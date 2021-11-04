CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A Sectional
Newton boys cross country finished fifth at a Class 1A sectional meet Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur.
The Eagles finished with 160 points, eight points behind Decatur (St. Teresa), who had 152.
Senior Nick Zwilling paced Newton with a time of 17:10.96, finishing 24th, while junior Clay Bergbower was 32nd at 17:24.28; junior Owen Mahaffey 34th at 17:28.05; sophomore Luke Weber 36th at 17:32.21; junior Luis Zavala 44th at 17:41.51, and junior Ben Street 80th at 18:32.57.
As for other local teams, St. Anthony finished 19th with 410 points and Cumberland finished 20th with 473 points.
Junior Griffen Elder was the top runner for the Bulldogs, finishing at 17:07.65 for 20th place, while junior Conlan Walsh finished in 53rd place at 17:48.99; sophomore Aidan Braunecker, 115th at 19:15.62; junior Max Sager, 126th at 19:50.75; junior Nick Wiedman, 147th at 21:18.56; freshman Calvin Sudkamp, 149th at 21:22.58, and junior Sam Deters, 151st at 22:17.13.
Meanwhile, for the Pirates, junior Hank Warfel finished in 18:21.60 for 70th place; senior Wiley Peters finished in 18:25.77 for 75th place; junior Jack Pruemer finished in 19:38.30 for 124th place; freshman Riley Morgan finished in 19:56.21 for 129th place; junior Michael Beaumont finished in 20:10.46 for 134th place, and freshman Rylon Eaton finished in 25:01.09 for 154th place.
As for the girls' side, the Lady Eagles finished eighth with 231 points.
Senior Rylea Borgic led Newton with a 17th place finish at 19:53.93, while freshman Natalie Kistner was 37th at 20:53.94; junior Alexis Hetzer, 57th at 21:44.84; freshman Ella Radke, 74th at 22:40.64; freshman Lucy Yager, 79th at 22:45.43, and junior Taylor Slough, 99th at 23:52.56.
As for other local teams, St. Anthony finished with 459 points, Neoga with Cumberland finished with 473 points, and Dieterich finished with 485 points.
Sophomore Emma Helmink finished 58th at 21:46.85 for the Bulldogs, while freshman Ava Faber finished 88th at 23:05.35; freshman Taylor Miller finished 105th at 24:07.08; senior Riley Guy finished 134th at 26:19.30; sophomore Grace Niebrugge finished 140th at 27:47.53, and sophomore Carry Goeckner finished 142nd at 28:49.27.
Senior Maggie Clark finished 81st at 22:48.04 for the Lady Pirates, while freshman Ani Edwards finished 100th at 23:54.87; senior Abbagayl Howald finished 116th at 24:52.97; senior Emma Butler finished 122nd at 25:04.83; sophomore Lexie Fletcher finished 124th at 25:05.55; freshman Addison Mast finished 139th at 27:29.94, and senior Myah Wright finished 150th at 30:56.84.
Lastly, for the Movin' Maroons, senior Kaitlyn Boerngen finished 85th at 22:59.22, while freshman Ella Kreke finished 103rd at 24:03.99; junior Cortney Brummer finished 120th at 25:00.19; sophomore Ruby Westendorf finished 121st at 25:02.19; sophomore Adriana Gordon finished 127th at 25:49.63; sophomore Makenna French finished 138th at 27:27.99, and sophomore Olivia Brummer finished 147th at 29:32.43.
Class 2A Sectional
Effingham girls cross country finished 15th with 348 points at a Class 2A sectional, held at Hickory Point Golf Club Saturday.
Other than freshman Jessica Larsen, who finished 14th at 19:53.61, junior Kayleigh Koester finished 64th at 21:31.07; freshman Morgan Springer finished 85th at 22:15.77; freshman Haddie Hill finished 103rd at 23:01.34; junior Allison Miller finished 116th at 23:52.89; sophomore Audrey Wagoner finished 125th at 24:24.17, and sophomore Gracie Eaton finished 135th at 30:09.13.
As for the boys' side, Effingham juniors Andrew Donaldson and Garrett Wagoner finished 45th and 85th, respectively, at a Class 2A sectional at Hickory Point Golf Club Saturday.
Donaldson finished in 17:25.85, while Wagoner finished in 18:10.50.
