Pinckneyville 50, Teutopolis 41
Teutopolis fell to Pinckneyville, 50-41, on Saturday at the Pinckneyville Shootout.
Caleb Siemer led the Wooden Shoes (16-7) with 11 points.
Brendan Niebrugge had nine. Garrett Gaddis had eight. James Niebrugge had seven. Joey Niebrugge had four, and Caleb Bloemer had two.
Teutopolis 10 13 4 14 41 Pinckneyville 9 15 8 18 50
T – B. Niebrugge 9, Bloemer 2, Gaddis 8, Jo. Niebrugge 4, Ja. Niebrugge 7, Siemer 11. FG 15, FT 8-16, F 15. (3-pointers: B. Niebrugge 1, Gaddis 1, Siemer 1. Fouled out: Siemer).
Marion 67, Newton 48
Newton fell to Marion, 67-48, in the Pinckneyville Shootout.
Caden Nichols had 18 points for the Eagles (16-8). Dylan Gier had 10. Jacob Weber and Parker Wolf had eight. Kye Bergbower had two and Gus Bierman had one.
Newton 11 12 16 8 47 Marion 16 21 11 20 68
N – Bergbower 2, Nichols 18, Bierman 1, Wolf 8, Weber 8, Gier 10. FG 14, FT 18-25. (3-pointers: Nichols 1).
Cumberland 70, Cerro Gordo-Bement 61
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo-Bement in double overtime, 70-61, in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament.
Gavin Hendrix finished with 25 points for the Pirates (11-12). Maddox McElravy had 24. Trevin Magee had eight. Bryant Weber had five. Jaxon Boldt had four. Blake McMechan had three, and Kaleb Bierman had one.
Cumberland 7 11 10 20 22 70
Cerro Gordo-Bement 16 6 11 15 13 61
C – McMechan 3, Weber 5, McElravy 24, Ka. Bierman 1, Magee 8, Hendrix 25, Boldt 4. FG 28, FT 10-14, F 20. (3-pointers: McElravy 3, Weber 1. Fouled out: Weber, Boldt).
Mahomet-Seymour
50, Effingham 43
Effingham fell to Mahomet-Seymour, 50-43, at Effingham High School.
Bria Beals led the Flaming Hearts (17-9, 4-5 Apollo) with 17 points. Ella Niebrugge had 11. Sidney Donaldson had six. Madison Mapes had five.
Saige Althoff had three, and Averie Wolfe had one.
Mahomet-Seymour 10 14 10 16 50 Effingham 8 9 11 15 43
E – Mapes 5, Wolfe 1, Niebrugge 11, Althoff 3, Beals 17, Donaldson 6. FG 15, FT 6-11, F 15. (3-pointers: Beals 5, Niebrugge 2).
Teutopolis 46, Breese Central 44
Teutopolis defeated Breese Central, 46-44, at J.H. Griffin Gym.
Kaylee Niebrugge led the Lady Shoes (23-3) with 21 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Emily Konkel had 15 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Courtney Gibson had four points and one rebound. Joleen Deters had two points and one rebound. Estella Mette had two points and three rebounds, and Summer Wall had two points and three rebounds, one steal, and one assist.
Teutopolis 11 13 10 12 46 Breese Central 16 15 9 4 44
T – Gibson 4, Deters 2, Konkel 15, Niebrugge 21, Mette 2, Wall 2. FG 17, FT 11-12, F 9. (3-pointers: Konkel 1).
Newton 56, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 53
Newton defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City in overtime, 56-53.
Lilly Kessler led the Lady Eagles (12-14) with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. Addy O’Dell had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Karasyn Martin had 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Camryn Martin had eight points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Emma Nadler had four points, and four rebounds, and Elley Bennett had three points, four rebounds, and two assists.
As for the Bobcats (15-9), Macee Rodman had 18 points. Mady Wojcik had 17 points and seven rebounds. Gracie Heckert had 13 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Carmen Olesen had four points and seven rebounds, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had one point.
CHBC 5 16 13 12 7 53 Newton 13 11 17 5 10 56
CHBC – Rodman 18, Heckert 13, Olesen 4, Wojcik 17, Stuckemeyer 1. FG 18, FT 15-25. (3-pointers: Rodman 1, Heckert 1); N – Bennett 3, O’Dell 12, Kessler 19, K. Martin 10, C. Martin 8, Nadler 4. FG 19, FT 16-29. (3-pointers: C. Martin 1, K. Martin 1).
Neoga 58, Robinson 52
Neoga defeated Robinson, 58-52, at Robinson High School.
Sydney Richards had 26 points for the Indians (25-3). Sydney Hakman had 12. Brynn Richards had nine. Allison Worman had six, and Allison Sampson had five.
