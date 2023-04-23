SOFTBALL
Effingham 16, Lincoln 1
Effingham defeated Lincoln, 16-1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Lincoln.
Mya Harvey had three hits (one double and one home run). Reagan Boone had three hits (one double and one triple). Sidney Donaldson had two hits (one double). Natalie Armstrong had two hits (one home run). Jerzi Bierman, Riley Cunningham and Kristen Armstrong hit doubles and Jennifer Jamison and Alyssa Martin hit singles for the Flaming Hearts (11-4, 6-2 Apollo Conference).
Effingham 8, Lincoln 2
Effingham defeated Lincoln, 8-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Lincoln.
Riley Cunningham had three hits (one home run). Sidney Donaldson had three hits (one home run). Mya Harvey hit a double and Jennifer Jamison and Alyssa Martin had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (10-4, 5-2 Apollo Conference).
Natalie Armstrong pitched and allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.
Teutopolis 7, Pana 6
Teutopolis defeated Pana, 7-6, at Olney (Richland County).
Erin Althoff had three hits. Kaylee Niebrugge had two hits (one triple). Summer Wall had two hits (one double). Malea Helmink and Dani Sarchet hit doubles and Emily Konkel, Jordan Goeckner and Estella Mette had hits for the Lady Shoes (10-6).
Teutopolis 17, Olney (Richland County) 1
Teutopolis defeated Olney (Richland County), 17-1, at Olney (Richland County).
Dani Sarchet had four hits. Olivia Copple had three hits. Erin Althoff had two hits. Emily Konkel had two hits (one triple). Kaylee Niebrugge had two hits (one double). Malea Helmink had two hits (one double). Summer Wall had two hits. Courtney Gibson hit one double and Alyssa Tipton had one hit for the Lady Shoes (9-6).
Farina (South Central) 12, Albion (Edwards County) 8
South Central defeated Albion (Edwards County), 12-8, in the second game of a doubleheader at South Central.
Kyra Swift, Percilla Reid and Kinlee Thompson had one hit and one RBI. Jaylyn Michel had one double and one RBI. Taegan Webster had two hits. Brooklyn Garrett had three hits (one double) and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit and two RBIs. Ella Watwood had one hit and two RBIs for the Lady Cougars (16-5).
Farina (South Central) 9, Albion (Edwards County) 3
South Central defeated Albion (Edwards County), 9-3, in the first game of a doubleheader at South Central.
Kyra Swift had one double and two RBIs. Jaylyn Michel had three hits (one double) and one RBI. Taegan Webster had one hit and Amelia Montes had one hit. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit and one RBI and Kinlee Thompson had three hits (two doubles and one home run) and four RBIs for the Lady Cougars (15-5).
BOYS TENNIS
Troy (Triad) Invitational
Effingham and St. Anthony competed at the Troy (Triad) Invitational over the week.
The Bulldogs opened up against St. Louis University High School (Missouri) and tied 2-2.
In singles matches, Connor Eggars fell to Josh Lombardi (0-6, 0-6) and Jackson Schultz fell to Maksim Bely (0-6, 0-6) and in doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Aidan Tegeler defeated Jim Halcomb and Matthias Lawrence (1-6, 6-1, 10-8) and Evan Mossman and Adam Rudibaugh defeated Nuri Guneyli and Andrew Bely (3-6, 6-1, 10-8).
St. Anthony then took on Troy (Triad) and lost 4-0.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman fell to Jake Stewart (6-2, 4-6) and Tegeler fell to Joe Cass (4-6, 1-6) and in doubles matches, Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh fell to Marc Froidcoeur and Dillon Henderson (6-3, 4-6) and Eggers and Schultz fell to Andrew Carter and Ethan Stewart (0-6, 0-6).
As for Effingham, the Flaming Hearts opened against Streator (Twp.), losing 3-1.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Ryan Beck (6-0, 6-1) and Blake Hagler fell to Brad Minick (6-0, 5-7, 10-4) and in doubles matches, Blayne Pals and Preston Siner defeated Andrew Vogel and Brenden Christensen (6-4, 6-4) and Ross Schaefer and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Quinn Baker and Izak Gallik (6-2, 6-1).
Effingham then fell to Carbondale, 3-1.
In singles matches, Dillow defeated Russell McElveen (6-1, 6-1) and Hagler lost to Louis Van Muylder (3-6, 2-6) and in doubles matches, Pals and Siner fell to Johnny Lai and Cooper Brown (6-7, 2-6) and Schaefer and Bockhorn fell to Jackson Connelley and Laith Khader (0-6, 2-6).
Then, in the final match for the Flaming Hearts, they faced Troy (Triad), tying 2-2.
In singles matches, Dillow defeated Andrew Carter (6-0, 6-4) and Hagler fell to Tate Moore (0-6, 1-6) and in doubles matches, Pals and Siner fell to Jameson Chacon and Lance Stauffer (5-7, 4-6) and Ross Schaefer and Cannon Bockhorn defeated Caden Little and Jake Stewart (1-6, 7-5, 13-11).
BASEBALL
Robinson 4, Dieterich 3
Dieterich fell to Robinson, 4-3, at Robinson.
Dominic Ashley and Mason Lidy had the two lone hits for the Movin' Maroons (8-9).
Flora 10, Neoga 3
Neoga fell to Flora, 10-3, at Neoga.
Trey Sheehan had two hits. Ryan Koester had two hits (one double). Micah Staszak had two hits and Quintin Richards and Kaden Will had one hit for the Indians (8-11).
Richards and Sheehan pitched for Neoga. Richards threw four innings and allowed four hits, four runs and one walk with four strikeouts; Sheehan threw three innings and allowed three hits, six unearned runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
TRACK AND FIELD
Winston Brown/Edwardsville Invitational
Effingham, Altamont and Newton competed at the Winston Brown/Edwardsville Invitational.
Newton finished 14th with 21 points, Altamont 18th with 11 and Effingham 22nd with four.
For Newton, Owen Mahaffey finished third in the 400-meter dash (51.92 seconds). Evan Baltzell finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.21 seconds). The 4x800-meter relay team of Mahaffey, Luis Zavala, Luke Weber and Brock Probst finished sixth (8:47.38). Jacob Wickham finished fourth in the shot put (14.34 meters) and third in the discus (43.17 meters).
For Altamont, Hayden Summers finished 11th in the 800-meter run (2:10.60). Eric Kollmann finished sixth in the shot put and set a personal best (13.97 meters) and fifth in the discus (42.29 meters) and Ben Roedl finished tied for fourth in the high jump (1.80 meters).
Lastly, for Effingham, Caden Walls finished eighth in the 100-meter dash (11.58 seconds). Garrett Wagoner finished ninth in the 3200-meter run (10:39.28). The 4x100-meter relay team of Muhammad Freeman, Walls, Jacob Weaver and Weldon Dunston finished ninth (45.82 seconds). The 4x200-meter relay team of Freeman, Walls, Weaver and Dunston finished sixth (1:35.15) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Adam Flack, Alex Gordon, Sam Spicer and Aaron Hill finished third (8:52.34).
