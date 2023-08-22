ALTON — Effingham and St. Anthony finished seventh and eighth out of 15 teams at the Alton (Marquette) Girls Blast Off Tournament on Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts fired a team score of 390. The Bulldogs shot a 392.
Effingham was led by sophomore Ella Tuman, who shot a final round of 88.
Senior Elena Niebrugge shot a 95. Sophomore Natalie Armstrong shot a 100 and sophomore Makenna Mayhood shot a 107.
Junior Grace Harper and junior Mya Harvey's scores did not count toward the team total. Harper shot a 114; Harvey shot a 125.
Junior Addie Krouse led St. Anthony with a final round of 91.
Freshman Gianna Frisbie shot a 96. Senior Sydney Kibler shot a 97 and junior Mia Schwing shot a 108.
Freshman Brooklyn Phillips' score did not count toward the team total. She shot a 112.
BASEBALL
Effingham (St. Anthony) 8, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 7
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Silver Stallions on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader, 8-7.
Henry Brent went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, one RBI and one walk. Joey Trupiano went 3-for-4 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Aiden Lauritzen went 2-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI. Brady Hatton went 2-for-2 with one run. Sam Link went 1-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI. Jordan Jones went 1-for-5. Tim Seiler went 1-for-3 with two runs and one walk. Vincent Vogel went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. Will Fearday drew one walk and Joseph Tegeler went 0-for-4 with two RBIs.
Fearday, Nick Ruholl, Brent and Link pitched for St. Anthony (3-0). Fearday allowed five hits, one unearned run and one walk to one strikeout over two innings. Ruholl allowed four hits, two runs and one strikeout over 2 2/3 innings. Brent allowed three hits and two unearned runs over 1/3 of an inning and Link allowed five hits, two unearned runs and two walks to two strikeouts over four innings.
Effingham (St. Anthony) 6, Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Silver Stallions on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader, 6-0.
Beau Adams went 2-for-4 with one double, two runs and two RBIs. Aiden Lauritzen scored one run. Brock Fearday went 3-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one walk. Connor Roepke went 0-for-2 with one RBI and one walk. Brady Hatton went 1-for-4 with one double, one run and one RBI. Max Koenig went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI and Sam Link went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk.
Brock Fearday, Lauritzen and Ruholl pitched for St. Anthony (2-0). Fearday allowed two hits and one walk to four strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. Lauritzen allowed two hits and four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings and Ruholl had two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning.
Dieterich 7, Brownstown/St. Elmo 4
Dieterich defeated Brownstown/St. Elmo on Saturday, 7-4.
Landon Keck had one walk. Andrew Hall went 1-for-4 with one double and two runs. Jaxon Funneman went 2-for-4 with one home run, two runs and three RBIs. Lucas Westendorf went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Justin Boerngen had one walk. Carson Baxter went 1-for-4. Brayden Meyer scored one run. Gavin Meinhart went 2-for-4 with one triple and Dominic Boyer scored one run.
Funneman and Mason Lidy pitched for Dieterich (2-1). Funneman allowed four hits, three runs and five walks to nine strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Lidy allowed three hits, one run and two strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.
For B/SE (1-2), Josiah Maxey went 2-for-4. Adam Atwood went 2-for-3 with one double. Cade Schaub went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Calin Chandler had one RBI. Lucas Powell went 1-for-4 with one RBI and Keelan Speagle went 1-for-1.
Corey Hoopingarner pitched for the Bombers. He allowed six runs (three earned), four hits and two walks to two strikeouts over five-plus innings.
Farina (South Central) 10, Woodlawn 0
The South Central Cougars defeated the Woodlawn Cardinals on Saturday, 10-0.
Zane Montes went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Callaway Smith went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Colton Smith went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI. Colby Bursott went 0-for-2 with one run and one walk. Coen West went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one walk. Brody Markley went 0-for-1 with two runs, one RBI and two walks. Trevan Sidwell went 1-for-2 with two runs, one RBI and one walk. Max Magnus went 0-for-2 with one run and one walk. Seth Jones scored one run and Lucas Bursott scored two runs.
West and Sidwell pitched for South Central (3-0). West allowed one hit and had six strikeouts over three innings. Sidwell had four strikeouts over two innings.
