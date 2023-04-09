BASEBALL
Salem 4, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Salem, 4-3, in the second game of a doubleheader at Teutopolis.
Evan Waldhoff, Garrett Gaddis and Brett Kreke had two hits and Bennet Thompson and Mitch Jansen had one hit.
Waldhoff and Ben Goeckner pitched for the Wooden Shoes (5-3). Waldhoff threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, four runs and three walks with four strikeouts and Goeckner threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Teutopolis 10, Salem 2
Teutopolis defeated Salem, 10-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Teutopolis.
Logan Roepke and Mitch Jansen had two hits. Garrrett Gaddis hit one double and Bennet Thompson, Evan Waldhoff, Caleb Bloemer and Mitch Koester had one hit.
Joey Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes (5-2). Niebrugge threw four innings and allowed three hits, two runs and one walk with three strikeouts; Siemer threw three innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
Altamont 14, Farifield 0
Altamont defeated Fairfield, 14-0, at Fairfield.
Mason Robinson had three hits (two doubles). Keinon Eirhart had two hits (one double). Jared Hammer had two hits (one double). Logan Cornett and Keegan Schultz hit doubles and Kaidyn Miller and Wyatt Phillips hit singles.
Dillan Elam pitched for the Indians (4-4). He threw five innings and allowed one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Shelbyville 16, Cumberland 1
Cumberland fell to Shelbyville, 16-1, at Shelbyville.
Maddox McElravy had the only hit for the Pirates (4-4).
Ross McBride, Jesse Fritts and Bryant Weber pitched for Cumberland. McBride threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits, 10 runs and one walk with one strikeout; Fritts threw 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, four runs and two walks with two strikeouts and Weber threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and two unearned runs with two strikeouts.
Neoga 18, Kansas [Coop] 3
Neoga defeated Kansas w/ Hume (Shiloh) and Oakland (Tri-County), 18-3, at Kansas.
Ryan Koester had three hits (one double). Quintin Richards had two hits (one double). Trey Sheehan had two hits. Brady Reynolds had two hits. Keaton Lacy hit a double and Micah Staszak and Kaden Will hit singles.
Bryar Hennesay and Micah Staszak pitched for the Indians (6-5). Hennesay threw three innings and allowed one hit, three unearned runs and two walks with six strikeouts; Staszak threw two innings and had one strikeout.
South Central 5, Breese (Central) 4
South Central defeated Breese (Central), 5-4, in the Casey-Westfield Round Robin.
Aidan Dodson had two hits and Chase Thompson, Andrew Magnus, Calaway Smith, Zane Montes, and Colton Smith hit singles for the Cougars (10-0).
South Central 17, Casey-Westfield 0
South Central defeated Casey-Westfield, 17-0, in the Casey-Westfield Round Robin.
Anthony Buonaura had four hits (two home runs). Chase Thompson had three hits and Aidan Dodson, Andrew Magnus, Calaway Smith, Coen West, Zane Montes, Max Magnus and Maddox Robb hit singles for the Cougars (9-0).
North Clay 6, Bridgeport (Red Hill) 2
North Clay defeated Bridgeport (Red Hill), 6-2, at North Clay.
Cody Zimdars had two hits. Logan Fleener and Daniel Warren hit doubles and Jesse Weidner hit a single for the Cardinals (7-3).
Ian Jones and Jack Compton pitched for North Clay. Jones threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and one walk with five strikeouts and Compton threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with 11 strikeouts.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 10, Edinburg [Coop] 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Edinburg, 10-0, at Mulberry Grove.
Carter Chaney had three hits. Austin Wittenberg had two hits (one double). Branson Tingley had two hits (one double). Ben Briges hit a double and Blayzz Verdeyen hit a single.
Stewardson-Strasburg [Coop] 19, Mulberry Grove 1
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Mulberry Grove, 19-1, at Mulberry Grove.
Rhett Rincker had three hits. Carter Chaney had two hits (one double and one triple). Jordan Wittenberg had two hits. Jackson Gurgel had two hits. Tyler Wetherell hit a triple and Austin Wittenberg, Kendall Morris and Connor Manhart hit singles for the Hatchets (6-0)
SOFTBALL
Effingham 8, Mahomet-Seymour 2
Effingham defeated Mahomet-Seymour, 8-2, in the second game of a doubleheader at Effingham.
Jerzi Bierman, Raegan Boone, Abby Cunningham and Sidney Donaldson hit singles for the Flaming Hearts (4-4).
Effingham 6, Mahomet-Seymour 1
Effingham defeated Mahomet-Seymour, 6-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at Effingham.
Riley Cunningham and Kristen Armstrong had two hits. Sidney Donaldson hit a home run. Mya Harvey hit a double and Jerzi Bierman, Raegan Boone, Abby Cunningham and Bria Beals hit singles for the Flaming Hearts (3-4).
Sullivan 11, Dieterich 1
Dieterich fell to Sullivan, 11-3, at Sullivan.
Lucie Jansen had two hits. Callie Faller hit a double and Ella Kreke, Brittney Niemerg and Addi Huber hit singles for the Movin' Maroons (3-7).
New Athens 3, Altamont 2
Altamont fell to New Athens, 3-2, in the South Central Tournament.
Adria Denton and Lanie Tedrick hit doubles and Peyton Osteen and Brianna Grunloh hit singles.
Grace Lemke pitched for the Lady Indians (2-9). Lemke threw seven innings and allowed five hits, three runs and two walks with 16 strikeouts.
Robinson 15, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Robinson, 15-0, in the South Central Tournament.
Sophia Pearcy and Peyton Osteen had the only two hits for the Lady Indians (2-8).
Adria Denton pitched for Altamont.
Woodlawn 4, Altamont 2
Altamont fell to Woodlawn, 4-2, in the South Central Tournament.
Peyton Osteen had two hits (one double). Sophia Pearcy and Brianna Grunloh had two hits and Skylie Klein and Adria Denton had one hit.
Grace Lemke pitched for the Lady Indians (2-7). Lemke threw six innings and allowed four hits, four runs — one earned — and nine walks with 12 strikeouts.
Woodlawn 10, Cumberland 0
Cumberland fell to Woodlawn, 10-0, in the South Central Tournament.
The Lady Pirates fell to 4-7 with the loss.
There was no further information to report.
Cumberland 15, New Athens 8
Cumberland defeated New Athens, 15-8, in the South Central Tournament.
Jade Carr had four hits. Avery Donsbach had three hits (two doubles) and four RBIs. Noraa Cross had three hits (two doubles) and four RBIs. Libby McGinnis had three hits and three RBIs. Katie Kingery had two hits. Jenna Houghman had two hits. Natalie Beaumont had one hit and one RBI and Isabel Martinez had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Pirates (4-6).
South Central 13, Cumberland 3
South Central defeated Cumberland, 13-3, in the South Central Tournament.
Kaitlyn Swift had one hit and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michl had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Taegan Webster had one hit and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had three hits. Ella Watwood had two hits (one home run) and four RBIs. Amelia Montes had one hit. Abi Shuler had one hit and one RBi. Emily Rose had one hit (one double). Percilla Reid had one hit and Kyra Swift had two hits (one triple) and two RBIs for the Lady Cougars (6-3).
As for the Lady Pirates (3-6), Jade Carr and Libby McGinnis had two hits. Noraa Cross had one hit and two RBIs. Avery Donsbach had one hit and one RBI and Isabel Martinez had one hit (one double).
South Central 3, Robinson 1
South Central defeated Robinson, 3-1, in the South Central Tournament.
Kaitlyn Swift had one hit. Jaylyn Michl had one hit and one RBI. Taegan Webster had one hit and one RBI. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and one RBI. Ella Watwood had one hit and Abi Shuler had one hit for the Lady Cougars (8-3).
South Central 13, New Athens 3
South Central defeated New Athens, 13-3, in the South Central Tournament.
Kaitlyn Swift had two hits and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michl had two hits (one double and one triple) and two RBIs. Taegan Webster had three hits (one triple) and three RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and one RBI. Ella Watwood had one hit. Amelia Montes had one hit and one RBI. Abi Shuler had one hit and Kyra Swift had one hit and three RBIs for the Lady Cougars (7-3).
