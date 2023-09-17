OLNEY — The Effingham girls cross-country team took first at the Olney Invitational on Saturday.
The Flaming Hearts finished with 66 points.
Jessica Larsen finished third after a time of 19:49.43. Audrey Wagoner finished ninth at 20:10.83. Baylee Summers finished 13th at 20:30.29. Drew Weis finished 16th at 21:09.35. Haddie Hill was 29th at 21:54.07. Kyra Hazelton was 34th at 21:57.95. Morgan Springer was 41st at 22:11.18. Laney Myers finished 81st at 24:09.35. Lauren Etheridge was 122nd at 27:49.27 and Gracie Eaton was 147th at 33:02.12.
Newton, Dieterich and Teutopolis also competed.
Newton finished 12th with 311 points, Dieterich was 14th with 349 and Teutopolis was 14th with 386.
Layna Marshall led the Lady Eagles, finishing 11th at 20:18.68. Natalie Kistner was 82nd at 24:10.21. Lily Yager was 101st at 25:34.78. Kate Bierman was 102nd at 25:43.22 and Avery Mulvey was 104th at 25:48.33.
Lena Goebel led the Movin Maroons, finishing 31st at 21:55.68. Adriana Gordon was 94th at 25:00.06. Addison Miller was 97th at 25:12.08. Callie Faller was 118th at 27:23.70. Bailey Hewkin was 126th at 28:22.04. Makenna French was 127th at 28:27 and Adriane Huber was 137th at 20:05.30.
Lastly, Pearl Huber led the Lady Shoes, finishing 91st at 24:53.96. Mary Jane Dennis was 93rd at 24:58.07. Elaina Gaffin was 95th at 25:00.18. Ella Neihls was 112th at 26:39.82. Maddie Zane was 130th at 28:52.49 and Claire Overbeck was 131st at 28:52.86.
Altamont and North Clay also competed but did not have a team score.
For the Lady Indians, Abigail Weishaar finished 61st at 23:11.13; Krista Hall was 72nd at 23:41.24; Katie Tedrick was 129th at 28:45.93 and Makayla Sidwell was 133rd at 29:43.57.
For North Clay, Brooke Koelm was 43rd at 22:14.85, Maddie Ayers was 128th at 28:30.68 and Samantha Westendorf was 141st at 31:11.20.
As for the boys side, Newton finished fourth with 155 points, Effingham was eighth with 189, Dieterich was 12th with 296, North Clay was 13th at 386, Teutopolis was 14th at 404 and Altamont was 17th at 470.
Luke Weber led Newton, finishing seventh at 16:42.97. Brock Probst was 20th at 17:34.29. Isaac Street was 34th at 18:02.79. Hayden Borgic was 50th at 18:32.85. Wade Ochs was 51st at 18:34.06. Jackson Sornberger was 54th at 18:45.42. Tanner Whitaker was 59th at 18:51.54. Holden Barthelmy was 101st at 20:15.73 and Caleb Flasch was 143rd at 22:08.02.
Alex Gordon led Effingham, finishing ninth at 16:57.86. Adam Flack was 16th at 17:30.51. Aaron Hill was 37th at 18:11.06. Ino Mapes was 58th at 18:48.55. Evan Klingler was 103rd at 20:19.76
Kaden Einhorn led Dieterich, finishing 30th at 17:54.57. Trevor Crutcher was 32nd at 17:57.57. Gavin French was 100th at 20:13.01. Gabe Jackson was 105th at 20:23.34. Tanner Niemerg was 112th at 20:44.73. Trevor Niemerg was 115th at 20:46.76. Kaden Iffert was 118th at 20:57.51. Jaden Ordner was 131st at 21:29.32. Draven Homman was 138th at 21:50.92. Eddie Davis was 142nd at 22:05.12 and Luke Wente was 157th at 24:06.93.
Zane Groves led North Clay, finishing 31st at 17:57.10. Cooper Givens was 109th at 20:34.89. Wyatt Pritchard was 119th at 20:59.41. Hunter Webb-Ord was 130th at 21:29.15 and Ethan Gibbons was 140th at 21:58.59.
Oliver Lee led Teutopolis, finishing 88th at 19:52.85. James Hughey was 99th at 20:10.64. Luke Dennis was 104th at 20:23.09. Nicholas Waldhoff was 106th at 20:23.50 and Will Deters was 148th at 22:47.80.
Lastly, Aiden Rosales led Altamont, finishing 80th at 19:42.30. Lane Spring was 129th at 21:24.02. Juan Fulk was 147th at 22:40.27. Andrew Ellersick was 163rd at 24:36.60 and Jackson Sharp was 168th at 26:52.85.
Paris Invitational
St. Anthony won the Paris Invitational at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 309.
Lane Ludwig and Ryan Schmidt each shot final rounds of 75. Dakota Flaig shot a 79 and Joey Trupiano shot an 80.
Charlie Wegman added an 82 and Preston Phillips shot an 85.
The St. Anthony junior varsity team also competed.
Jack Swingler shot a 78. Maddux Clark shot an 80. Drake Brown fired an 81 and Alec Hakman shot an 83.
Ethan Karolewicz finished with a 91 and Andrew Meyer shot a 97.
Teutopolis, Altamont and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg also participated.
The Wooden Shoes fired a team score of 334. The Hatchets shot a 379 and the Indians shot a 411.
Ethan Thoele finished with a final round of 75. Kole Ohnesorge and Coen Pennington each shot an 85 and Brody Thoele and Isaac Weber each shot an 86.
Owen Kremer added a 92, Hayden Tebbe shot a 96 and Noah Koester shot a 98.
Altamont 6, Louisville (North Clay) 3
Altamont defeated North Clay in the North Clay Cardinal Classic Tournament on Saturday, 6-3.
Justin Magelitz went 1-for-3 with three runs and one walk. Nathan Stuemke went 1-for-4. Dillan Elam went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Keegan Schultz went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks. Kaidyn Miller went 2-for-3 with one double and one RBI and Kaden Davis went 1-for-3 with one run.
Stuemke and Ethan Robbins pitched for the Indians (12-4).
For the Cardinals (9-8), Jack Compton went 1-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Cayden Craig went 2-for-4. Carder Walden went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Trenton Ingram went 1-for-3 and Evan Clifton went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk.
Walden, Ian Jones and Cody Zimdars pitched for North Clay.
Altamont 4, Neoga 0
Altamont defeated Neoga in the North Clay Cardinal Classic Tournament, 4-0.
Schultz went 3-for-4 with one RBI and Clayton Arnold went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk.
Eli Miller and Davis pitched for Altamont (11-4).
As for Neoga (3-10), Keaton Lacy went 1-for-3 and Josiah Gentry went 1-for-2.
Louisville (North Clay) 2, Teutopolis 0
North Clay defeated Teutopolis in the North Clay Cardinal Classic Tournament, 2-0.
Ian Jones went 1-for-3 with one run. Compton went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk and Keegan Sullens went 1-for-2.
Jesse Weidner and Ian Jones pitched for the Cardinals (9-7).
As for the Wooden Shoes (11-3), Devin Kreke went 1-for-2. Henry Thompson went 1-for-3 and Conner Hoelscher went 1-for-3 with one double.
Gavin Addis and Carter Hoene pitched for Teutopolis.
Teutopolis 10, Neoga 0
Teutopolis defeated Neoga in the North Clay Cardinal Classic Tournament, 10-0.
Garrett Gaddis went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Austin Borries went 1-for-1 with one double and one RBI. Davin Worman went 3-for-3 with one triple, two runs and two RBIs. Mick Niebrugge went 1-for-3 with one home run, one run and three RBIs. Dawson Hoene went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Hoelscher went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI and Carter Hoene went 1-for-2 with one run and one walk.
Gaddis pitched for the Wooden Shoes (11-2). He allowed two hits and three walks to seven strikeouts over five innings.
Teutopolis 6, Carlyle 0
Teutopolis beat Carlyle on Saturday, 6-0.
Josh Habing and Ethan Thoele each had two goals and Gavin Tegeler and Joey Niebrugge each had one.
Gavin Tegeler added two assists and Gavin Buening had one for the Wooden Shoes (8-1).
Alton Robert Logan Invitational
St. Anthony finished fourth at the Robert Logan Invitational at Alton High on Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 21 points.
In the No. 1 singles bracket, Emily Kowalke defeated Alton Marquette’s Maddie Waters (8-1), Troy Triad’s Andie Green (6-2, 6-1) and Highland’s Sophia Fleming (6-2, 6-2) before falling to Cor Jesu Academy’s Elena Davis (1-6, 1-6).
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Liv Hoene defeated Cor Jesu Academy’s Joanna Bull (8-0), Webster Groves’ Hannah Sweeney (6-4, 6-1) and Lafayette Wildwood’s Kailey Politte (7-5, 0-6, 10-8) before falling to Highland’s Ruthie Manor (4-6, 5-7).
In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Mia Kinkelaar and Ellie Link defeated Alton Marquette’s Adelaide Bryson and Sophia Lamere (8-1), lost to Springfield’s Nischitha Korrapati and Ester Rossi (6-7, 5-7) and then defeated Jerseyville’s Elise Noble and Tessa Crawford (6-2, 0-6, 10-8) and Highland’s Maya Pollard and Josie Wojcikiewicz (6-1, 6-3) in the fifth-place portion.
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Nora Trupiano and Julia Schultz lost to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Sydney Gathard and Maggie Klinc (6-8).
Lastly, in the No. 3 doubles bracket, Gabby Kabbes and Anna Greene beat Collinsville’s Emma Wagner and Ava Digirolamo (8-1) before losing to Highland’s Madison Stehlik and Kylee Sowers (3-6, 4-6). They then fell to Jerseyville’s Kiley King and Neely Goetten (5-7, 0-6) before defeating Alton’s Ellie Enos and Arlie Hartman (8-5) in the seventh-place match.
Paris Doubles Tournament
Teutopolis won the Paris Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Olivia Hemmen and Anna Probst were champions of the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Jada Buehnerkemper and Ella Wermert were champions of the No. 2 doubles bracket.
Julian Hemmen and Abbie Lee were champions of the No. 3 doubles bracket and Adi Davidson and Kelsey Niemerg were champions of the No. 4 doubles bracket.
