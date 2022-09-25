St. Anthony 6, Pana 0
St. Anthony defeated Pana, 6-0, Saturday.
Michael Wright and Harrison Miller scored two goals for the Bulldogs, while Maddox Wiedman and Manaye Mossman had one goal.
Greenville 1, Altamont 0
Altamont defeated Greenville, 2-0, Saturday. The Indians received goals from Jack Lowry and Josh Overton.
Centralia Four-Ball Invitational
St. Anthony finished first at the Centralia Four-Ball Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a final round of 211. Coen Pennington and Joey Trupiano shot a final round of 68. Preston Phillips and Lane Ludwig shot a 71, and Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli shot a 72.
St. Elmo Brownstown at the Webber Volleyball Tournament
St. Elmo Brownstown took first at the Webber Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Pope County (25-8, 25-17), Meridian (25-12, 25-19), and Webber (25-18, 25-16).
Morgan Hall had 15 kills, 24 digs, two assists, two aces, and two blocks. Olivia Baker had three kills and two digs. Jayna Ireland had three kills and two digs. Laney Baldrige had 18 kills, 19 digs, two assists, and one block. Peyton Garrard had 10 kills, seven aces, 14 digs, 44 assists, and one block. Avery Myers had nine kills, one ace, eight digs, and three assists. Shelby Sasse had five aces, 27 digs, six assists, and two kills. Kinley Carson had three aces, 10 digs, and two assists. Macie Gammon had one assist, and Anna Stine had two aces and four digs.
St. Anthony at the Centennial Charger Doubles Invitational
St. Anthony finished third at the Centennial Charger Doubles Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 14 points.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Ellie Link and Mia Kinkelaar defeated Bloomington Central Catholic’s Lauren Emm and Anna Clare Keller (5-7, 6-1, 10-2) in the first round before falling to Danville’s Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt (1-6, 1-6) in the second round. Link and Kinkelaar then defeated Champaign Centennial’s Sandhya Subbiah and Yehyun Nam in the third-place match (6-4, 6-2).
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Emily Kowalke and Liv Hoene defeated St. Thomas More’s Amanda Humme and Celie Liebach (6-0, 6-0) in the first round before losing to Downers Grove South’s Julia Urgello and Antosia Olechowska (6-2, 6-2). Kowalke and Hoene then defeated Champaign Centennial’s Nicole Vozovoy and Tammy Marinichev, by walkover, in the third-place match.
In the No. 3 doubles bracket, Laura Schmidt and Madelyn Brown defeated Urbana’s Gracy Coady and Alicia Garcia (6-1, 6-0) in the first round before losing to Danville’s Cici Brown and Reese Rundle (0-6, 1-6) in the second round. Schmidt and Brown then defeated Alton’s Anna Brady and Lauren Massey (6-3, 6-3) in the third-place match.
Lastly, in the No. 4 doubles bracket, Annie Strullmyer and Anna Greene defeated St. Thomas More’s Onyi Okolo and Lydia Case (6-0, 6-1) in the first round, and Alton’s Scarlett Eades and Ellie Enos (6-0, 6-3) in the second round before losing to Danville’s Claire Kozlowicz and Ella Williams (4-6, 0-6) in the championship.
Teutopolis 13, Putnam County 2
Teutopolis defeated Putnam County, 13-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes (13-8) scored one run in the first, three in the fourth, six in the fifth, and three in the sixth.
Zac Niebrugge hit three singles and had one RBI for Teutopolis.
Tyler Pruemer hit two singles and one double and had three RBIs. Alex Kremer hit two singles and had one RBI. Hunter Stewart hit one double and had two RBIs. Carter Hoene hit one single and had one RBI.
Brett Kreke hit one double and had one RBI. Tyler Schwerdt hit one single. Jake Bushur had two RBIs. Dylan Hartman had one RBI, and Mitch Jansen had one RBI.
Kremer and Niebrugge pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Kremer threw five innings and allowed seven hits, two earned runs, and two walks with five strikeouts; Niebrugge threw one inning and had one strikeout.
Teutopolis 11, Putnam County 0
Teutopolis defeated Putnam County, 11-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes (12-8) scored five runs in the first, two in the second, and four in the fourth.
Logan Roepke hit two singles and had two RBIs for Teutopolis. Mitch Koester hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Ben Goeckner hit two singles and had one RBI. Devin Kreke hit one single and one double and had one RBI.
Garrett Gaddis hit one double. Caleb Bloemer hit one single. Conner Siemer hit one triple and had two RBIs. Bennet Thompson hit one single and had one RBI, and Caleb Siemer had one RBI.
Logan Lawson pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw five innings and allowed two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
