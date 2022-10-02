GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham at the Apollo Conference Tournament
Effingham competed at the Apollo Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at Mattoon High School.
In doubles matches, Izzy Volpi and Aila Woomer finished first in the No. 1 doubles bracket after defeating Charleston in the semifinals and Mattoon in the championship. Madison Mapes and Gracie Kroenlein finished second in the No. 2 doubles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round and Mattoon in the second and losing to Mt. Zion in the championship, and Ella Seaman and Kaitlyn Parker finished second in the No. 3 doubles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round and Mt. Zion in the semifinals before losing to Mattoon in the championship.
Then, in singles matches, Mapes fell to Mattoon in the championship after defeating Taylorville in the first round and Mt. Zion in the semifinals. Woomer finished third in the No. 2 singles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round, losing to Mt. Zion in the semifinals, and defeating Lincoln in the third-place match. Volpi won the No. 3 singles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round, Mattoon in the semifinals, and Mt. Zion in the championship. Kroenlein finished fourth in the No. 4 singles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round, losing to Mattoon in the semifinals, and Mt. Zion in the third-place match. Seaman finished third in the No. 5 singles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round, losing to Mattoon in the semifinals, and defeating Mahomet-Seymour in the third-place match, and Parker finished second in the No. 6 singles bracket after defeating Taylorville in the first round, Mattoon in the semifinals, and losing to Mt. Zion in the championship.
St. Anthony at the Bloomington Purple/Gold Invitational
St. Anthony competed at the Bloomington Purple/Gold Invitational Friday and Saturday.
In doubles matches, Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link finished in a tie for seventh in their bracket. They defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's Caroline Sheehan and Mandy McKay (6-2, 6-2), lost to Bloomington's Mariel and Gabby Runyon (2-6, 1-6), defeated Bloomington Central Catholic's Lauren Emm and Anna Clare Keller (6-2, 6-3), and lost to LaSalle-Peru's Ava Lannen and Emmitsburg Hachenberger (2-6, 1-6).
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Emily Kowalke and Liv Hoene finished fifth. They defeated Normal Community West's Siena Hagler and Eden Huserik (6-0, 6-1), lost to Josie Hotsimpiller and Ava Towne (6-3, 4-6, 8-10), and defeated Springfield's Crystal Chen and Jinghe Chen (6-1, 6-0).
Lastly, in the No. 3 doubles bracket, Madelyn Brown and Laura Schmidt defeated LaSalle-Peru's Elena Leone and Kylee Halm (6-2, 6-3), lost to Batavia's Madalyn View and Sydney Schmitz (5-7, 1-6), defeated Bloomington Central Catholic's Francie Kostelnick and Jaden Croke (6-0, 6-0), and defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's Lilly White and Brooklyn Budd (6-0, 7-5).
Then, in singles matches, Kowalke finished fifth after going 3-1. Hoene finished fifth after going 2-1. Schmidt finished seventh after going 2-2. Link finished seventh after going 2-2. Kinkelaar finished second after going 4-1, and Brown finished fifth after going 3-1.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 12, Woodlawn 2
Altamont defeated Woodlawn, 12-2, Saturday.
The Indians scored one run in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the sixth.
Mason Robinson hit one single and one double and had three RBIs for Altamont. Wyatt Phillips hit two singles. Eli Miller hit two singles. Carter Siebert hit two singles and had two RBIs. Clayton Arnold hit one single and had two RBIs. Dillan Elam hit one double and had one RBI. Ethan Robbins hit one single, and Nathan Shepard hit one single and had one RBI.
Siebert pitched for the Indians. He threw six innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs, and two walks with eight strikeouts.
SOCCER
Newton 3, Olney Richland County 0
Newton defeated Olney Richland County, 3-0, Saturday in the Mattoon Tournament.
Carder Reich scored two goals for the Eagles, while Gage Reynolds scored one. Luke Weber and Joao Sandoval assisted on two of the three goals.
Lincoln 6, Newton 0
Newton fell to Lincoln, 6-0, Saturday in the Mattoon Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Altamont 2, Peoria 0
Altamont defeated Peoria Saturday in the Riverton Tournament.
The Lady Indians won the first set 25-10 and the second 25-21.
Lanie Tedrick had three attacks, one assist, one ace, two blocks, and one dig for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had one attack and six digs. Alyvia Wills had four attacks. Briana Hassebrock had two attacks, one ace, and two digs. Peyton Osteen had four attacks, eight assists, three aces, and one dig. Della Berg had two attacks, two aces, and one dig. Brianna Grunloh had one assist and seven digs. Kylie Osteen had one attack, one assist, one block, and two digs. Makaylee Splechter had five attacks, one ace, and one dig, and Presley Siebert had five digs.
Rockford Auburn 2, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Rockford Auburn Saturday in the Riverton Tournament.
The Lady Indians lost the first set 15-25 and the second 25-27.
Lanie Tedrick had four attacks, one ace, and one block for Altamont. Maddie Splechter had two attacks and five digs. Alyvia Wills had one attack and one dig. Briana Hassebrock had one attack, two aces, one block, and two digs. Peyton Osteen had seven attacks, six assists, two aces, and nine digs. Brianna Grunloh had seven digs. Kylie Osteen had one attack, one block, and two digs. Libby Reardon had one ace and five digs, and Makaylee Splechter had seven assists and two digs.
