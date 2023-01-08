BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Anthony 55, Paris 23

St. Anthony defeated Paris on Saturday at the Enlow Center.

The Bulldogs (11-7) won 55-23.

Brock Fearday had 25 points. Griffin Sehy had nine. Ryan Schmidt had seven. Will Fearday and Adam Rudibaugh had three, and Sam Link, Collin Westendorf, Max Koenig, and Michael Martelli had two.

      
St. Anthony1818 11 55 
Paris 11 23 
STA — W. Fearday 3, Link 2, Westendorf 2, B. Fearday 25, Rudibaugh 3, Sehy 9, Koenig 2, Schmidt 7, Martelli 2. FG 21, FT 6-10, F 7. (3-pointers: B. Fearday 3, W. Fearday 1, Rudibaugh 1, Sehy 1)
P — Crampton 4, Bartos 7, Rogers 4, Lee 5, King 3. FG 7, FT 6-8, F 8. (3-pointers: Crampton 1, Bartos 1, King 1)

Teutopolis 68, Warrensburg-Latham 31

Teutopolis defeated Warrensburg-Latham on Saturday at J.H. Griffin Gym.

The Wooden Shoes (14-2) won 68-31.

James Niebrugge had 18 points. Garrett Gaddis had 12. Brendan Niebrugge and Caleb Siemer had 11. Joey Niebrugge had six. Caleb Bloemer had five. Logan Roepke had three, and Austin Bloemer had two.

      
Teutopolis 22 16 23 68 
Warrensburg-Latham 11 31 
T — B. Niebrugge 11, C. Bloemer 5, Gaddis 12, Roepke 3, Jo. Niebrugge 6, Ja. Niebrugge 18, A. Bloemer 2, Siemer 11. FG 26, FT 6-8, F 8. (3-pointers: Gaddis 4, B. Niebrugge 3, C. Bloemer 1, Roepke 1, Ja. Niebrugge 1)
WL — Lee 5, Park 4, Wright Jr. 9, Southern 2, Hickey 11. FG 12, FT 7-12, F 6.

Altamont 65, Woodlawn 23

Altamont defeated Woodlawn on Saturday at Altamont High School.

The Indians (13-3) won 65-23.

Avery Jahraus had 14 points. Mason Robinson had 11. Eric Kollmann had eight. Jared Hammer had seven. Kaidyn Miller had six. Logan Cornett had five. Kaden Davis and Alec Jahraus had four, and Dillan Elam, Aden McManaway, and Kienon Eirhart had two.

      
Altamont 20 25 12 65 
Woodlawn 10 23 
A — Hammer 7, Davis 4, Al. Jahraus 4, Elam 2, Av. Jahraus 14, Robinson 11, McManaway 2, Cornett 5, Eirhart 2, Kollmann 8, Miller 6. FG 28, FT 2-2, F 9. (3-pointers: Av. Jahraus 4, Hammer 1, Robinson 1, Cornett 1)
W — Metcalf 2, Burkett 2, Rollie 19. FG 9, FT 5-13, F 6.

Dieterich 49, Ramsey 32

Dieterich defeated Ramsey on Saturday in the National Trail Conference/Midland Trail Conference Shootout at North Clay High School.

The Movin' Maroons (9-7) won 49-32.

Lucas Westendorf had 22 points. Kolton Kidd had 12. Caleb Gephart had seven. Cole Will had five. Luke Wente had four, and Jaxon Funneman had two.

      
Dieterich 15 14 13 49 
Ramsey 10 32 
D — Funneman 2, Wente 4, Will 5, Westendorf 22, Gephart 7, Kidd 12. FG 20, FT 7-8, F 11. (3-pointers: Will 1, Gephart 1, Kidd 1)
R — Finley 14, Reiss 4, Hayes 4, Hortenstine 10. FG 14, FT 2-4, F 10. (3-pointers: Finley 2)

Monticello 80, Newton 58

Newton fell to Monticello on Saturday in Game 4 of the St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.

The Eagles (12-5) lost 80-58.

Caden Nichols had 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Dylan Gier had 15 points on 5-of-9 with ten rebounds, one assist, one block, and three steals. Parker Wolf had 12 points on 5-of-8 with one rebound, one assist, and one block. Kye Bergbower had five points on 1-of-6 with three rebounds and one assist. Jacob Weber had three points on 1-of-3 with four rebounds, and Marc Jansen had three points on 1-of-2 with two rebounds.

      
Newton 22 12 11 13 58 
Monticello 18 21 16 25 80 
N — Bergbower 5, Nichols 20, Wolf 12, Weber 3, Gier 15, Jansen 3. FG 21, FT 11-16, F 9. (3-pointers: Nichols 2, Bergbower 1, Wolf 1, Jansen 1)
M — Sheppard 1, Ross 6, Welter 32, Colbert 21, Blythe 6, Bundy 2, Craft 3, Swartz 3, Weidner 6. FG 28, FT 6-7. (3-pointers: Welter 7, Colbert 5, Blythe 2, Weidner 2, Craft 1, Swartz 1)

North Clay 71, Albion Edwards County 50

North Clay defeated Edwards County on Saturday in the National Trail Conference/Midland Trail Conference Shootout at North Clay High School.

The Cardinals (11-4) won 71-50.

Logan Fleener had 22 points. Cody Zimdars had 15. Levi Smith had 13. Ethan Kuenstler and Alex Boose had eight. Jesse Weidner had three, and Carder Walden had two.

      
North Clay 18 20 18 15 71 
Albion Edwards County 15 17 50 
NC — Zimdars 15, Kuenstler 8, Smith 13, Fleener 22, Boose 8, Weidner 3, Walden 2. FG 28, FT 7-9. (3-pointers: Zimdars 4, Boose 2, Smith 1, Fleener 1)
EC — Nelson 3, Bell 7, Rhodes 17, Correll 11, Conner 2, Grimes 4, Landingham 4, Gerlach 2. FG 20, FT 2-4. (3-pointers: Rhodes 4, Correll 3, Nelson 1)

St. Elmo-Brownstown 79, Grayville 47

St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Grayville on Saturday in the National Trail Conference/Midland Trail Conference Shootout at North Clay High School.

The Eagles (10-5) won 79-47.

Jarrett Pasley had 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting with two rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Cade Schaub had 17 points on 8-of-14 with six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block. Caleb Campbell had 13 points on 5-of-7 with four rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Adam Atwood had nine points on 4-of-10 with five rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Josiah Maxey had eight points on 3-of-5 with three rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Collin Maxey had five points on 2-of-5 with three rebounds and one assist, and Wyatt Stine had four points on 2-of-3 with four rebounds and one steal.

      
SEB 25 24 25 79 
Grayville 11 14 12 10 47 
SEB — Pasley 23, Schaub 17, Campbell 13, Atwood 9, J. Maxey 8, C. Maxey 5, Stine 4. FG 31, FT 4-12, F 13. (3-pointers: Pasley 5, Campbell 3, J. Maxey 2, Schaub 1, Atwood 1, C. Maxey 1)
G — Rowland 30, Worley 7, Hosman 5, Leavens 5. FG 18, FT 8-9, F 21. (3-pointers: Rowland 2, Leavens 1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Anthony 61, Flora 56

St. Anthony defeated Flora on Saturday at the Enlow Center.

The Bulldogs (16-4) won 61-56.

Lucy Fearday had 20 points. Nancy Ruholl had 15. Stacie Vonderheide had 10. Anna Faber had seven. Ady Rios had five, and Addi Nuxoll had four. 

      
St. Anthony 25 12 10 14 61 
Flora 10 18 19 56 
STA — Ruholl 15, Faber 7, Vonderheide 10, Nuxoll 4, Fearday 20, Rios 5. FG 22, FT 14-23, F 16. (3-pointers: Ruholl 1, Fearday 1, Rios 1)
F — Jones 7, Myers 5, Carder 11, Cammon 9, Fruend 12, Behnke 12. FG 23, FT 6-14, F 19. (3-pointers: Carder 3, Jones 1. Fouled out: Jones)

Mt. Zion 54, Effingham 41

Effingham fell to Mt. Zion on Saturday at Mt. Zion High School.

The Flaming Hearts (13-5, 3-3 Apollo Conference) lost 54-41.

Ella Niebrugge had 10 points. Madison Mapes had eight. Saige Althoff had six. Bria Beals had five. Sidney Donaldson had four, and Marissa Allie had three.

      
Effingham 10 15 41 
Mt. Zion 13 16 16 54 
E — Mapes 8, Niebrugge 10, Althoff 6, Beals 5, Allie 3, Donaldson 4. FG 12, FT 14-22, F 15. (3-pointers: Niebrugge 2, Mapes)
MTZ — Smith 2, Schmahl 2, Becker 2, Kendall 11, Barnes 8, Turner 11, Anderson 18. FG 22, FT 8-12, F 14. (3-pointers: Kendall 1, Anderson 1)

Teutopolis 47, Rochester 43

Teutopolis defeated Rochester on Saturday in Game 4 of the Paws Shootout at Breese Central High School.

The Lady Shoes (16-2) won 47-43.

Kaylee Niebrugge had 21 points on 7-of-18 shooting with 12 rebounds, one steal, and two assists. Emily Konkel had nine points on 2-of-8 shooting with six rebounds, four steals, and one assist. Chloe Probst had six points on 3-of-3 shooting with one rebound. Summer Wall had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds and one steal. Joleen Deters had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one steal. Mollie Ruholl had two points on 1-of-6 shooting with two rebounds, and Estella Mette had one point on 0-of-2 shooting with one rebound and one assist.

      
Teutopolis 10 13 16 47 
Rochester 12 17 43 
T — Deters 2, Probst 6, Konkel 9, Niebrugge 21, Mette 1, Wall 6, Ruholl 2. FG 16, FT 14-22, F 11. (3-pointers: Konkel 1)
R — Offer 8, Day 2, K. Farris 5, Reed 15, D. Farris 2, Dixon 9. FG 13, FT 11-14, F 17. (3-pointers: Reed 2, K. Farris 1, Offer 1)

Neoga 43, Casey-Westfield 14

Neoga defeated Casey-Westfield on Saturday at Neoga High School.

The Indians (19-1) won 43-14.

Brynn Richards had seven points. Allison Worman had six. Sydney Richards had 15. Atalie Osborn had two, and Haylee Campbell had 13.

      
Neoga 17 11 43 
Casey-Westfield 14 
N — B. Richards 7, Worman 6, S. Richards 15, Osborn 2, Campbell 13. FG 19, FT 1-3.
CW — Eckerty 5, Cribelar 1, Smith 8. FG 5, FT 1-4.

South Central 49, Shelbyville 48

South Central defeated Shelbyville on Saturday at South Central High School.

The Lady Cougars (10-8) won 49-48.

Brooklyn Garrett had 23 points. Kaitlyn Swift had 14. Brooke Cowger had six. Taegan Webster had four, and Jaylyn Michel had two.

      
South Central 20 13 49 
Shelbyville 12 22 48 
SC — Michel 2, Swift 14, Garrett 23, Webster 4, Cowger 6. FG 13, FT 18-38, F 10. (3-pointers: Swift 4, Garrett 1)
SH — Adams 4, Musser 2, Owens 2, Ogden 2, Wade 13, White 4, Kaiser 4, Clark 11, Jones 6. FG 22, FT 2-6, F 20. (3-pointers: Wade 1, Jones 1. Fouled out: Wade, Kaiser, Clark)

