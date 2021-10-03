SOCCER
Harrisburg 9, St. Anthony 0
St. Anthony soccer fell to Harrisburg 9-0 on Saturday.
Before the match, the Bulldogs honored their seniors for Senior Day.
Josh Blanchette, Adam Brandenburger, Kevin Canales, Andrei Deaconescu, Eric Deters, Ivan Dong, Caterina Jansen, and George Scheidemantel were the eight honorees.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bloomington Purple/Gold Invite
St. Anthony participated in the Purple and Gold Invite on Saturday.
The tournament did not conclude, though, due to rain.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke fell, in the No. 1 singles bracket, to Sacred Heart Griffin's Agness Cross 6-0, 6-2 before beating Moline's Camille Keys.
Ali Adams fell to Moline's Karonna Zemek 6-0, 6-1, in the No. 2 singles bracket.
Laura Schmidt defeated Bloomington Central Catholic's Lola Hundman 6-2, 6-1, and University High's Mia Trudy 6-1, 6-2, before losing to Moline's Sarah Gustafson 6-3, 6-3, and Danville's Ava Towne 6-1, 6-1, in the No. 3 singles bracket.
Grace Karolewicz fell to Normal West's Marley Schrof 6-4, 3-6, 5-10, before defeating LaSalle Peru's Emmitsburg Hachenberger 6-0, 6-1, and then falling to Danville's Brooklyn Behrens 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 4 singles bracket.
Elizabeth Kabbes defeated Bloomington's Jasmine Dennis 7-6, 6-4 before losing to Normal Community's Marissa Chong 7-5, 6-4. She then beat Bloomington Central Catholic's Ava Rohrig 6-3, 6-0, and lost to University High's Marin Moss 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 5 singles bracket.
Lastly, in the No. 6 singles bracket, Madelyn Brown lost to University High's Emma Eovaldi and defeated Normal West's Meredith Bartscha.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Kowalke and Adams defeated Normal West's Marlyn Schrof and Alison Storm 6-1, 6-2 before losing to Moline's Camille Keys and Karenna Zemek 6-4, 6-1. The duo then beat Sacred Heart Griffin's Maddie McKay and Mary Kate Christi 6-1, 6-0, and then Normal Community's Raji More and Meg Moss 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles bracket.
There were no results for Karolewicz and Kabbes' matches in the No. 1 doubles bracket or Schmidt and Izzy Hakman's matches in the No. 3 doubles bracket.
VOLLEYBALL
Altamont 2, Payson-Seymour 1
Altamont won its final match of the Riverton Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 21-25, won the second 25-21 and won the third 15-10.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManway (21 digs, one block, 26 assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (10 digs, one ace, one block, and six kills), Ella Ruffner (10 digs, one ace, and six kills), Lauren Walker (nine digs, one ace, and seven kills), Della Berg (nine digs and five kills), Grace Lemke (seven digs and one ace), Madison Splechter (one dig and one ace), Briana Hassebrock (nine digs and seven kills), Brinna Grunloh (10 digs), and Alyvia Wills (two digs, two assists, and six kills).
Altamont 2, Peoria 0
Altamont volleyball defeated Peoria in its fourth match of the Riverton Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManway (seven digs, two aces, 19 assists, and four kills), Ada Tappendorf (eight digs, two blocks, and eight kills), Ella Ruffner (16 digs, one ace, and seven kills), Lauren Walker (11 digs), Della Berg (three digs and three kills), Grace Lemke (nine digs), Madison Splechter (five digs), Brianna Hassebrock (one kill), Brinna Grunloh (eight digs), and Alyvia Wills (one dig and two kills).
Altamont 2, Southeast 0
Altamont volleyball defeated Southeast in its third match of the Riverton Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (one dig, five aces, one block, 14 assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (18 digs, two aces, and six kills), Ella Ruffner (12 digs, one block, and four kills), Lauren Walker (six digs), Della Berg (five digs), Grace Lemke (seven digs), Madison Splechter (one dig and one ace), Briana Hassebrock (two digs and three kills), Brinna Grunloh (one dig), and Alyvia Wills (five kills).
CROSS COUNTRY
Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet
Cumberland senior Wiley Peters finished eighth at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet on Saturday.
Peters finished at 17:51.71.
As for his teammates, junior Jack Pruemer finished 18th at 19:27.43. Freshman Riley Morgan finished 27th at 19:57.19, and freshman Rylon Eaton finished 33rd at 21:25.17.
Meanwhile, for Neoga, junior Hank Warfel finished 11th at 18:33.73, while junior Michael Beamont finished 31st at 20:42.45.
As for the girls' side, Cumberland senior Maggie Clark finished ninth at 23:28.85. Senior Abbagayl Howald finished 16th at 25:16.30, and freshman Addison Mast finished 26th at 31:35.15.
Lastly, for Neoga, freshman Ani Edwards finished sixth at 23:11.68. Sophomore Lexie Fletcher finished 17th at 25:24.27, and senior Myah Wright finished 27th at 32:31.59.
Peoria High School Invitational
St. Anthony finished 31st among boys' teams at the Peoria Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 842 points.
Junior Griffen Elder finished 49th at 16:39.8. Junior Conlan Walsh finished 162nd at 18:09.4. Sophomore Aidan Braunecker finished 192nd at 18:42.6. Junior Max Sager finished 225th at 19:41.7. Freshman Calvin Sudkamp finished 239th at 20:13.7. Junior Nick Wiedman finished 247th at 20:45.3, and junior Sam Deters finished 256th at 22:03.9
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, the Bulldogs finished 31st with 867 points.
Sophomore Emma Helmink finished 132nd at 22:00.2. Freshman Taylor Miller finished 179th at 23:44. Senior Macy Rietz finished 200th at 25:10. Junior Anna Faber finished 202nd at 25:35.5. Junior Rilie Willenborg finished 219th at 27:21.1, and sophomore Carry Goeckner finished 234th at 30:05.8.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 5, Woodlawn 0
Altamont baseball defeated Woodlawn 5-0 on Saturday.
Nathan Stuemke led the Indians on the mound. He threw seven innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out 11 batters and walking three.
Meanwhile, at the plate, Dillan Elam went 2-for-3, while Tyler Robbins, Aden McManaway, Eli Miller, Kaidyn Miller, and Justin Magelitz all had hits. Magelitz's hit was a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.