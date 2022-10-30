Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional
The Newton and St. Anthony boys’ and Newton girls’ cross-country teams advanced to the State Final Meet after a strong showing at a Class 1A Sectional at Dodds Park on Saturday in Champaign.
Newton finished third on the boys’ side with 129 points.
Clay Bergbower finished 16th at 16:06.33. Luke Weber finished 19th at 16:17.48. Nick Shamhart finished 30th at 16:31.21. Brock Probst finished 39th at 16:51.30. Owen Mahaffey finished 40th at 16:51.64. Ben Street finished 52nd at 17:05.83, and Luis Zavala finished 64th at 17:16.35.
St. Anthony finished fifth with 182 points.
Griffen Elder finished 11th at 15:54.59. Julius Ramos finished 32nd at 16:33.66. Aidan Braunecker finished 36th at 16:45.05. Conlan Walsh finished 42nd at 16:52.81. Giovanni Bucio finished 80th at 17:32.47. Noah Flaig finished 89th at 17:47.09, and Vincent Vogel finished 104th at 18:19.07.
As for the girls’ side, Newton finished eighth with 218 points.
Layna Marshall finished 15th at 18:56.26. Alexis Hetzer finished 52nd at 20:44.44. Shay Bennett finished 56th at 20:56.02. Natalie Kistner finished 59th at 21:01.64. Ella Radke finished 71st at 21:37.36. Lily Yager finished 107th at 23:07.73, and Taylor Slough finished 124th at 24:07.76.
As for other local girls’ teams, St. Anthony finished 15th with 357 points, Dieterich finished 20th with 509 points, and Cumberland County finished 21st with 554 points.
For the Bulldogs, Emma Helmink finished 47th at 20:35.47. Stacie Vonderheide finished 53rd at 20:48.52. Ava Faber finished 99th at 22:47.86. Grace Niebrugge finished 103rd at 23:03.39. Taylor Miller finished 109th at 23:10.78. Maddy Hodge finished 113th at 23:25.61, and Rilie Willenborg finished 114th at 23:31.12.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Ella Kreke finished 101st at 22:55.33. Marli Michl finished 106th at 23:07.66. Adriana Gordon finished 112th at 23:18.85. Makenna French finished 127th at 24:45.42. Ruby Westendorf finished 133rd at 25:26.49. Cortney Brummer finished 139th at 26:32.62, and Frances Verdeyen finished 148th at 32:59.96.
Lastly, for Cumberland County, Lexie Fletcher finished 96th at 23:31.94. Addison Mast finished 115th at 23:36.13. Natalie Beaumont finished 134th at 25:35.12. Annie Clark finished 137th at 26:06.61, and Aundrea Nebel finished 142nd at 27:33.34.
Meanwhile, on the boys’ side, Cumberland County finished 16th with 419 points, and Dieterich finished 21st with 565 points to round out other local teams.
For Cumberland County, Kaleb Bierman finished 58th at 17:11.50. Riley Morgan finished 72nd at 17:22.15. Hank Warfel finished 110th at 18:27.40. Michael Beaumont finished 112th at 18:29.84. Zack Buescher finished 116th at 18:41.15. Jack Pruemer finished 136th at 19:28.65, and Elliot Dryden finished 140th at 19:40.08.
Lastly, for the Movin’ Maroons, Jack Bloemer finished 100th at 18:12.69. Trevor Crutcher finished 109th at 18:27.05. Kaden Einhorn finished 137th at 19:29.90. Gabe Jackson finished 141st at 19:40.48. Cole Will finished 144th at 19:47.85. Trevor Niemerg finished 145th at 19:50.94, and Tanner Niemerg finished 149th at 19:59.16.
Several local individuals also competed Saturday.
August Cosart finished 88th for Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, Hayden Summers finished 102nd for Altamont, Owen Ayers finished 35th for North Clay on the boys’ side, and Brooke Koelm finished 86th for North Clay on the girls’ side.
Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional
The Effingham boys’ cross-country team finished eighth on the boys’ side and 14th on the girls’ side at a Class 2A sectional at Glenwood High School.
The girls finished with 201 points. Jessica Larsen finished 15th at 18:31.70. Audrey Wagoner finished 36th at 19:20.90. Haddie Hill finished 45th at 19:38.90. Baylee Summers finished 55th at 19:52.70. Morgan Springer finished 79th at 20:33.20. Allison Miller finished 111th at 21:48.80, and Laney Myers finished 132nd at 23:12.10.
As for the boys, they finished with 312 points. Andrew Donaldson finished 27th at 16:01.10. Garrett Wagoner finished 29th at 16:05.80. Alex Gordon finished 67th at 16:41.80. Aaron Hill finished 113th at 17:44.30. Adam Flack finished 114th at 17:44.40. Evan Klingler finished 135th at 19:00.70, and Payton Bushue finished 141st at 20:58.80.
