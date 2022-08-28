BASEBALL
St. Anthony 8, Dieterich 4
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich, 8-4, in the championship game of the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth, two in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Brock Fearday hit one single and one triple and had one RBI for St. Anthony (9-0). Brock Jansen hit two singles and had one RBI. Beau Adams hit one single. Eli Levitt hit one home run and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit one single. Connor Roepke hit one single. JC Trupiano hit one double. Henry Brent hit one single and had one RBI. Max Koenig hit one double and had one RBI, and Sam Link had two RBIs.
Nick Ruholl and Link pitched for the Bulldogs. Ruholl threw four innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts; Link threw three innings and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Movin' Maroons, they scored three runs in the third and one in the fifth.
Pete Britton hit two singles for Dieterich (4-2). Garrett Niebrugge hit one double and had one RBI. Andrew Hall hit one single and had one RBI, and Jaxon Funneman hit one double.
Noah Dill, Niebrugge, and Hall pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Dill threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and four walks with four strikeouts; Niebrugge threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and two earned runs, and Hall threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and three walks with one strikeout.
Teutopolis 14, North Clay 8
Teutopolis defeated North Clay, 14-8, in the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes scored three runs in the first, three in the third, and eight in the sixth.
Bennet Thompson hit three singles for Teutopolis (2-3). Mitch Koester hit two singles and one double and had four RBIs. Brett Kreke hit three singles and had one RBI. Garrett Gaddis hit two triples and had one RBI. Ben Goeckner hit two singles and had three RBIs. Zac Niebrugge hit one single and had one RBI. Connor Siemer had one RBI, and Dylan Hartman had one RBI.
Tyler Pruemer, Caleb Hoelscher, and Goeckner all pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Pruemer threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, four earned runs, and four walks, with five strikeouts; Hoelscher threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs with one strikeout, and Goeckner threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
As for the Cardinals, they scored four runs in the first, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Alex Boose hit three singles and had one RBI for North Clay (3-2-1). Logan Fleener hit one single and had one RBI. Ian Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Carder Walden hit one double and had one RBI. Trenton Ingram hit one single and had two RBIs. Cody Zimdars hit one double, and Evan Clifton hit one single.
Ian Jones, Ayden Jones, Fleener, Ben Czyzewski, and Keegan Sullens pitched for North Clay. Ian Jones threw one inning and allowed two hits and no earned runs. Ayden Jones pitched four innings and allowed nine hits, three earned runs, and one walk. Fleener did not record an out and allowed two hits, five earned runs, and three walks. Czyzewski did not record an out and allowed one hit, two earned, and three walks, and Sullens pitched one inning and had one strikeout.
Dieterich 8, North Clay 2
Dieterich defeated North Clay, 8-2, in the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
The Movin' Maroons scored eight runs in the fourth.
Noah Dill hit one single and had two RBIs for Dieterich (4-1). Garrett Niebrugge hit one single. Sam Hardiek hit one single and had two RBIs. Pete Britton had one RBI. Andrew Hall had one RBI, and Mason Lidy had one RBI.
Niebrugge pitched for the Movin' Maroons. He threw seven innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals, they scored two runs in the fourth.
Ian Jones hit one single for North Clay (3-1-1). Ayden Jones had one RBI, and Carder Walden had one RBI.
Walden, Cody Zimdars, and Trenton Ingram pitched for the Cardinals. Walden threw three innings and allowed one hit, two earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts; Zimdars threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits, four earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout, and Ingram pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
St. Anthony 2, Teutopolis 0
St. Anthony defeated Teutopolis, 2-0, in the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first and one in the second.
Will Hoene hit two singles for St. Anthony (8-0). Eli Levitt hie one single. Brock Fearday hit one single and had one RBI, and Connor Roepke hit one single.
Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs. He threw seven innings and allowed no hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Altamont 1
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Altamont, 3-1, Saturday.
The Hatchets scored two runs in the first and one in the fourth.
Carter Chaney hit two singles and had one RBI for WSS (3-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Tyler Wetherell hit one single. Kendall Morris hit one single and had one RBI. Jackson Gurgel hit one single. Ben Bridges hit one single, and Jordan Wittenberg had one RBI.
Jordan Wittenberg and Morris pitched for the Hatchets. Wittenberg threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts; Morris pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three walks with five strikeouts.
As for the Indians, they scored one run in the first.
Mason Robinson hit two singles for Altamont (0-3, 0-3 National Trail Conference). Nathan Shephard hit one single. Nathan Stuemke hit one single, and Logan Cornett hit one single.
Jared Hammer and Wyatt Phillips pitched for the Indians. Hammer threw six innings and allowed six hits, no earned runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts; Phillips pitched one inning and allowed one walk.
BOYS GOLF
Edwardsville Invitational
St. Anthony finished third at the two-day Edwardsville Invitational Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a 315 on Saturday for a two-day total of 612. Belleville Althoff won the event with a two-day score of 598, while Edwardsville was second with a two-day score of 609.
Jonathan Willenborg led St. Anthony on Saturday with a final round of 77. Lane Ludwig shot a final round of 78, and Michael Martelli and Joey Trupiano finished with final rounds of 80. Willenborg finished ninth, individually.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Preston Phillips' 81 and Dakota Flaig's 82.
Litchfield Panther Classic
Teutopolis finished fourth at the Litchfield Panther Classic Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes finished with a team score of 341.
Ethan Thoele led Teutopolis with a final round of 78. Adam Lustig and Kole Ohnesorge finished with a final round of 87, and Hayden Jansen finished with a final round of 89.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Brody Thoele's 92 and Gabe Schlink's 107.
VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis at Fairfield Mule Kickoff
Teutopolis finished 2-3 at the Fairfield Mule Kickoff Saturday.
The Lady Shoes lost to Mt. Carmel in straight sets (20-25, 23-25), beat Christopher in straight sets (25-18, 25-15), lost to Norris City Omaha Enfield in straight sets (13-25, 20-25), lost to North Clay in straight sets (21-25, 26-28), and defeated Chester in three sets (17-25, 25-20, 15-13).
Pals finished with 15 kills and 15 digs for Teutopolis (4-3). Konkel had 26 kills, four aces, 10 blocks, 13 digs, and two assists. Niemerg finished with nine kills, seven aces, four blocks, 48 digs, and one assist. Zumbahlen had 13 kills, three aces, three blocks, 17 digs, and 55 assists. Bueker had eight kills, five blocks, six digs, and one assist. Dittamomre had nine kills, one ace, three blocks, 14 digs, and one assist. Huber had nine kills, eight blocks, three digs, and one assist. Deters had 16 aces and 27 digs. Wall had one kill, four aces, 28 digs, and one assist. Probst had three aces, six digs, and 10 assists. Kremer had two digs. Habing had four kills, one block, and two digs, and Ruholl had three aces and 30 digs.
"Going to a tournament missing players is tough, and we had that today," said Lady Shoes' head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Effingham Daily News. "You get used to a lineup, and then it's different. Basically, it means I didn't get practice right yesterday as a coach, and that's on me. We did struggle with unforced errors again, and that's something we'll keep fighting while we work on certain things. That caused some issues today as well, but with that said, our serve-receive passing was solid all day, and that's the hardest part of things to get right. It was especially true for Sara Niemerg and Summer Wall all day."
Newton at Fairfield Mule Kickoff
Newton finished 4-1, good for third place, at the Fairfield Mule Kickoff Saturday.
The Lady Eagles defeated North Clay in straight sets (25-17, 25-23), Carbondale in straight sets (25-21, 25-19), Cisne in straight sets (25-8, 25-20), lost to Norris City Omaha Enfield in straight sets (16-25, 16-25), and defeated Robinson in the third-place match in straight sets (25-18, 25-17).
Rauch had 11 aces, 19 kills, one assist, one block, and nine digs for Newton (4-2). Utley had six aces and three digs. Bennet had five aces, four assists, and 22 digs. Shull had three aces, 17 kills, three assists, six blocks, and eight digs. Schafer had two aces, 10 kills, 72 assists, two blocks, and 10 digs. Mulvey had one ace. Kessler had 17 kills and two digs. Smithenry had 17 kills and two digs. Zumbahlen had 15 kills, one assist, and six digs. Oldham had two kills. Martin had one kill, four assists, and 14 digs. Hemrich had three assists and 10 digs. Mahaffey had one assist, and Stanley had 11 digs.
North Clay at Fairfield Mule Kickoff Classic
North Clay finished 2-3 at the Fairfield Mule Kickoff Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Cisne in three sets (25-12, 14-25, 25-13), fell to Newton in straight sets (17-25, 23-25), fell to Carbondale in straight sets (18-25, 21-25), defeated Teutopolis in straight sets (25-21, 28-26), and fell to Wayne City in three sets (23-25, 25-16, 8-15).
There was no other information available.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at Martinsville Tournament
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City finished 2-2 at the Martinsville Tournament Saturday.
The Bobcats lost to Westville in straight sets (18-25, 18-25), defeated Martinsville's junior varsity in straight sets (25-18, 25-15), defeated Hustonville Palestine in straight sets (25-23, 25-20) and lost to Chrisman in straight sets (21-25, 18-25).
Gracie Heckert finished with eight kills, two blocks, and 27 digs for CHBC (4-2). Madison Wojcik finished with six aces, 22 assists, one block, and five digs. Marissa Summers finished with six kills, four aces, 15 assists, and 13 digs. Karlee Smith had 13 kills, four aces, one assist, three blocks, and six digs. Kaycie Stefanski had nine kills, three aces, and 25 digs. Birgen Schlanser had one assist and 19 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had nine kills, two aces, four blocks, and one dig. Zia Taylor had one kill, and Carmen Oleson had one dig.
Neoga at Warrensburg-Latham Tournament
Neoga finished 1-1 at the Warrensburg-Latham Tournament Saturday.
The Indians lost the first match to Warrensburg-Latham in straight sets (19-25, 10-25) and defeated Tri-City in the second set (25-17, 25-21).
Neoga is now 1-2 on the season.
SOCCER
Arthur Christian 4, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Arthur Christian, 4-1, in the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament Saturday.
Maicol Sefton scored his second goal of the season for the Flaming Hearts in the loss.
Charleston 4, Effingham 1
Effingham fell to Charleston, 4-1, in the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament Saturday.
Maicol Sefton scored the lone goal for the Flaming Hearts.
Teutopolis 1, Harrisburg 1
Teutopolis and Harrisburg played to a 1-1 draw in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
Joey Niebrugge scored his first goal of the season for the Wooden Shoes (3-0-1).
Pinckeynville 2, St. Anthony 1
St. Anthony fell to Pinckneyville, 2-1, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The loss pushes the Bulldogs to 0-4 on the season.
There was no other information available.
Altamont 0, Salem 0
Altamont and Salem played to a 0-0 draw in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The tie moves the Indians to 0-3-1 on the season.
Newton 4, Pinckneyville 1
Newton defeated Pinckneyville, 4-1, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The Eagles improved to 3-0-1 with the victory.
There was no other information available.
Teutopolis 4, Mt. Carmel 0
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Carmel, 4-0, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
Josh Habing scored his first goal of the season for Teutopolis (3-0). Nolan Runde scored his fourth goal. Carter Davidson scored his first goal, and Ethan Thoele scored his sixth goal.
Salem 4, St. Anthony 0
St. Anthony fell to Salem, 4-0, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 with the loss.
There was no other information available.
Newton 9, Robinson 0
Newton defeated Robinson, 9-0, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The Eagles improved to 2-0-1 with the victory.
There was no other information available.
Greenville 2, Altamont 1
Greenville defeated Altamont, 2-1, in the St. Anthony-Teutopolis Soccer Invitational Saturday.
The Indians fell to 0-3 with the loss.
There was no other information available.
GIRLS GOLF
Litchfield Invitational
Effingham finished first and St. Anthony second at the Litchfield Invitational Saturday.
Addie Krouse fired a career-best 75 for the Bulldogs, earning first place individually.
Madison Brummer shot a final round of 92, earning 10th place individually. Mia Schwing fired a final round of 100, and Allison Geen fired a final round of 103.
There was no other information available.
Commented
