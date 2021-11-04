CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A Sectional (Boys)
Newton boys cross country finished fifth at a Class 1A sectional meet, held at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur, Saturday.
The Eagles finished with 160 points, eight points behind Decatur (St. Teresa).
Senior Nick Zwilling paced Newton with a time of 17:10.96 to finish 24th, while junior Clay Bergbower finished 32nd at 17:24.28; junior Owen Mahaffey, 34th at 17:28.05; sophomore Luke Weber 36th at 17:32.21; junior Luis Zavala, 44th at 17:41.51, and junior Ben Street, 80th at 18:32.57.
As for other local teams, St. Anthony finished with 410 points, while Cumberland finished with 473 points.
Juniors Griffen Elder and Hank Warfel were the top runners for the Bulldogs and Pirates, respectively. Elder finished in 20th place with a time of 17:07.65, while Warfel came in 70th place with a time of 18:21.60.
Other times for St. Anthony came from junior Conlan Walsh (17:48.99), sophomore Aidan Braunecker (19:15.62), junior Max Sager (19:05.75), junior Nick Wiedman (21:18.56), freshman Calvin Sudkamp (21:22.58), and junior Sam Deters (22:17.13).
Other times for Cumberland came from senior Wiley Peters (18:25.77), junior Jack Pruemer (19:38.30), freshman Riley Morgan (19:56.21), junior Michael Beaumont (20:10.46), and freshman Rylon Eaton (25:01.09).
Class 1A Sectional (Girls)
Newton girls cross country finished eighth at the same meet Saturday.
The Lady Eagles finished with 231 points.
Senior Rylea Borgic paced Newton with a time of 19:53.93 to finish 17th, while freshman Natalie Kistner finished 37th at 20:53.94; junior Alexis Hetzer, 57th at 221:44.84; freshman Ella Radke, 74th at 22:40.64; freshman Lucy Yager, 79th at 22:45.43, and junior Taylor Slough, 99th at 23:52.56.
As for other local teams, St. Anthony finished with 459 points, Neoga with Cumberland finished with 473 points, and Dieterich finished with 485 points.
Sophomore Emma Helmink and seniors Maggie Clark and Kaitlyn Boerngen were the top runners for the Bulldogs, Lady Pirates, and Movin' Maroons, respectively. Helmink finished 58th at 21:46.85, Clark finished 81st at 22:48.04, and Boerngen finished 85th at 22:59.22.
Other times for St. Anthony came from freshman Ava Faber (23:05.35), Taylor Miller (24:07.08), Riley Guy (26:19.30), Grace Niebrugge (27:47.53), and Carry Goeckner (28:49.27).
Other times for Cumberland with Neoga came from freshman Ani Edwards (23:54.87), senior Abbagayl Howald (24:52.97), senior Emma Butler (25:04.83), sophomore Lexie Fletcher (25:05.55), freshman Addison Mast (27:29.94), and senior Myah Wright (30:56.84).
Other times for Dieterich came from freshman Ella Kreke (24:03.99), junior Cortney Brummer (25:00.19), sophomore Ruby Westendorf (25:02.19), sophomore Adriana Gordon (25:49.63), sophomore Makenna French (27:27.99), and sophomore Olivia Brummer (29:32.43).
Class 2A Sectional (Girls)
Effingham girls cross country finished 15th with 348 points at a Class 2A sectional, held at Hickory Point Golf Club Saturday.
Other than freshman Jessica Larsen, who finished 14th at 19:53.61, junior Kayleigh Koester finished 64th at 21:31.07; freshman Morgan Springer finished 85th at 22:15.77; freshman Haddie Hill finished 103rd at 23:01.34; junior Allison Miller finished 116th at 23:52.89; sophomore Audrey Wagoner finished 125th at 24:24.17, and sophomore Gracie Eaton finished 135th at 30:09.13.
Class 2A Sectional (Boys)
Effingham juniors Andrew Donaldson and Garrett Wagoner finished 45th and 85th, respectively, at the same meet on Saturday.
Donaldson finished in 17:25.85, while Wagoner finished in 18:10.50. Neither qualified for the state meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.