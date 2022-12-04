BOYS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 56, Tolono Unity 40
Teutopolis defeated Tolono Unity on Saturday at Tolono Unity High School.
The Wooden Shoes (4-1) won 56-40.
Joey Niebrugge finished with 16 points. James Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer had 10. Caleb Bloemer had seven. Garrett Gaddis had five. Brendan Niebrugge and Mitch Koester had three, and Zac Niebrugge had two.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|Teutopolis
|13
|6
|19
|18
|56
|Tolono Unity
|10
|14
|13
|3
|40
T — B. Niebrugge 3, Bloemer 7, Gaddis 5, Z. Niebrugge 2, Jo. Niebrugge 16, Koester 3, Ja. Niebrugge 10, Siemer 10. FG 20, FT 12-15, F 12. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 1, Bloemer 1, Gaddis 1, Jo. Niebrugge 1)
TU — A. Thomas 2, Cowan 3, H. Thomas 7, Meibach 2, Saunders 9, Porter 4, O'Neill 7, Langendorf 4, Maxwell 2. FG 17, FT 3-6, F 19. (3-pointers: Cowan 1, H. Thomas 1, O'Neill 1. Fouled out: Langendorf)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 70, Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland 36
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland (Tri-County) on Saturday at St. Elmo High School.
The Eagles (5-0) won 70-36.
Caleb Campbell had 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five rebounds, two steals, and one turnover. Jarrett Pasley had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting with two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one turnover. Josiah Maxey had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with two steals and two turnovers. Cade Schaub had nine points on 3-of-6 shooting with five rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Adam Atwood had nine points on 4-of-6 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Wyatt Stine had three points on 1-of-2 shooting with six rebounds and one turnover. Collin Maxey had two points on 1-of-2 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one turnover, and Brody Mason did not have a point on 0-of-2 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one turnover.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|St. Elmo-Brownstown
|18
|27
|18
|7
|70
|Tri-County
|9
|8
|16
|3
|36
SEB — Campbell 21, Pasley 15, Maxey 11, Schaub 9, Atwood 9, Stine 3, Maxey 2. FG 28, FT 9-11, F 16. (3-pointers: Campbell 3, Maxey 1, Atwood 1. Fouled out: Mason)
TC — Cox 14, Buckler 9, VonLanken 6, Kibler 3, Smith 2, Pardi 2. FG 15, FT 4-9, F 12. (3-pointers: Cox 1, Buckler 1)
WRESTLING
Cumberland-Newton 36, Effingham 33
Effingham fell to Cumberland-Newton on Saturday in the Pirate Multi-Duals at Cumberland High School.
The Flaming Hearts (2-5) lost 36-33.
Kaiden Stewart (7-1) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Hunter Roley (4-4) won at 126 pounds (pinfall, 4:48). Dane Oyler (4-2) lost at 132 pounds (pinfall, 28 seconds). Baker Moon (6-2) won at 138 pounds (decision, 15-9). Gage Emmerich (4-3) lost at 145 pounds (pinfall, 51 seconds). Trent Reardon (1-1) lost at 152 pounds (pinfall, 48 seconds). Wyatt Haycraft (7-1) won at 160 pounds (pinfall, 54 seconds). Jeremiah Lorton (2-2) won by forfeit at 220 pounds, and Trenton Patterson (5-3) won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Effingham 42, Taylorville 24
Effingham defeated Taylorville on Saturday in the Pirate Multi-Duals at Cumberland High School.
The Flaming Hearts (3-4) won 42-24.
Kaiden Stewart (6-1) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Hunter Roley (3-4) won by forfeit at 126 pounds. Dane Oyler (4-1) won by forfeit at 132 pounds. Baker Moon (5-2) won at 138 pounds (pinfall, 36 seconds). Saul Ellis (2-5) lost at 145 pounds (pinfall, 3:37). Trent Reardon (1-0) won by forfeit at 152 pounds. Wyatt Haycraft (6-1) won by forfeit at 160 pounds. Jeremiah Lorton (1-2) lost at 220 pounds (pinfall, 32 seconds), and Trenton Patterson (4-3) won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Shelbyville 51, Effingham 18
Effingham fell to Shelbyville on Saturday in the Pirate Multi-Duals at Cumberland High School.
The Flaming Hearts (2-4) lost 51-18.
Kaiden Stewart (5-1) won by forfeit at 120 pounds. Hunter Roley (2-4) lost at 126 pounds (pinfall, 3:54). Hailey Pintz (1-1) won by forfeit at 132 pounds. Baker Moon (4-2) lost at 138 pounds (decision, 15-0). Saul Ellis (2-4) lost at 145 pounds, decision, 16-0). Gage Emmerich (4-2) lost at 152 pounds, decision, 16-1). Wyatt Haycraft (5-1) lost at 160 pounds (pinfall, 1:02). Jeremiah Lorton (1-1) won by forfeit at 220 pounds, and Trenton Patterson (3-3) lost at 285 pounds (pinfall, 1:42).
Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 58, Effingham 18
Effingham fell Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington on Saturday in the Pirate Multi-Duals at Cumberland High School.
The Flaming Hearts (2-3) lost 58-18.
Kaiden Stewart (4-1) fell to Danny Tay at 120 pounds (pinfall, 1:49). Hunter Roley (2-3) fell to Braydon Campbell at 126 pounds (pinfall, 1:29). Hailey Pintz (1-0) fell to Siarra Smith at 132 pounds (pinfall, 1:49). Baker Moon (4-1) fell to Anthony Wolinsky at 138 pounds (decision, 22-8). Saul Ellis (2-3) fell to Judson Stover at 145 pounds (pinfall, 1:53). Gage Emmerich (4-1) won by forfeit at 160 pounds. Wyatt Haycraft (5-0) won at 160 pounds (pinfall, 5:12). Jeremiah Lorton (0-1) fell at 220 pounds (pinfall, 17 seconds), and Trenton Patterson (3-2) won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
