BASEBALL
Altamont 8, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 5
Altamont defeated WSS, 8-5, at Altamont High School Baseball Field.
Carter Siebert had two hits and three RBIs. Nathan Shepard, Mason Robinson and Dillan Elam each had one hit and one RBI and Kaidyn Miller and Logan Cornett each had one hit for the Indians.
Avery Jahraus, Wyatt Phillips, Eli Miller and Nathan Stuemke pitched for Altamont. Jahraus threw two innings and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks with two strikeouts; Phillips threw three innings and allowed three hits with one strikeout; Miller threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, three runs and three walks with one strikeout and Stuemke threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed one walk.
As for WSS, Tyler Wetherell had two hits. Kendall Morris had two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Gurgel had one hit and two RBIs. Connor Manhart had one hit and one RBI and Austin Wittenberg and Ben Bridges each had one hit.
Carter Chaney, Manhart and Wetherell pitched for the Hatchets. Chaney threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks with one strikeout; Manhart threw three innings and allowed four hits, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts and Wetherell threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed one walk with one strikeout.
SOFTBALL
Farina (South Central) 2, Olney (Richland County) 1
South Central defeated Olney (Richland County), 2-1, in Game 2 of the Olney (Richland County) Tournament.
Jaylyn Michel had one hit and one RBI. Taegan Webster had one RBI and Brooklyn Garrett, Abi Shuler and Amelia Montes each had one hit for the Lady Cougars.
Farina (South Central) 10, Lawrenceville 0
South Central defeated Lawrenceville, 10-0, in Game 1 of the Olney (Richland County) Tournament.
Jaylyn Michel had two hits. Taegan Webster had one hit (one home run) and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had three hits (one home run) and three RBIs. Kinlee Thompson and Ella Watwood each had two hits and one RBI and Abi Shuler had one hit and one RBI for the Lady Cougars.
Shelbyville 11, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2
WSS fell to Shelbyville, 11-2, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Softball Field.
Alexis Gee had two hits and one RBI. Kaylyn Carey had one hit and one RBI and Ella Kinkelaar, Sam Hayes, Sam Porter and Ellie Wittenberg each had one hit for the Hatchets.
Hayes pitched for WSS and allowed 12 hits, 11 runs (four earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Apollo Conference Tournament
Effingham finished tied for second at the Apollo Conference Tournament at Mattoon. Mattoon tied with the Hearts, while Mt. Zion won the conference.
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Thad Dillow and Blayne Pals finished second to Mt. Zion. Dillow and Pals defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the first round (6-1, 6-0) and Mattoon in the semifinals (6-0, 6-2) before losing to Mt. Zion (4-6, 4-6).
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Evan Pryor and Preston Siner finished third. They defeated Mahomet-Seymour in the frist round (6-1, 6-3), lost to Mattoon in the semifinals (2-6, 1-6) and defeated Charleston in the third-place match (6-3, 6-0).
In the No. 3 doubles bracket, Ross Schaefer and Cannon Bockhorn finished second to Mt. Zion. They defeated Taylorville in the first round (6-0, 6-0) and Mattoon in the semifinals (6-1, 6-4) before losing to Mt. Zion (2-6, 0-6).
As for singles competition, Dillow won the No. 1 singles bracket after defeating Charleston' Brandon Jones (6-1, 6-0) in the semifinals and Mattoon's Will Shade (6-0, 6-1) in the championship.
Pals finished third in the No. 2 singles bracket. He defeated Mahomet-Seymour's Quaide Bristle (6-0, 6-0), lost to Mattoon's Will Pullen (0-6, 0-6) and defeated Charleston's Judah Bryant (5-7, 7-5, 7-5) in the third-place match.
Pryor finished fourth in the No. 3 singles bracket. He defeated Charleston's Austin Fahrebacher (6-3, 6-3) in the first round, lost to Mt. Zion's Ben Walker (3-6, 0-6) in the semifinals and lost to Lincoln's Aiden Craine (2-6, 2-6) in the third-place match.
Siner finished second in the No. 4 singles bracket after defeating Taylorville's Tripp Pelichoff (6-0, 6-0) in the first round and Mt. Zion's Clark Mason (3-6, 7-5, 6-4) in the semifinals before losing to Mattoon's Hunter Basham (1-6, 3-6) in the championship.
Schaefer won the No. 5 singles bracket after defeating Mahomet-Seymour's Alex Steffins (1-6, 6-4, 10-7) in the semifinals and Mt. Zion's Lucas Newton (7-6, 6-1) in the championship.
Finally, Bockhorn won the No. 6 singles bracket after defeating Mattoon's Ean Freeman (6-1, 6-2) in the semifinals and Mt. Zion's Oliver Vanderborght (6-3, 6-1) in the championship.
Little Illini Conference Tournament
Newton finished second at the Little Illini Conference Tournament at Olney (Richland County). The Eagles finished with seven points. Olney (Richland County) won with nine points.
In singles competition, Alex Bigard defeated Casey-Westfield's Owen Richardson (6-2, 6-1), lost to Olney's Evan Uhl (0-6, 0-6), defeated teammate Wesley Britton (6-3, 6-1) and defeated Robinson's Duke Thompson (2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (7)).
As for Britton, he fell to Paris' Drake Bartos (0-6, 3-6) before falling to Alex Bigard.
In doubles competition, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Robinson's Derek Steward and Cody Waggoner (6-0, 6-1), Olney's Julian Derome and Isaac Klingler (6-3, 6-7 (7) 6-4) and Olney's Marcus Kocher and Aidan Weidner (7-5, 6-3).
Isaac Kocher and Joao Sandoval also competed in doubles. They lost to Paris' Marcus Mitchell and Robert Wells (4-6, 3-6) and defeated Robinson's Owen Schmidt and Aiden Elder (6-2, 6-4).
TRACK AND FIELD
Shelbyville Boys Open
Newton, St. Anthony, Altamont, Teutopolis, Cumberland, Brownstown/St. Elmo and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City competed at the Shelbyville Boys Open.
Newton won the event with 114 points. St. Anthony finished in sixth with 35. Altamont finished eighth with 30.5. Teutopolis was ninth with 26. Cumberland was 12th with 19.5 and BSE and CHBC were tied for 14th with three each.
Parker Wolf won the 100-meter dash after a personal best time of 10.72 seconds.
Wolf also won the 200 after a time of 22.57 seconds and the 400 after a personal best time of 50.51 seconds.
Newton's Owen Mahaffey won the 800 after a time of 2:03.47.
Newton's Clay Bergbower won the 1600-meter run after a time of 4:50. Bergbower also finished second in the 3200 after a personal best time of 10:14.09.
Newton's Jacob Wickham finished second in the shot put after a throw of 15.15 meters and Teutopolis' Ethan Mette won the long jump after a personal best jump of 6.24 meters.
