BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 55, Paris 23
St. Anthony defeated Paris on Saturday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (11-7) won 55-23.
Brock Fearday had 25 points. Griffin Sehy had nine. Ryan Schmidt had seven. Will Fearday and Adam Rudibaugh had three, and Sam Link, Collin Westendorf, Max Koenig, and Michael Martelli had two.
|St. Anthony
|18
|18
|11
|8
|55
|Paris
|3
|4
|11
|5
|23
STA — W. Fearday 3, Link 2, Westendorf 2, B. Fearday 25, Rudibaugh 3, Sehy 9, Koenig 2, Schmidt 7, Martelli 2. FG 21, FT 6-10, F 7. (3-pointers: B. Fearday 3, W. Fearday 1, Rudibaugh 1, Sehy 1)
P — Crampton 4, Bartos 7, Rogers 4, Lee 5, King 3. FG 7, FT 6-8, F 8. (3-pointers: Crampton 1, Bartos 1, King 1)
Teutopolis 68, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Teutopolis defeated Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Wooden Shoes (14-2) won 68-31.
James Niebrugge had 18 points. Garrett Gaddis had 12. Brendan Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer had 11. Joey Niebrugge had six. Caleb Bloemer had five. Logan Roepke had three, and Austin Bloemer had two.
|Teutopolis
|22
|16
|23
|7
|68
|Warrensburg-Latham
|6
|7
|11
|7
|31
T — B. Niebrugge 11, C. Bloemer 5, Gaddis 12, Roepke 3, Jo. Niebrugge 6, Ja. Niebrugge 18, A. Bloemer 2, Siemer 11. FG 26, FT 6-8, F 8. (3-pointers: Gaddis 4, B. Niebrugge 3, C. Bloemer 1, Roepke 1, Ja. Niebrugge 1)
WL — Lee 5, Park 4, Wright Jr. 9, Southern 2, Hickey 11. FG 12, FT 7-12, F 6.
Altamont 65, Woodlawn 23
Altamont defeated Woodlawn on Saturday at Altamont High School.
The Indians (13-3) won 65-23.
Avery Jahraus had 14 points. Mason Robinson had 11. Eric Kollmann had eight. Jared Hammer had seven. Kaidyn Miller had six. Logan Cornett had five. Kaden Davis and Alec Jahraus had four, and Dillan Elam, Aden McManaway, and Kienon Eirhart had two.
|Altamont
|20
|25
|12
|8
|65
|Woodlawn
|4
|2
|10
|7
|23
A — Hammer 7, Davis 4, Al. Jahraus 4, Elam 2, Av. Jahraus 14, Robinson 11, McManaway 2, Cornett 5, Eirhart 2, Kollmann 8, Miller 6. FG 28, FT 2-2, F 9. (3-pointers: Av. Jahraus 4, Hammer 1, Robinson 1, Cornett 1)
W — Metcalf 2, Burkett 2, Rollie 19. FG 9, FT 5-13, F 6.
Dieterich 49, Ramsey 32
Dieterich defeated Ramsey on Saturday in the National Trail Conference/Midland Trail Conference Shootout at North Clay High School.
The Movin' Maroons (9-7) won 49-32.
Lucas Westendorf had 22 points. Kolton Kidd had 12. Caleb Gephart had seven. Cole Will had five. Luke Wente had four, and Jaxon Funneman had two.
|Dieterich
|7
|15
|14
|13
|49
|Ramsey
|6
|10
|9
|7
|32
D — Funneman 2, Wente 4, Will 5, Westendorf 22, Gephart 7, Kidd 12. FG 20, FT 7-8, F 11. (3-pointers: Will 1, Gephart 1, Kidd 1)
R — Finley 14, Reiss 4, Hayes 4, Hortenstine 10. FG 14, FT 2-4, F 10. (3-pointers: Finley 2)
Monticello 80, Newton 58
Newton fell to Monticello on Saturday in Game 4 of the St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
The Eagles (12-5) lost 80-58.
Caden Nichols had 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Dylan Gier had 15 points on 5-of-9 with ten rebounds, one assist, one block, and three steals. Parker Wolf had 12 points on 5-of-8 with one rebound, one assist, and one block. Kye Bergbower had five points on 1-of-6 with three rebounds and one assist. Jacob Weber had three points on 1-of-3 with four rebounds, and Marc Jansen had three points on 1-of-2 with two rebounds.
|Newton
|22
|12
|11
|13
|58
|Monticello
|18
|21
|16
|25
|80
N — Bergbower 5, Nichols 20, Wolf 12, Weber 3, Gier 15, Jansen 3. FG 21, FT 11-16, F 9. (3-pointers: Nichols 2, Bergbower 1, Wolf 1, Jansen 1)
M — Sheppard 1, Ross 6, Welter 32, Colbert 21, Blythe 6, Bundy 2, Craft 3, Swartz 3, Weidner 6. FG 28, FT 6-7. (3-pointers: Welter 7, Colbert 5, Blythe 2, Weidner 2, Craft 1, Swartz 1)
North Clay 71, Albion Edwards County 50
North Clay defeated Edwards County on Saturday in the National Trail Conference/Midland Trail Conference Shootout at North Clay High School.
The Cardinals (11-4) won 71-50.
Logan Fleener had 22 points. Cody Zimdars had 15. Levi Smith had 13. Ethan Kuenstler and Alex Boose had eight. Jesse Weidner had three, and Carder Walden had two.
|North Clay
|18
|20
|18
|15
|71
|Albion Edwards County
|15
|9
|17
|9
|50
NC — Zimdars 15, Kuenstler 8, Smith 13, Fleener 22, Boose 8, Weidner 3, Walden 2. FG 28, FT 7-9. (3-pointers: Zimdars 4, Boose 2, Smith 1, Fleener 1)
EC — Nelson 3, Bell 7, Rhodes 17, Correll 11, Conner 2, Grimes 4, Landingham 4, Gerlach 2. FG 20, FT 2-4. (3-pointers: Rhodes 4, Correll 3, Nelson 1)
St. Elmo-Brownstown 79, Grayville 47
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Grayville on Saturday in the National Trail Conference/Midland Trail Conference Shootout at North Clay High School.
The Eagles (10-5) won 79-47.
Jarrett Pasley had 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting with two rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Cade Schaub had 17 points on 8-of-14 with six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block. Caleb Campbell had 13 points on 5-of-7 with four rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Adam Atwood had nine points on 4-of-10 with five rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Josiah Maxey had eight points on 3-of-5 with three rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Collin Maxey had five points on 2-of-5 with three rebounds and one assist, and Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-3 with four rebounds and one steal.
|SEB
|25
|24
|25
|5
|79
|Grayville
|11
|14
|12
|10
|47
SEB — Pasley 23, Schaub 17, Campbell 13, Atwood 9, J. Maxey 8, C. Maxey 5, Stine 4. FG 31, FT 4-12, F 13. (3-pointers: Pasley 5, Campbell 3, J. Maxey 2, Schaub 1, Atwood 1, C. Maxey 1)
G — Rowland 30, Worley 7, Hosman 5, Leavens 5. FG 18, FT 8-9, F 21. (3-pointers: Rowland 2, Leavens 1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 61, Flora 56
St. Anthony defeated Flora on Saturday at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (16-4) won 61-56.
Lucy Fearday had 20 points. Nancy Ruholl had 15. Stacie Vonderheide had 10. Anna Faber had seven. Ady Rios had five, and Addi Nuxoll had four.
|St. Anthony
|25
|12
|10
|14
|61
|Flora
|10
|18
|9
|19
|56
STA — Ruholl 15, Faber 7, Vonderheide 10, Nuxoll 4, Fearday 20, Rios 5. FG 22, FT 14-23, F 16. (3-pointers: Ruholl 1, Fearday 1, Rios 1)
F — Jones 7, Myers 5, Carder 11, Cammon 9, Fruend 12, Behnke 12. FG 23, FT 6-14, F 19. (3-pointers: Carder 3, Jones 1. Fouled out: Jones)
Mt. Zion 54, Effingham 41
Effingham fell to Mt. Zion on Saturday at Mt. Zion High School.
The Flaming Hearts (13-5, 3-3 Apollo Conference) lost 54-41.
Ella Niebrugge had 10 points. Madison Mapes had eight. Saige Althoff had six. Bria Beals had five. Sidney Donaldson had four, and Marissa Allie had three.
|Effingham
|10
|8
|8
|15
|41
|Mt. Zion
|13
|16
|9
|16
|54
E — Mapes 8, Niebrugge 10, Althoff 6, Beals 5, Allie 3, Donaldson 4. FG 12, FT 14-22, F 15. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 2, Mapes)
MTZ — Smith 2, Schmahl 2, Becker 2, Kendall 11, Barnes 8, Turner 11, Anderson 18. FG 22, FT 8-12, F 14. (3-pointers: Kendall 1, Anderson 1)
Teutopolis 47, Rochester 43
Teutopolis defeated Rochester on Saturday in Game 4 of the Paws Shootout at Breese Central High School.
The Lady Shoes (16-2) won 47-43.
Kaylee Niebrugge had 21 points on 7-of-18 shooting with 12 rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Emily Konkel had nine points on 2-of-8 shooting with six rebounds, four steals, and one assist. Chloe Probst had six points on 3-of-3 shooting with one rebound. Summer Wall had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds and one steal. Joleen Deters had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one steal. Mollie Ruholl had two points on 1-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, and Estella Mette had one point on 0-of-2 shooting with one rebound and one assist.
|Teutopolis
|10
|8
|13
|16
|47
|Rochester
|12
|6
|8
|17
|43
T — Deters 2, Probst 6, Konkel 9, Niebrugge 21, Mette 1, Wall 6, Ruholl 2. FG 16, FT 14-22, F 11. (3-pointers: Konkel 1)
R — Offer 8, Day 2, K. Farris 5, Reed 15, D. Farris 2, Dixon 9. FG 13, FT 11-14, F 17. (3-pointers: Reed 2, K. Farris 1, Offer 1)
Neoga 43, Casey-Westfield 14
Neoga defeated Casey-Westfield on Saturday at Neoga High School.
The Indians (19-1) won 43-14.
Brynn Richards had seven points. Allison Worman had six. Sydney Richards had 15. Atalie Osborn had two, and Haylee Campbell had 13.
|Neoga
|17
|9
|11
|6
|43
|Casey-Westfield
|3
|7
|1
|3
|14
N — B. Richards 7, Worman 6, S. Richards 15, Osborn 2, Campbell 13. FG 19, FT 1-3.
CW — Eckerty 5, Cribelar 1, Smith 8. FG 5, FT 1-4.
South Central 49, Shelbyville 48
South Central defeated Shelbyville on Saturday at South Central High School.
The Lady Cougars (10-8) won 49-48.
Brooklyn Garrett had 23 points. Kaitlyn Swift had 14. Brooke Cowger had six. Taegan Webster had four, and Jaylyn Michel had two.
|South Central
|7
|20
|9
|13
|49
|Shelbyville
|5
|12
|9
|22
|48
