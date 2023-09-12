MATTOON — The St. Anthony Bulldogs finished second out of 32 teams at the two-day Craig Dixon Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
St. Anthony shot a team score of 293 at Meadowview Golf Course on Friday and a team score of 314 at Mattoon Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
Preston Phillips carded a final round of 72 on the first day and a 76 on the second for a two-day total of 148. Ryan Schmidt shot a 73 on the first day and an 80 on the second for a two-day total of 153. Lane Ludwig shot a 71 on the first day and an 83 on the second for a two-day total of 154. Joey Trupiano shot an 81 on the first day and a 77 on the second for a two-day total of 158. Dakota Flaig shot a 77 on the first day and an 81 on the second day for a two-day total of 158 and Charlie Wegman shot an 84 on the first day and an 88 on the second for a two-day total of 172.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts shot a team score of 333 on the first day and a 320 on the second.
Max Seachrist shot a final round of 76 on the first day and a 72 on the second. Jude Truab shot an 80 on the first day and a 79 on the second. Evan Pryor shot an 88 on the first day and an 86 on the second. Rayden Schneider shot an 89 on the first day and a 90 on the second. Jack Poe shot a 92 on the first day and an 83 on the second and Leo Wyckoff shot a 92 on the first and second day.
“This was a good tournament with a lot of really good players. We had a really good showing with the 333 and 320,” said Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer in an email to the Daily News. “Max played great, finishing seventh out of over 180 golfers. Jude also had a nice weekend, with an 80 and a 79. Evan Pryor has been great for us since he returned to the lineup. Jack Poe had his best 18-hole varsity score (Saturday). We gained a lot of experience this weekend. Just have to keep improving.”
Lastly, for the Teutopolis, the Wooden Shoes shot a team score of 334 on the first day and 325 on the second.
Coen Pennington shot a final round of 79 on the first day and a 73 on the second. Brody Thoele shot an 82 on the first day and a 92 on the second. Isaac Weber shot an 84 on the first day and an 88 on the second. Ethan Thoele shot an 89 on the first and second day. Kole Ohnesorge shot a 92 on the first day and did not play the second. Hayden Tebbe shot a 93 on the first day and an 83 on the second and Hayden Jansen shot an 81 on the second day and did not play the first.
Effingham 4, Altamont 0
Effingham defeated Altamont on Saturday, 4-0.
Maicol Sefton had three goals and one assist. Camilo Aden had one goal and two assists. Gage Kinder had one assist and Xander Marler had two saves for the Flaming Hearts (7-1).
The Indians fell to 6-3 with the loss.
Decatur (St. Teresa) 7, Effingham (St. Anthony) 1
The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to Decatur (St. Teresa) on Saturday, 7-1.
Elijah Poston recorded the lone goal for St. Anthony.
Teutopolis 16, Louisville (North Clay) 3
Teutopolis defeated North Clay on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader, 16-3.
Dawson Hoene went 1-for-2 with three runs and two walks. Bryce Niebrugge went 1-for-3 with one double and three runs. Jason Kreke went 1-for-3 with one double, one run and three RBI. Austin Borries went 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Jake Bushur went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs, two RBIs and one walk. Henry Thompson went 3-for-4 with one double, one run and three RBIs. Carter Hoene went 1-for-3 with one double, one run and two RBIs. Gavin Addis went 1-for-3 with one double, one run, one RBI and one walk and Dylan Hartman went 1-for-3 with one run and one walk.
Andrew Probst and Devin Kreke pitched for Teutopolis (9-1).
The Cardinals did not have stats provided.
Teutopolis 5, Louisville (North Clay) 1
Teutopolis defeated North Clay on Saturday in the first game of the doubleheader, 5-1.
Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-3 with one walk. Davin Worman went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. Mitch Koester went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one walk. Brett Kreke went 1-for-3. Conner Hoelscher went 2-for-4. Devin Kreke went 2-for-2 with one double, one run and one walk and Jason Kreke went 1-for-1 with one home run, one run and two RBIs.
Gaddis and Worman pitched for Teutopolis (8-1).
As for the Cardinals (6-5), Carder Walden went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Jack Compton went 1-for-3. Cayden Craig went 1-for-3. Trenton Ingram went 1-for-3. Ayden Jones went 1-for-3 with one double and Cody Zimdars went 1-for-2 with one double, one run and one walk.
Ian Jones, Compton and Jesse Weidner pitched for North Clay.
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 2, Dieterich 1
Beecher City defeated Dieterich on Saturday, 2-1.
Clayton Wojcik had one single, one double and one RBI. AJ Radloff had one RBI. Carson Evans had two singles. Gage Lorton had one single and Conner Nowitzke had one single.
Wojcik and Radloff pitched for the Bobcats.
For the Movin Maroons (4-8), Jaxon Funneman had one single. Dominic Ashley had one single and one RBI. Andrew Hall had one single and Landon Keck had one single.
Woodlawn 10, Brownstown/St. Elmo 7
Brownstown/St. Elmo fell to Woodlawn on Saturday, 10-7.
Adam Atwood went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Cade Schaub went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Lane Stine went 1-for-2. Calin Chandler went 1-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Collin Maxey went 2-for-4 with one RBI and Lucas Powell went 1-for-4.
Powell pitched for the Bombers (2-10).
Effingham (St. Anthony) at Bloomington Purple Invitational
St. Anthony placed sixth at the Bloomington Purple Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 15 points.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, Emily Kowalke beat Peoria (Richwoods) 7-6 (5), 6-4, lost to Downer’s Grove (South) 0-6, 0-6, beat Normal (University) 6-2, 6-3 and beat Normal (Community) 6-2, 6-0.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Julia Schultz lost to St. Charles (North) 1-6, 1-6, beat Peoria (Richwoods) by default and lost to Normal (University) 3-6, 2-6.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link beat Champaign (Central) 6-2, 6-1 and Downers Grove (South) 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 and lost to Normal (Community) 0-6, 0-6 and Peoria (Richwoods) 2-6, 6-7 (3).
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Liv Hoene and Nora Trupiano lost to Normal (Community) 6-4, 3-6, 6-10 and beat Danville 6-1, 6-2, Belleville (West) 6-3, 6-2 and Morton 10-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Lastly, in the No. 3 doubles bracket, Gabby Kabbes and Anna Greene lost to Morton 2-6, 3-6, beat Peoria (Richwoods) 6-0, 6-0 and lost to Normal (University) 2-6, 4-6.
Effingham at the Mattoon Invitational
The Effingham Flaming Hearts also competed at the Mattoon Invitational on Saturday, finishing fifth with 13 1/2 points.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, Scarlette Sorling fell to Urbana 0-6, 2-6, defeated Mt. Zion 8-2 and lost to Mattoon.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Kendyll Schoonover lost to Mt. Zion 2-6, 2-6, defeated Paris 8-2 and lost to Urbana 4-8.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Charly Kreke and Makenna Duckwitz defeated Mattoon 6-0, 6-2, lost to Teutopolis 0-6, 1-6, beat Charleston 8-3 and beat Casey-Westfield 8-5.
Lastly, in the No. 2 doubles bracket, Izzy Volpi and Kristen Armstrong beat Robinson 6-0, 6-0, Mattoon 6-3, 6-3, lost to Teutopolis 0-6, 0-6 and beat Robinson 6-2, 6-3.
Teutopolis at the Mattoon Invitational
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes won the Mattoon Invitational on Saturday.
In singles action, Julian Hemmen placed fourth in No. 1 singles and Abbie Lee won the No. 2 singles bracket.
In doubles action, Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst won the No. 1 doubles bracket and Jada Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert won the No. 2 doubles bracket.
The Teutopolis junior varsity team also placed third overall on that side of the event.
Allie Ruholl placed fifth in No. 1 singles and Molly Habing placed fourth.
Adi Davidson and Kelsey Niemerg placed second in No. 1 doubles and Sami Habing and Lily Stortzum placed fifth.
Shelbyville Trail Invitational
Several area teams competed at the Shelbyville Trail Invitational on Saturday.
On the boys side, Cumberland won with 65 points. Newton was second with 66, St. Anthony was third with 107, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was fifth with 128 and Dieterich was sixth with 170.
For Cumberland, Cameron Roedl finished second at 16:20.35. Kaleb Bierman was ninth at 17:10.97. Riley Morgan was 10th at 17:11.67. Kade Bradley was 24th at 18:14.32. Zack Buescher was 26th at 18:19.21. Cole Margenthaler was 41st at 18:55.34. Damon Ryan was 49th at 19:23.98. Maximus Strader was 76th at 20:52.75. Jonathan Flier was 85th at 21:22.75 and Tate Christner was 93rd at 21:53.46.
For Newton, Luke Weber was third at 16:22.88. Brock Probst was 14th at 17:32.74. Hayden Borgic was 15th at 17:45.52. Jackson Sornberger was 16th at 17:46.94. Isaac Street was 19th at 17:57.91. Wade Ochs was 27th at 18:26.13. Tanner Whitaker was 32nd at 18:37.80. Holden Barthelemy was 48th at 19:22.04 and Caleb Flasch was 87th at 21:26.57.
For St. Anthony, Julius Ramos was fourth at 16:36.32. Aidan Braunecker was 11th at 17:20.82. Noah Flaig was 30th at 18:33.73. Oliver Kreke was 33rd at 18:40.49. Elliot Frisbee was 40th at 18:54.32. Daniel Ramos was 45th at 19:15.60 and James Emmerich was 46th at 19:15.85.
For CHBC, August Cosart was seventh at 16:46.47. Griffin Vaughn was 23rd at 18:09.04. Porter Lilly was 28th at 18:27.21. Aiden Wallace was 29th at 18:27.82 and Drake Richards was 59th at 20:06.16.
Lastly, for Dieterich, Kaden Einhorn finished 12th at 17:22.10. Trevor Crutcher was 13th at 17:30.65. Trevor Niemerg was 54th at 19:51.45. Tanner Niemerg was 57th at 20:02.58. Gabe Jackson was 61st at 20:09.46. Gavin French was 63rd at 20:11.42. Jaden Ordner was 71st at 20:40.87. Kaden Iffert was 82nd at 21:12.24. Draven Homman was 86th at 21:25.36. Eddie Davis was 95th at 22:00.38. Luke Wente was 96th at 22:21.21 and Braylon Williams was 105th at 24:55.40.
Altamont and North Clay also competed but did not have enough runners to make a team.
For Altamont, Lane Spring finished 69th at 20:32.60. For North Clay, Zane Groves finished 17th at 17:54.45, Hunter Webb-Ord finished 72nd at 20:41.48 and Wyatt Pritchard finished 79th at 21:00.43.
As for the girls side, Newton finished fourth with 99 points, Neoga was fifth with 133 and Dieterich was seventh with 142.
For Newton, Layna Marshall finished fifth at 20:04.83. Shay Bennett was 32nd at 23:14.23. Natalie Kistner was 40th at 23:36.78. Lily Yager was 44th at 24:02.56. Avery Mulvey was 45th at 24:05.99 and Kate Bierman was 61st at 25:42.42.
For Neoga, Libby McGinnis was 29th at 23:00.80. Lexie Fletcher was 38th at 23:25.44. Natalie Beaumont was 52nd at 24:59.15. Annie Clark was 56th at 25:20.53. Atalie Osborn was 62nd at 25:44.31. Addison Mast was 71st at 28:18.31 and Megan Baker was 73rd at 28:29.47.
Lastly, for Dieterich, Lena Goebel was 12th at 21:46.35. Adriana Gordon was 42nd at 23:51.99. Addison Miller was 57th at 25:29.34. Callie Faller was 64th at 26:54.59. Makenna French was 70th at 28:11.68. Bailey Hewkin was 78th at 29:44.25 and Adriane Huber was 80th at 30:19.40.
Altamont and North Clay also competed but did not have enough runners to make a team.
For Altamont, Abigail Weishaar finished 28th at 22:52.43, Krista Hall finished 41st at 23:50.44, Katie Tedrick finished 66th at 27:58.87 and Makayla Sidwell finished 69th at 28:06.30. For North Clay, Brooke Koelm finished 13th at 21:47.16, Maddie Ayers finished 72nd at 28:26.57 and Samantha Westendorf finished 79th at 29:48.31.
First to the Finish Invitational
Effingham competed at the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park.
On the girls side, Effingham finished 16th with 470 points.
Baylee Summers was 45th at 19:02.20. Jessica Larsen was 71st at 19:34.80. Audrey Wagoner was 84th at 19:48. Drew Weis was 148th at 20:53.80. Morgan Springer was 166th at 21:08.20. Haddie Hill was 198th at 21:42.90. Kyra Hazelton was 212th at 21:53.50. Laney Myers was 327th at 23:42.10. Lauren Etheridge was 449th at 27:06.30 and Gracie Eaton was 476th at 30:59.30.
On the boys side, Alex Gordon finished 87th at 16:20.90, Aaron Hill was 305th at 18:13, Ino Mapes was 333rd at 18:32.30 and Evan Klingler was 438th at 19:47.10.
Dieterich at the Westville Tiger Slam Invitational
Dieterich went 1-2 at the Westville Tiger Slam Invitational on Saturday.
The Movin Maroons defeated South Vermillion (Ind.) in three sets (25-21, 27-29, 16-10), lost to Westville in two sets (13-25, 13-25) and Broadlands (Heritage) in three sets (25-21, 13-25, 11-15).
There were no stats provided at press time.
Louisville (North Clay) at the Carlyle Tournament
North Clay went 4-1 at the Carlyle Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals (13-3) defeated Marissa/Coulterville (25-23, 25-22), Patoka (25-11, 25-8), Flora (25-21, 25-9), lost to Carlyle (27-29, 18-25) and defeated Lebanon (25-13, 25-13).
Against Marissa/Coulterville, Camdyn Tappendorf had eight kills, one ace, one block, six digs and 14 assists. Morgan Hance had eight kills and one dig. Samantha Craig had four kills, one block and two digs. Kyia Cone had four kills, one block and three digs. Miah Ballard had three kills and seven digs. Keidra Kuenstler had 16 digs. Sydney Kincaid had five digs and Callie Johnson had three digs.
Against Patoka, Morgan Hance had seven kills. Samantha Craig had four kills, two aces and one block. Kyia Cone had three kills. Miah Ballard had three kills and five digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had two kills, three aces, two digs and 21 assists. Callie Johnson had one kill, one block and three digs. Chloe Whitmire had one kill. Keidra Kuenstler had three aces and nine digs. Haven Cash had two digs. Sydney Kincaid had two digs and Danae Levi had one dig.
Against Flora, Samantha Craig had seven kills, one ace, two blocks and two digs. Morgan Hance had four kills. Camdyn Tappendorf had two kills, three aces and 14 assists. Miah Ballard had one kill and three digs. Kyia Cone had one kill. Callie Johnson had one kill. Sydney Kincaid had one kill and one dig. Matia Price had one ace. Danae Levi had one ace and Keidra Kuenstler had five digs.
Against Carlyle, Morgan Hance had seven kills and four digs. Samantha Craig had six kills, one ace and four digs. Camdyn Tappendorf had five kills, one ace, one block, two digs and 16 assists. Kyia Cone had two kills and one block. Miah Ballard had two kills and 11 digs. Callie Johnson had three aces and six digs. Keidra Kuenstler had 13 digs and Sydney Kincaid had 11 digs and one assist.
Lastly, against Lebanon, Morgan Hance had five kills, two aces and one dig. Samantha Craig had four kills and one dig. Camdyn Tappendorf had three kills, two aces and 13 assists. Kyia Cone had two kills, one block and one dig. Callie Johnson had two kills, one dig and one assist. Haven Cash had one kill. Keidra Kuenstler had one ace and four digs. Matia Price had two digs and Sydney Kincaid had one dig.
