for the Bombers (3-3).
Tri-County 5, Neoga 0
Neoga fell to Tri-County, 5-0, Saturday.
Kaden Young had two hits for the Indians (3-5), while Malachi Staszak, Brady Reynolds, and Riley Durdel had one hit. Young hit a double.
Young, Staszak, Reynolds, and Luke Romack all pitched for Neoga. Young threw two innings and gave up two hits, one earned run, and two walks with four strikeouts. Staszak threw two innings and gave up one hit while striking out four batters. Reynolds pitched two innings and allowed four hits, three runs - two earned - and one walk with two strikeouts, and Romack pitched one inning and gave up one hit, one earned run, and one walk with one strikeout.
SOFTBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 10, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 10-0, Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Grace Bushur, Abby Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, and Tori Budde had hits for the Hearts (2-5).
Saige Althoff and Riley Cunningham pitched for Effingham. Althoff threw 1 1/3 innings and gave up four hits, five earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts; Cunningham pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits, five runs - three earned - and one walk with one strikeout.
Mahomet-Seymour 11, Effingham 6
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 11-6, Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Grace Bushur, Riley Cunningham, and Jennifer Jamison had two hits for the Hearts (2-6), while Sydney Donaldson, Elena Niebrugge, Jerzi Bierman, and Daelyn Dunston had one hit. Jamison hit a home run.
Altamont 8, Vandalia 3
Altamont defeated Vandalia, 8-3, Saturday.
Claire Boehm had three hits, while Peyton Osteen, Bailey Teasley, Grace Lemke, Ciara Hankins, Sophia Pearcy, Lanie Tedrick, and Presley Siebert had one hit. Lemke, Osteen, and Teasley all had doubles.
Lemke also pitched for the Lady Indians (3-9). She threw seven innings and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and four walks with 15 strikeouts.
Sullivan 5, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to Sullivan, 5-2, Saturday.
Marli Michl, Kaitlyn Boerngen, Eva Meinhart, Lucie Jansen, and Megan Bierman had hits for the Movin' Maroons (1-8). Boerngen hit a double, Michl hit a triple, and Jansen hit a home run.
Michl pitched for Dieterich. She threw seven innings and gave up three hits, five runs - two earned - and six walks with seven strikeouts.
Dieterich 8, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 5
Dieterich defeated CHBC, 8-5, Saturday.
Eva Meinhart had two hits for the Movin' Maroons, while Marli Michl, Cortney Brummer, Lucie Jansen, Ruby Westendorf, and Jadyn Pruemer had one hit. Meinhart hit a double and Jansen hit a triple.
Kaitlyn Boerngen and Pruemer pitched for the Movin' Maroons (2-8). Boerngen pitched five innings and gave up seven hits, two runs - one earned - and one walk with four strikeouts; Pruemer pitched two innings and gave up five hits, three earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats (0-6), Macee Rodman had four hits. Birgen Schlanser, Koda Colman, Honora Reed, and Kylie Doty had two hits, and Ruby Stuckemeyer nad Marissa Summers had one hit. Rodman and Stuckemeyer hit doubles.
Addison Wasson and Summers pitched for CHBC. Wasson threw four innings and gave up five hits, eight runs - three earned - and one walk with three strikeouts; Summers pitched two innings and gave up no runs or hits with four strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
Triad 5, Effingham 0
Effingham defeated Triad, 5-0, Saturday at the Triad Boys Tennis Tournament.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow fell to Jake Stewart 6-3, 4-6, 10-5, and Blayne Pals fell to Marc Froidcouer 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Tyler Nohren and Preston Siner fell to Andrew Carter and Tanner Vosholler 6-2, 6-2. Ross Schaefer and Nate Braun fell to Dillon Henderson and AJ Mills 6-3, 6-1, and Blake Hagler and Chayse Webb fell to Jack Sax and Ian Olson 6-1, 6-0.
Centralia 3, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Centralia, 3-2, Saturday at the Triad Boys Tennis Tournament.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Chase Fischer 6-0, 6-1, and Blayne Pals beat Ryder Koger 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.
The Hearts lost all of their doubles contests.
East Peoria 3, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to East Peoria, 3-2, Saturday at the Triad Boys Tennis Tournament.
Thad Dillow defeated Griffin Watson, 6-0, 6-0, and Blayne Pals defeated Corey Taylor 6-3, 6-3.
The Hearts lost all of their doubles matches.
Mattoon Tournament
St. Anthony competed in the Mattoon Tournament Saturday.
In doubles matches, Aidan Tegeler and Henry Kemme placed second in the tournament. The duo defeated St. Thomas More's McMahon and Moore 7-5, 6-2 and Newton's Ben and Isaac Street 7-5, 6-2 before losing to Mt. Zion's Shade and Griffith 4-6, 4-6.
As for the second doubles team, Adam Rudibaugh and Isaac McDonald placed second in their bracket. The duo defeated Mattoon's Porter and Pullen 6-1, 6-2, and Urbana's Solava and Solava 6-3, 6-4, before losing to Mt. Zion's Gower and Rentfrow 4-6, 4-6.
Lastly, for the Bulldogs' third doubles team, Bryant Mossman and Matt Herzing went 2-2 in their bracket. They defeated Lincoln's Steffens and Brummell 6-1, 6-1, and Casey-Westfield's Spraker and Rodrigues 8-3. The duo lost to Urbana's McClain and Walker 7-4, 0-6, 7-10, and Teutopolis' Carter Davidson and Joseph Lee 1-8.
Moving to singles matches, Manaye Mossman won the No. 1 singles bracket after defeating Paris' Robert Wells 6-1, 6-2; Mt. Zion's Lane Fehrenbacher 6-4, 6-1, and Mattoon's Tejas Zala 6-4, 7-5.
As for the second individual, Evan Mossman finished second in his bracket after defeating Paris' Hudson David 6-1, 6-0, and Mt. Zion's Ben Walker 6-3, 5-7, 10-4, before losing to Mattoon's Ethan Bahney 1-6, 6-4, 3-6.
Overall, St. Anthony placed second as a team. Mt. Zion won the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.