Mattoon Invitational
St. Anthony won the 40-team Mattoon Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a Saturday team score of 311 and shot 613 over the two days.
Preston Phillips shot a final round of 74 for a two-day total of 150. Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli shot 79s for a two-day total of 154, and Joey Trupiano fired a final round of 79 for a two-day total of 157.
The scores that didn’t count were Lane Ludwig’s 84 (shot 76 on Friday) and Coen Pennington’s 83.
Teutopolis 4, Putnam County 0
Teutopolis defeated Putnam County, 4-0, Saturday in the Teutopolis Round Robin.
The Wooden Shoes scored one run in the third and three in the fourth.
Logan Roepke hit one double and had one RBI for Teutopolis. Conner Siemer hit one single. Garrett Gaddis hit one single, and Devin Kreke hit one single.
Ben Goeckner pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw seven innings and allowed five walks, and had four strikeouts.
Putnam County 4, North Clay 2
North Clay fell to Putnam County, 4-2, Saturday in the Teutopolis Round Robin.
The Cardinals scored one run in the first and one in the seventh.
Logan Fleener hit one single for North Clay. Ian Jones hit one single. Daniel Warren hit one single, and Jesse Weidner had one RBI.
Cody Zimdars, Jack Compton, and Trenton Ingram pitched for the Cardinals. Zimdars threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, three earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts; Compton threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and one walk with two strikeouts, and Ingram threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
Teutopolis 6, North Clay 3
Teutopolis defeated North Clay, 6-3, Saturday in the Teutopolis Round Robin.
The Wooden Shoes scored six runs in the first.
Tyler Pruemer hit two singles and had one RBI for Teutopolis. Conner Siemer hit two singles and had one RBI. Mitch Koester hit one single. Caleb Siemer hit one single and had one RBI. Caleb Bloemer hit one single and had two RBIs. Bennet Thompson hit one single, and Logan Roepke had one RBI.
Logan Lawson pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw seven innings and allowed 10 hits, two earned runs, and two walks with eight strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals, they scored one run in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Logan Fleener hit two singles for North Clay. Alex Boose hit two singles and had one RBI. Aiden Jones hit two singles. Cody Zimdars hit one single. Kayden Craig hit one double and had one RBI. Jesse Weidner hit one single, and Trenton Ingram hit one single and had one RBI.
Carder Walden, Ben Czyzewski, and Gavin Hosselton pitched for the Cardinals. Walden threw one inning and allowed three hits, five earned runs, and four walks; Czyzewski threw three innings and allowed two hits, and Hosselton threw three innings and allowed three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Altamont 7, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 4
Altamont defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 7-4, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Indians scored two runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, and two in the fourth.
Keegan Schultz hit one single and one double and had one RBI for Altamont. Kaidyn Miller hit two singles and had two RBIs. Nathan Shepard hit one double. Jared Hammer hit one double and had one RBI. Dyson Wagner hit one single.
Clayton Arnold hit one single and had one RBI. Wyatt Phillips hit one single. Carter Siebert hit one single, and Ben Roedl had one RBI.
Siebert, Ethan Robbins, Eirhart, and Phillips pitched for the Indians. Siebert threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout; Robbins pitched one inning and allowed one hit and one walk; Eirhart threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and one walk with one strikeout, and Phillips threw 2 1/3 innings and had two strikeouts.
Altamont 10, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3
Altamont defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 10-3, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Indians scored three runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, and three in the fourth.
Mason Robinson hit two singles and one double and had two RBIs for Altamont. Eli Miller hit three singles and had two RBIs. Nathan Stuemke hit two signles. Keinon Eirhart hit two singles and had one RBI. Wyatt Phillips hit one single and had one RBI. Logan Cornett hit one single and had one RBI. Nathan Shepard hit one single and had two RBIs, and Jared Hammer had one RBI.
Robinson and Miller pitched for the Indians. Robinson threw six innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and two walks with 10 strikeouts; Miller threw one inning and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
Brownstown St. Elmo 7, Woodlawn 5
Brownstown St. Elmo defeated Woodlawn, 7-5, Saturday.
The Bombers scored one run in the first, one in the second, one in the third, and four in the fourth.
Wyatt Forbes had one RBI for BSE (6-6). Wyatt Stine had one RBI. Jarrett Pasley had two hits, including one triple, and had one RBI, and Calin Chandler had one hit.
Forbes and Cade Schaub pitched for the Bombers. Forbes threw four innings and allowed five runs, seven hits, and four walks with six strikeouts; Schaub threw three innings and allowed no runs, no hits, and two walks with six strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 14, Neoga 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Neoga, 14-0, Saturday.
The Hatchets scored five runs in the first, five in the third, and four in the fifth.
Rhett Rincker hit one single and one home run and had three RBIs for WSS. Austin Wittenberg hit two singles and had two RBIs.
Tyler Wetherell hit two singles. Jackson Gurgel hit three singles and had one RBI. Ben Bridges hit one single and had two RBIs. Kendall Morris hit one single and had one RBI, and Jordan Wittenberg had two RBIs.
Carter Chaney and Wetherell pitched for the Hatchets. Chaney threw three innings and allowed one hit and three walks with four strikeouts; Wetherell threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Brady Reynolds hit one single. Ryan Koester hit one single, and Quintin Richards hit one single.
Malachi Staszak, Reynolds, and Trey Sheehan pitched for Neoga. Staszak threw four innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts; Reynolds threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and one earned run with one strikeout, and Sheehan threw 2/3 of an inning.
Decatur St. Teresa 8, St. Anthony 1
St. Anthony fell to Decatur St. Teresa, 8-1, Saturday.
Luis Gonzales scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs after a corner kick by Evan Mossman.
Teutopolis 7, Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 0
Teutopolis defeated Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond, 7-0, Saturday.
Ethan Thoele scored two goals for Teutopolis (8-0-1). Nolan Runde scored two goals.
Evan Waldhoff had a penalty kick goal, and Hjalte Madsen and an own goal. Josh Habing recorded three assists, too.
