Dieterich 59, Central A&M 25
Dieterich defeated Central A&M, 59-25, in the NTC/CIC Shootout Saturday.
The Movin’ Maroons (16-9) received 21 points from Andrew Lidy, 17 from Pete Britton, seven from Andrew Wente, four from Lucas Westendorf and Caleb Gephart, and three from Ojas Desai and Bryce Budde.
Meanwhile, the Raiders received seven points from Brody Barnes, six from Drew Damery, five from Colby Morrison, three from Jarrett Robertson, and two from Gavin Houchins and Caleb Woods.
Altamont 58, Macon/Meridian 39
Altamont defeated Macon/Meridian, 58-39, in the NTC/CIC Shootout.
The Indians (23-5) received 23 points from Mason Robinson, 10 from Eric Kollmann, eight from Noah Klimpel, six from Jared Hammer and Will Schultz, four from Tyler Robbins, and one from Mason Winn.
Meanwhile, the Hawks received 10 points from Graham Meisenhelter, eight from Riley Day, seven from Andrew Hurelbrink and Grant Meisenhelter, three from Mitch Ripple, and two from Mekhi Phillips and Roy Ralston.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 54, Tuscola 43
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Tuscola, 54-43, in the NTC/CIC Shootout.
The Hatchets (22-5) received 18 points from Sam Vonderheide and Austin Wittenberg, nine from Jordan Wittenberg, five from Carter Chaney, and two from Talon Bridges and Landon Miller.
Meanwhile, the Warriors received 11 points from Jalen Quinn, nine from Jordan Quinn, eight from Preston Brown and Haven Hatfield, four from Colton Musgrave, and three from Jackson Barrett.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 51, Sullivan 32
SEB defeated Sullivan, 51-32, in the NTC/CIC Shootout.
The Eagles (13-15) received 23 points, three rebounds, and five steals from Gavyn Smith; nine points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals from Adam Atwood; nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals from Caleb Campbell; five points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks from Jarrett Pasley; three points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal from Cade Schaub, and two points from Josiah Maxey.
Meanwhile, the Redskins received 10 points, two rebounds, and one steal from Adan Mills; seven points and one steal from Trey McRill; five points and two steals from Kyle Corkill; four points, six rebounds, and one block from Kahlil Walker; two points, four rebounds, and three steals from Aiden Ballinger; two points, three rebounds, and one steal from Ben Bushue, and two points, one rebound, and one assist from Cohen Winings.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 52, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 45
CHBC lost to ALAH, 52-45, in the NTC/CIC Shootout.
The Bobcats (10-16) received 16 points from Jadon Robertson, 15 from Silas Buzzard, 10 from Kade Persinger, and four from Clayton Wojcik.
Meanwhile, the Knights received 19 points from Wyatt Hilligoss, 16 from Jayce Parsons, seven from Trey Wardrip, four from Austin Abercrombie, three from Quentin Day, two from Connor Nettles, and one from Kade Herschberger.
Altamont 75, Ramsey 26
Altamont defeated Ramsey, 75-26, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal Saturday.
The Lady Indians (15-14) received 30 points from Grace Nelson, 11 from Peyton Osteen, 10 from Kylie Osteen, seven from Ana Fulk, six from Bri Grunloh, five from Skylie Klein, four from Claire Boehm, and two from Sophia Pearcy.
Meanwhile, the Lady Rams received nine points from Kiralyn Hayes, eight from Lillie Eddy, two from Patty Kennedy, Micah Greenwood, and Jenni Mezo, and one from Jessi Mezo.
Newton 61, Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 19
Newton defeated OPH, 61-19, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal Saturday.
The Lady Eagles (12-18) received 15 points and six steals from Ava Kessler; 11 points and 10 rebounds from Alexis Hetzer; nine points, five steals, and four assists from Camryn Martin; eight points, six rebounds, three steals, and three assists from Amber Russell; five points from Addy O’Dell; four points from Karasyn Martin; three points from Morgan White; three points, six rebounds, and two steals from Elley Bennett; two points from Lilly Kessler, and one point from Aleah Higgs.
Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers received nine points from Katie Draper, four from Shara Coffman, three from Maggie Bailey, two from Krescene Holscher, and one from Madisyn McIntosh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.