St. Joseph-Ogden 61, St. Anthony 38
St. Anthony fell to St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday, 61-38.
Brock Fearday led the Bulldogs (15-8) with 12 points, while Griffen Sehy and Ryan Schmidt had eight.
St. Anthony 5 8 16 9 38 St. Joseph-Ogden 18 10 13 20 61
STA – Link 1, Westendorf 2, Ruholl 2, B. Fearday 12, Sehy 8, Schmidt 8, Martelli 4, Dietzen 1. FG 13, FT 7-10, F 17. (3-pointers: Sehy 2, Schmidt 2, Martelli 1).
Champaign Central 59, Effingham 55
Effingham fell to Champaign Central in the Salem Invitational Tournament Consolation Championship on Saturday, 59-55.
The Flaming Hearts fell to 9-15 with the loss. No other information was reported.
Effingham 48, Salem 47
Effingham defeated Salem in the Salem Invitational Tournament on Saturday, 48-47.
The Flaming Hearts improved to 9-14 with the win. No other information was reported.
Teutopolis 60, Fairbury Prairie Central 35
Teutopolis defeated No. 2-ranked Fairbury Prairie Central on Saturday, 60-35.
Brendan Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (16-4) with 22 points, while Caleb Siemer had six.
Teutopolis 12 18 17 13 60 Fairbury (Prairie Central)
9 13 9 4 35
T – B. Niebrugge 22, Gaddis 7, Jo. Niebrugge 7, Ja. Niebrugge 8, Siemer 13. FG 21, FT 7-8, F 13. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 6, Gaddis 1).
Newton 57, Mt. Carmel 55
Newton defeated Mt. Carmel on Saturday in overtime in the Little Illini Conference Tournament, 57-55.
Caden Nichols led the Eagles (14-7) with 24 points, while Gus Bierman added nine, Dylan Gier had eight, Jacob Weber and Kye Bergbower had seven, and Marc Jansen had two.
Newton 18 9 12 12 6 57
Mt. Carmel 16 20 6 9 4 55
N – Bergbower 7, Jansen 2, Nichols 24, Bierman 9, Weber 7, Gier 8. FG 21, FT 10-14. (3-pointers: Nichols 4, Bierman 1).
Cumberland 47, Arcola 41
Cumberland defeated Arcola on Saturday in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, 47-41.
Gavin Hendrix led the Pirates (10-11) with 14 points. Maddox McElravy had 13, and Trevin Magee had 10.
Cumberland 12 4 18 11 47 Arcola 7 14 7 13 41
C – McMechan 2, Weber 3, McElravy 13, Ka. Bierman 5, Magee 10, Hendrix 14. FG 16, FT 10-14, F 8. (3-pointers: Magee 2, Weber 1, McElravy 1, Hendrix 1).
Flora 50, North Clay 26
North Clay defeated Flora on Saturday, 50-26.
Levi Smith led the Cardinals (14-6) with nine points. North Clay was without the services of Logan Fleener and Ethan Kuenstler in the contest.
North Clay 6 4 7 9 26 Flora 10 10 10 20 50
NC – Zimdars 6, Smith 9, Boose 8, Weidner 2, Walden 1. FG 8, FT 5-9. (3-pointers: Smith 3, Boose 2).
Vincennes Rivet (Ind.) 48, Newton 34
Newton fell to Vincennes Rivet, out of Indiana, on Saturday, 48-34.
Lily Kessler led the Lady Eagles (10-13) with 11 points and ten rebounds. Camryn Martin had 10 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Izzy Meinhart had four points. Karasyn Martin had three points. Addy O’Dell had three points. Elley Bennett had two points, four rebounds, and two assists, and Peyton Willenborg had one point and two steals.
Cumberland 47, Bethany Okaw Valley 30
Cumberland defeated Bethany Okaw Valley in the 3rd Place Game of the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament on Saturday, 47-30.
Paige Dittamore led the Lady Pirates (12-9) with 15 points. Abbie Becker had 14. Suzy Fritts had 10. Katelyn Shoemaker had six, and Hannah Shoemaker had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.