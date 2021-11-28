Cumberland 43, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 30
Cumberland defeated Stew-Stras in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Pirates bested the Hatchets 43-30.
Zoe Mitchell led Cumberland (5-1) with 19 points. Abbie Becker had 11 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had seven points and Sage Carr and Jadalyn Sower had two points.
Meanwhile, for Stew-Stras (2-4), Ella Kinkelaar led the team with 10 points. Samantha Hayes had nine points. Morgan Mathis had five points and Ellie Wittenberg, Serenity Weeden, and Ava Richards had two points.
Neoga 50, Arthur Christian 19
Neoga defeated Arthur Christian in the Mary Sur Shootout Saturday.
The Indians won 50-19.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (2-1) with 19 points. Allison Worman had 10 points. Avery Fearday had eight points. Trista Moore and Haylee Campbell had six points and Gracie Eaton had one point.
Neoga 55, Georgetown (Ridge Farm) 16
Neoga defeated Georgetown (Ridge Farm) in the Mary Sur Shootout Saturday.
The Indians won 55-16.
Sydney Richards led Neoga (3-1) with 15 points. Avery Fearday had 11 points. Trista Moore had 10 points. Allison Sampson had eight points. Sydney Hakman had four points. Allison Worman had three points and Gracie Eaton and Haylee Campbell had two points.
Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 43, Dieterich 26
CHBC defeated Dieterich in the championship game of the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The Bobcats bested the Movin’ Maroons 43-26.
Lani Morrison led CHBC (6-0) with 16 points. Madison Wojcik had 11 points. Gracie Heckert had five points, eight steals, and three assists. Ruby Stuckemeyer had five points and eight rebounds. Hallye Morrison had four points and Marissa Summer had two points.
Both Heckert and Lani Morrison earned spots on the all-tournament team. Heckert was the MVP, as well.
Meanwhile, for Dieterich (3-4), Maddie Brummer led the team with eight points. Cortney Brummer had six points. Kaitlyn Boerngen had four points. Eva Meinhart had three points. Estella Meinhart and Miley Britton had two points and Ruby Westendorf had one point.
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 51, Red Hill 26
BSE defeated Red Hill in the CHBC Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The Bombers won 51-26.
Sydney Stine and Lanie Baldrige led BSE (3-3) with 14 points. Audrey Wilhour had 12 points. Natelly Beal had four points. Avery Myers had three points and Anna Stine and Jade Wilhour had two points.
Carterville 50, Teutopolis 43
Teutopolis fell to Carterville in the Salem Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Shoes lost 50-43.
Kaylee Niebrugge led Teutopolis (3-1) with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting with eight rebounds, five steals, and one assist. Kaitlyn Schumacher had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting with 11 rebounds and one steal. Izzy Hardiek had eight points on 4-of-7 shooting with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Emily Konkel had eight points on 2-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, and one block and Grace Tegeler had two points on 1-of-7 shooting with one steal and two assists.
Teutopolis 48, Centralia 29
Teutopolis defeated Centralia in the Salem Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Shoes won 48-29.
Izzy Hardiek led Teutopolis (4-1) with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting with 12 rebounds and three steals. Kaylee Niebrugge had 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting with six rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Kaitlyn Schumacher had 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting with 10 rebounds, four steals, one assist, and one charge. Zoe Cremens had three points on 1-of-7 shooting with two rebounds and two steals. Grace Tegeler had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with three rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Emily Konkel had two points on 1-of-9 shooting with five rebounds, one assist, and two blocks and Taylor Bueker had two points on 1-of-1 shooting.
St. Anthony 70, Robinson 38
St. Anthony defeated Robinson in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs won 70-38.
Riley Guy led St. Anthony (5-1) with 30 points. Lucy Fearday had 14 points. Stacie Vonderheide and Abbi Hatton had six points. Izzy Hakman had five points. Maddie Kibler had four points. Grace Karolewicz had three points and Anna Faber had two points.
Cumberland 48, North Clay 40
Cumberland defeated North Clay in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The Pirates bested the Cardinals 48-40.
Gavin Hendrix led Cumberland (2-1) with 12 points. Jaxon Boldt had 11 points. Elijah McElravy had 10 points. Maddox McElravy had six points. Trevin Magee had four points. Gage Gerhardt had three points and Wiley Peters had two points.
Meanwhile, for North Clay (1-2), Alex Boose led the team with 10 points. Bryton Griffy and Logan Fleener had eight points. Brady Ingram had six points. Levi Smith had four points. Collyn Ballard had three points and Dakota Weidner had one point.
Dieterich 63, OPH 47
Dieterich defeated OPH in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Friday.
The Movin’ Maroons won 63-47.
Bryce Budde led Dieterich (1-2) with 31 points. Lucas Westendorf had 14 points. Pete Britton had 13 points. Andrew Wente had three points and Andrew Lidy had two points.
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 75, Father McGivney 53
SEB defeated Father McGivney in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tourney Saturday.
The Eagles won 75-53.
Gavyn Smith led SEB (4-0) with 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Adam Atwood had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Caleb Campbell had 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Jarrett Pasley had 10 points, one rebound, three assists, and two steals. Brady Maxey had six points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Wyatt Stine had four points, one rebound, and one assist. Quinton Logan had two points and three rebounds and Lukas Miller had two points and two rebounds.
Newton 46, Casey-Westfield 40
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield in the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
The Eagles won 46-40.
Evan Schafer led Newton (3-0) with 14 points. Mason Schafer had 10 points. Parker Wolf had seven points. Ben Meinhart and Caden Nichols had five points. Leo Weber had four points and Mason Mulvey had one point.
Cerro Gordo 65, Stewardson-Strasburg (Windsor) 60
Stew-Stras fell to Cerro Gordo in the championship game of the Cerro Gordo Tournament Saturday.
The Hatchets lost 65-60.
Austin Wittenberg led Stew-Stras (3-1) with 24 points. Samuel Vonderheide had 20 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 12 points and Landon Miller and Dylan Curry had two points.
Austin Wittenberg and Vonderheide earned all-tournament team honors, as well.
