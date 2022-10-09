GIRLS GOLF
Effingham and St. Anthony at Class 1A Girls Golf State Final Tournament
Effingham's Marah Kirk and St. Anthony's Addie Krouse advanced to the second day of the state tournament at Decatur's Red Tail Run Golf Course Saturday.
Kirk finished tied for 21st with a five-over-par round of 77. She shot a four-over-par 40 on the front nine and a one-over-par 37 on the back. She made a birdie on the ninth and 11th holes.
Kirk advanced to Saturday after firing a 10-over-par 82 Friday.
She shot an eight-over-par 44 on the front nine and a two-over-par 38 on the back. She birdied the 11th hole.
As for Krouse, she finished in a tie for 53rd.
Krouse finished with a 10-over-par 82 on Saturday. She shot a seven-over-par 43 on the front nine and a three-over-par 39 on the back. She birdied the 17th hole.
Krouse advanced to Saturday after firing a 22-over-par 94 on Friday.
As for team competition, Effingham did not make the cut after finishing with a team score of 375 Friday.
Elena Niebrugge finished with a final round of 95. Ella Niebrugge shot a 97. Ella Tuman and Marissa Allie shot 101s, and Anna Hirtzel shot a final round of 103.
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 3, Altamont 2
St. Anthony defeated Altamont, 3-2, in the National Trail Conference Tournament championship game Saturday at Stewardson-Strasburg.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the second and two in the third.
Connor Roepke hit two singles and had one RBI. Brock Fearday hit one double. Will Hoene hit one single. Will Fearday hit one single and had one RBI, and Aiden Lauritzen hit one single and had one RBI.
Brock Fearday pitched for St. Anthony. He threw seven innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and one walk with four strikeouts.
As for the Indians, Logan Cornett hit two singles. Jared Hammer hit one double. Keinon Eirhart hit one home run and had one RBI. Dillan Elam hit one single, and Carter Siebert hit one single.
Elam and Aden McManaway pitched for Altamont. Elam threw four innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and two walks with five strikeouts; McManaway threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 8, North Clay 5
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated North Clay, 8-5, in the National Trail Conference Tournament third-place game Saturday at Stewardson-Strasburg.
The Hatchets scored one run in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Carter Chaney hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Austin Wittenberg hit one single. Kendall Morris hit one single and had one RBI. Rhett Rincker hit one single and had one RBI. Jackson Gurgel hit one double. Connor Manhart hit one single. Tyler Wetherell had one RBI. Jordan Wittenberg had two RBIs, and Ben Bridges had one RBI.
Austin and Jordan Wittenberg pitched for WSS. Austin threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and one walk; Jordan threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals, Logan Fleener hit two singles and one double and had one RBI. Carder Walden hit two singles. Alex Boose hit one home run and had three RBIs. Cayden Craig hit one single, and Jesse Weidner had one RBI.
Boose, Jack Compton, and Ian Jones pitched for North Clay. Boose threw two innings and allowed three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Compton threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, and Jones threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
VOLLEYBALL
South Central at Herrin Tournament
South Central went a perfect 4-0 at the Herrin Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Cougars (22-5) defeated New Athens (25-10, 25-10), Harrisburg (25-13, 25-14), Herrin (25-17, 25-19), and Crab Orchard (25-9, 25-21).
Brooke Cowger finished with 24 kills, 11 aces, four blocks, and seven digs. Brooklyn Garrett had 30 kills, three aces, 16 digs, and one assist. Emma Jenne had 13 kills, one block, and two digs. Olivia Brauer had 11 kills, six aces, 19 digs, 53 assists, and one block. Emma Chambers had seven kills and nine digs. Chloe Smith had two kills, two blocks, five digs, and one assist. Rayna Hall had three aces and four digs. Sierra Arnold had five aces and 39 digs. Sidney Shumate had 12 digs, 25 assists, and four aces. Emma Runge had seven digs, and Megan Yates had four digs.
