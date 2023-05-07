Teutopolis 8, Robinson 1
Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 8-1, at the Robinson Invitational.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert fell to Eli Rosborough (6-0-, 6-7 (4), 9-11). Colin Habing beat Aiden Elder (6-1, 6-0). Oliver Lee beat Cody Waggoner (6-0, 6-1). Carter Davidson beat Derek Steward (6-1, 6-2). Noah Thompson beat Duke Thompson (6-0, 6-4) and Myles Stortzum beat Jameson Poorman (6-1, 7-5).
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Habing beat Rosborough and Elder (6-1, 6-3). Lee and Thompson beat Waggoner and Steward (6-1, 7-5) and Paul Huber and Will Lewis beat Thompson and Cash Veteto (6-2, 6-2).
Newton 7, Greenville 2
Newton defeated Greenville, 7-2, at the Robinson Invitational.
In singles matches, Ben Street beat Aidan Andris (6-0, 6-2). Isaac Street beat Elusha Golovay (6-0, 6-0). Joao Sandoval beat Carter Manhart (6-2, 5-7, 10-4). Isaac Kocher beat Tayshaun Wells (6-2, 6-2). Alex Bigard fell to Ivan Powell (4-6, 3-6) and Wesley Britton beat Camden Walker (6-3, 6-0).
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street beat Golovay and Andris (6-4, 6-0). Kocher and Sandoval beat Powell and Manhart (6-4, 7-6 (4) and Britton and Bigard fell to Wells and Davis (2-6, 3-6).
Teutopolis 8, Breese (Mater Dei) 5
Teutopolis defeated Breese (Mater Dei), 8-5, in Casey-Westfield.
Emily Konkel, Malea Helmink and Jordan Goeckner each had two hits and Summer Wall, Erin Althoff, Kaylee Niebrugge and Courtney Gibson each had one for the Lady Shoes (15-11).
Gibson pitched for T-Town and allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned) and five walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Teutopolis 5, Westville 2
Teutopolis defeated Westville, 5-2, in Casey-Westfield.
Dani Sarchet had three hits. Malea Helmink and Kaylee Niebrugge each had two and Erin Althoff, Jordan Goeckner and Alyssa Tipton each had one for the Lady Shoes (14-11).
Tipton and Courtney Gibson pitched for T-Town. Tipton threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks with one strikeout; Gibson threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits with two strikeouts.
Mulberry Grove 9, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 0
CHBC fell to Mulberry Grove, 9-0, in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
Birgen Schlanser, Ruby Stuckemyer, Macee Rodman and Addison Wasson each had hits for the Bobcats (5-14).
Madison Wojcik and Rodman were named to the Egyptian Illini Conference All-Conference Team; Marissa Summers was named an honorable mention.
Ramsey 7, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 6
CHBC fell to Ramsey, 7-6, in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
Ruby Stuckemeyer, Macee Rodman, Ryleigh Sarver, Madison Wojcik and Averie Vaughn each had hits for the Bobcats (5-13).
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 4, St. Elmo/Brownstown 3
CHBC defeated SEB, 4-3, in the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament.
Averie Vaughn had two hits and Birgen Schlanser, Ruby Stuckemeyer, Koda Colman, Addison Wasson and Ryleigh Sarver each had one for the Bobcats (5-12).
Wasson pitched for CHBC and allowed seven hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
As for the Eagles, Kairi Speagle and Taylor Claycomb each had two hits and Olivia Baker, Jayna Ireland and Kelly Moss each had one.
Tolono (Unity) 3, Newton 2
Newton fell to Tolono (Unity), 3-2, in Tolono.
Addy O’Dell, Allie Stanley, Bailee Frichtl, Camryn Martin, Kayla Kocher and Lilly Kessler each had hits for the Lady Eagles (22-5).
Kocher pitched for Newton and allowed seven hits, three runs, and two walks with seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 17, Armstrong 3
WSS defeated Armstrong, 17-3, in Casey-Westfield.
Katelyn VonBhrens had four hits. Ella Kinkelaar had three. Sam Hayes and Kaylyn Carey each had two and Ava Richards, Alaira Friese, Alexis Gee, Sam Porter and Leah Kasey each had one for the Hatchets (12-9).
Casey-Westfield 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1
WSS fell to Casey-Westfield, 2-1, in Casey-Westfield.
Sam Hayes, Kaylyn Carey, Alaira Friese and Ellie Wittenberg each had one hit for the Hatchets (11-9).
Hayes pitched for WSS and allowed six hits and two unearned runs with one strikeout over 6 1/3 innings.
Effingham 11, Taylorville 0
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 11-0, in the second game of a doubleheader at Paul Smith Field.
Myles Maxedon had three hits. Kaden Koeberlein and Quest Hull each had two and Spencer Fox, Jack Harper, Camden Raddatz and Colton Webb each had one for the Flaming Hearts (14-11, 7-5 league).
Kaiden Nichols pitched for Effingham and allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.
Effingham 13, Taylorville 2
Effingham defeated Taylorville, 13-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Paul Smith Field.
Jack Harper and Kaiden Nichols each had three hits. Myles Maxedon and Camden Raddatz each had two and Spencer Fox, Kaden Koeberlein and Quest Hull each had one for the Flaming Hearts (13-11, 6-5 league).
Josh McDevitt, Koeberlein and Donaldson pitched for Effingham. McDevitt threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed one walk with eight strikeouts; Koeberlein threw two innings and allowed six hits and two runs with two strikeouts and Donaldson threw 1/3 of an inning.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 5, Newton 1
St. Anthony defeated Newton, 5-1, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.
Will Fearday and Max Koenig each had two hits and Eli Levitt had one for the Bulldogs (21-3).
Levitt and Brock Fearday pitched for St. Anthony. Levitt threw three innings and allowed three hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts; Fearday threw four innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
As for the Eagles (17-9), Carder Reich had two hits and Dylan Ferguson and Owen Mahaffey each had one.
Brandon Einhorn, Gus Bierman and Jacob McClure pitched for Newton.
Edwardsville 13, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Edwardsville, 13-2, at the Edwardsville Tiger Classic.
Bennet Thompson and Brett Kreke had the only two hits for the Wooden Shoes (11-13).
Joey and Zac Niebrugge pitched for T-Town.
Chatham (Glenwood) 5, Teutopolis 2
Teutopolis fell to Chatham (Glenwood), 5-2, at the Edwardsville Tiger Classic.
Evan Waldhoff had two hits and Brett Kreke, Garrett Gaddis and Caleb Bloemer each had one for the Wooden Shoes (11-12).
Gaddis and Conner Hoelscher pitched for T-Town.
Altamont 6, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 1
Altamont defeated CHBC, 6-1, in Altamont.
Mason Robinson had two hits and Nathan Shepard, Kaidyn Miller, Keinon Eirhart, Carter Siebert and Logan Cornett each had one for the Indians (18-7).
Wyatt Phillips, Siebert and Nathan Stuemke pitched for Altamont. Phillips threw three innings and allowed two hits, one run and two walks with seven strikeouts; Siebert threw two innings and allowed three walks with two strikeouts and Stuemke threw two innings and allowed one walk with three strikeouts.
Vandalia 11, Dieterich 8
Dieterich fell to Vandalia, 11-8, in Dieterich.
Pete Britton had three hits. Andrew Hall, Noah Dill and Sam Hardiek each had two and Jaxon Funneman and Lucas Westendorf each had one for the Maroons (9-13).
Dill and Garrett Niebrugge pitched for Dieterich.
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 19, Sullivan 1
WSS defeated Sullivan, 19-1, in Stewardson-Strasburg.
Carter Chaney had three hits. Tyler Wetherell, Jordan Wittenberg, Jackson Gurgel and Connor Manhart each had two hits and Kendall Morris had one for the Hatchets (16-5).
Wetherell and Chaney pitched for WSS. Wetherell threw three innings and allowed two hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts; Chaney threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
