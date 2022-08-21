BASEBALL
St. Anthony 13, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 7
St. Anthony defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 13-7, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Paul Smith Field.
The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth, and four in the sixth.
Henry Brent hit one double and one triple and had two RBIs for St. Anthony (3-0). Nick Ruholl hit two doubles and had two RBIs. Elliott Frisbie hit two singles and had one RBI. Beau Adams hit one single. JC Trupiano hit one single and had two RBIs. Aiden Lauritzen hit one single. Brock Fearday hit one single and had two RBIs. Connor Roepke hit one single. Will Fearday hit one single, and Max Koenig hit one double.
Koenig, Ruholl, Lauritzen, and Sam Link pitched for the Bulldogs.
Koenig threw 1/3 of an inning and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and one walk. Ruholl pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Lauritzen pitched two innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, and one walk and Link pitched two innings and allowed six hits and three earned runs.
St. Anthony 9, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 0
St. Anthony defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 9-0, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Paul Smith Field.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth, and two in the sixth.
Beau Adams hit one single and one double for St. Anthony (2-0). Eli Levitt hit one single and had two RBIs. Will Hoene hit one single and had one RBI. Connor Roepke hit one double and had two RBIs. Aiden Lauritzen hit one double and had one RBI. Brock Jansen hit one single. Max Koenig hit one single, and Tim Seiler and Henry Brent each had one RBI.
Brock Fearday and Jansen pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk with three strikeouts; Jansen pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
South Central 12, Woodlawn 2
South Central defeated Woodlawn, 12-2, Saturday.
The Cougars scored one run in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth, and seven in the fifth.
Andrew Magnus hit two singles and had three RBIs for South Central (1-1). Aidan Dodson hit one single and had two RBIs. Brody Markley hit one single. Calaway Smith hit one double. Zane Montes hit one single. Maddox Robb hit one single, and Ethan Watwood had one RBI.
Smith pitched for the Cougars. He threw five innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and one walk with six strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
Battle at Rend Lake
St. Anthony finished third at the Battle at Rend Lake Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 305. Benton won the event, while Belleville Althoff Catholic came in second.
Michael Martelli led the team by carding a 73. Lane Ludwig shot a 76. Dakota Flaig shot a 77, and Coen Pennington shot a 79.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Preston Phillip's 80 and Jonathan Willenborg's 84.
Martelli finished in a tie for fifth individually with his round.
GIRLS GOLF
Alton Marquette Girls Golf Blastoff
Effingham finished fifth at the Alton Marquette Girls Golf Blastoff Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with a team score of 374. O'Fallon won the event with a 323. Sacred Heart-Griffin was second with a 332. Pekin was third with a 360, and Quincy Notre Dame was fourth with a 372.
Ella Tuman finished with the lowest round for Effingham, carding a 90. Marah Kirk shot a 91. Ella Niebrugge shot a 95, and Anna Hirtzel shot a 99.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Marissa Allie's 101 and Elena Niebrugge's 102.
St. Anthony also competed in the event.
Addie Krouse finished with a final round of 84, placing in a tie for 11th individually.
There were no other individual scores to report for the Bulldogs.
