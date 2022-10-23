CROSS COUNTRY
Class 2A Olney Richland County Regional
Effingham won the girls' race while the boys came in fifth at a Class 2A cross-country regional at Olney Richland County Saturday.
The girls finished with 45 points. Champaign Central was second with 78. Mahomet-Seymour was third with 86. Olney Richland County was fourth with 98. Champaign Centennial was fifth with 111. Urbana was sixth with 128. Charleston was seventh with 148. Mattoon was eighth with 210, and Mt. Vernon was ninth with 226.
Jessica Larsen finished second at 19:17.53. Haddie Hill was sixth at 20:24.16. Baylee Summers was 10th at 20:45.48. Audrey Wagoner was 11th at 20:48.28. Morgan Springer was 21st at 21:57.09. Allison Miller was 30th at 22:32.72, and Laney Myers was 47th at 24:02.15.
As for the boys, Effingham finished with 112 points. Mt. Vernon was first with 51 points. Champaign Central was second with 71. Urbana was third with 94, and Mahomet-Seymour was fourth with 100.
Garrett Wagoner finished seventh at 16:54.34. Andrew Donaldson finished seventh at 16:54.34. Alex Gordon finished 17th at 17:38.54. Aaron Hill finished 37th at 18:33.18. Adam Flack finished 41st at 18:47.60. Evan Klingler finished 49th at 19:23.78, and Payton Bushue finished 64th at 22:07.26.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anthony at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational
St. Anthony finished 2-3 at the Mahomet-Seymour Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs (27-8) defeated Fairbury Prairie Central (25-18, 25-15), lost to Washington (18-25, 25-22, 4-15), defeated Peotone (25-21, 25-20), defeated Manteno (25-23, 14-25, 15-10), and lost to Morris (16-25, 25-23, 8-15).
Anna Faber had two kills, eight aces, one block, and 61 assists. Addie Wernsing had two kills and 22 assists. Andrea Rudolphi had 29 kills, five aces, and two blocks. Laney Coffin had three kills. Stacie Vonderheide had one ace and 18 assists. Abbi Hatto had 21 kills, six aces, and five blocks. Addi Nuxoll had five kills. Lucy Fearday had 31 kills, one ace, and seven blocks. Maddie Kibler had one kill. Anna Niemeyer had eight kills, one ace, and three blocks, and Sophia Seagle had 10 kills, two aces, one block, and five assists.
Altamont at Pawnee Tournament
Altamont finished the Pawnee Tournament 1-3-1 Saturday.
The Lady Indians fell to Macon Meridian (18-25, 19-25) and Taylorville (12-25, 13-25), tied with Edinburg (24-26, 25-18), lost to Nokomis (25-27, 14-25), and defeated Pawnee (25-13, 25-12).
Lanie Tedrick finished the tournament with 16 attacks, one assist, two blocks, and four digs. Maddie Splechter had seven attacks, three aces, two blocks, and 21 digs. Alyvia Wills had 19 attacks, one ace, five blocks, and 17 digs. Briana Hassebrock had 12 attacks, three blocks, and four digs. Peyton Osteen had 12 attacks, 44 assists, six aces, and 25 digs. Della Berg had 12 attacks, one ace, and seven digs. Brianna Grunloh had three attacks, one assist, and 29 digs. Grace Lemke had two attacks, two aces, and one dig. Libby Reardon had one attack and 18 digs. Makaylee Splechter had one attack, 14 assists, four aces, and 18 digs, and Presley Siebert had one dig.
Mt. Zion 2, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 1
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Mt. Zion in three sets Saturday.
The Hatchets (25-9) lost the first set 23-25, won the second 25-17 and lost the third 22-25.
Ella Kinkelaar had three aces, 11 kills, 17 assists, 14 digs, and one block. Halle Moomaw had one ace, 11 kills, one assist, and five blocks. Kinley Quast had one ace, six assists, and 14 digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill, one assist, 11 digs, and one block. Kaylynn Carey had two kills, three digs, and three blocks. Ainslie Eident had two aces, one kill, and five digs. Ellie Wittenberg had two kills, one assist, and two blocks. Reese Bennett had one kill, two digs, and one block, and Anna Albert had one assist and one dig.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Shelbyville 0
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Shelbyville in straight sets Saturday.
The Hatchets (25-8) won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-20.
Ella Kinkelaar had two aces, two kills, 17 assists, five digs, and three blocks for WSS. Halle Moomaw had one ace, nine kills, two digs, and two blocks. Kinley Quast had three aces, one assist, and six digs. Samantha Hayes had four kills, one assist, four digs, and two blocks. Kaylynn Carey had four kills, two digs, and three blocks. Ainslie Eident had one kill, one assist, and five digs. Ellie Wittenberg had two kills, two digs, and one block. Reese Bennett had one kill, and Anna Albert had one ace and one dig.
