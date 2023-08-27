PARIS — The Effingham girls cross-country team took first and the Cumberland boys took second in their respective divisions at the Doc Acklin Memorial Invitational, hosted by Paris High, on Saturday.
GIRLS
The Flaming Hearts finished with 31 points. Marshall was second with 56. St. Joseph-Ogden was third with 107. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin was fourth with 155. Charleston was fifth with 157. Paris was sixth with 159. Newton was seventh with 175. Tuscola was eighth with 182. Neoga was ninth with 210. Dieterich was 10th with 216 and Teutopolis was 11th with 249.
Junior Jessica Larsen won the race with a time of 19:35.2.
Senior Audrey Wagoner was sixth at 20:49.7. Sophomore Baylee Summers was seventh at 21:00.2. Junior Morgan Springer was 10th at 21:55.5. Freshman Drew Weis was 11th at 21:55.6. Junior Haddie Hill was 15th at 22:37.7. Senior Kyra Hazelton was 21st at 23:30.7. Sophomore Laney Myers was 49th at 26:21.5. Freshman Lauren Etheridge was 83rd at 33:25.9 and senior Gracie Eaton was 85th at 34:40.4.
Newton sophomore Layna Marshall finished ninth at 21:22.9. Junior Natalie Kistner was 32nd at 24:46.3. Sophomore Lily Yager was 45th at 25:57. Freshman Kate Bierman was 50th at 26:23 and junior Avery Mulvey was 60th at 27:15.3.
Teutopolis freshman Adrienne Koester finished 22nd at 23:40.9. Freshman Pearl Huber was 58th at 27:09.3. Freshman Mary Jane Dennis was 59th at 27:09.5. Freshman Elaina Gaffin was 67th at 28:34.8. Junior Ella Neihls was 75th at 31:08.7. Junior Maddie Zane was 84th at 34:26.7 and sophomore Claire Overbeck was 87th at 35:01.3.
Dieterich's Lena Goebel finished 23rd at 23:59.1. Junior Ella Kreke was 35th at 25:06.8. Addison Miller was 55th at 26:41.2. Senior Adriana Gordon was 62nd at 27:30.8. Junior Marli Michl was 64th at 28.00. Senior Makenna French was 71st at 29:47.9. Bailey Hewkin was 77th at 31:18.2. Callie Faller was 77th at 31:18.3. Adriana Huber was 81st at 33:11.2 and junior Frances Verdeyen was 88th at 36:06.1.
Lastly, for Neoga, senior Libby McGinnis finished 30th at 24:43.4. Senior Lexie Fletcher was 41st at 25:46.6. Junior Addison Mast was 52nd at 26:36.4. Sophomore Annie Clark was 54th at 26:41.2. Junior Atalie Osborn was 57th at 27:04.6. Sophomore Natalie Beaumont was 61st at 27:29.2 and senior Megan Baker was 74th at 31:02.8.
BOYS
The Pirates finished with 98 points. St. Joseph-Ogden was first with 39. Charleston was third with 119. Paris was fourth, also with 119. Broadlands (Heritage) was fifth with 134. Newton was sixth with 168. Effingham was seventh with 180. Casey-Westfield was eighth with 208. Dieterich was ninth with 215. Danville was 10th with 248. Marshall was 11th with 259. Chrisman was 12th with 280 and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin was 13th with 318.
Freshman Cameron Roedl finished third at 17:29.4.
Sophomore Kaleb Bierman was 10th at 18:25.2. Junior Riley Morgan was 12th at 18:35.1. Senior Zack Buescher was 38th at 19:56.5. Sophomore Kade Bradley was 41st at 20:03.6. Cole Margenthaler was 61st at 21:10.9. Sophomore Maximus Strader was 64th at 21:29.3. Sophomore Sawyer Wellbaum was 92nd at 23:18. Jonathan Flier was 96th at 23:54.9. Tate Christner was 100th at 24:31.2. Ian Caudill was 107th at 26:09.5 and senior Nathan Kuhns was 109th at 26:38.9.
Effingham's Alex Gordon finished second at 17:19.2. Junior Adam Flack was 14th at 18:44.6. Junior Aaron Hill was 25th at 19:14.7. Sophomore Evan Klingler was 89th at 23:10.6 and sophomore Ino Mapes was 90th at 23:13.8.
Dieterich sophomore Trevor Crutcher finished 15th at 18:47.4. Senior Kaden Einhorn was 32nd at 19:33.3. Gavin French was 60th at 21:06.9. Sophomore Tanner Niemerg was 67th at 21:44.6. Senior Trevor Niemerg was 68th at 21:50.5. Senior Gabe Jackson was 78th at 22:16.6. Jade Ordner was 82nd at 22:42. Junior Eddie Davis was 95th at 23:53.2. Senior Luke Wente was 101st at 24:41.8. Junior Draven Homman was 105th at 25:15. Senior Kaden Iffert was 110th at 26:39 and junior Braylon Williams was 112th at 29:27.9.
Newton junior Jackson Sornberger finished 16th at 18:48.5. Senior Brock Probst was 20th at 19.04.2. Junior Isaac Street was 28th at 19:21.9. Sophomore Tanner Whitaker was 36th at 19:46.9 and sophomore Caleb Flasch was 93rd at 23:21.5
Lastly, Teutopolis also competed but did not record a team score.
Junior Oliver Lee finished 55th at 20:56.8. Freshman Nicholas Waldhoff was 70th at 21:53.5. Junior Luke Dennis was 86th at 23:04.5 and freshman Will Deters was 94th at 23:21.9.
Light It Up Invitational
Altamont competed but did not record a team score at the Light It Up Invitational, hosted by Clinton High, on Saturday.
On the boys side, sophomore Lane Spring finished 102nd at 22:14.68 and on the girls side, junior Abigail Weishaar finished 70th at 23:59.41; freshman Krista Hall was 81st at 24:25.19; sophomore Katie Tedrick was 107th at 30:11.82 and senior Makayla Sidwell was 108th at 30:12.11.
Tom Wickham Invitational
North Clay finished fifth on the boys side and did not record a score on the girls at the Tom Wickham Invitational, hosted by Fairfield High, on Saturday.
The boys finished with 113 points. Fairfield won with 36. Olney (Richland County) was second with 49. McLeansboro (Hamilton County) was third with 72 and Junction (Gallatin County) was fourth with 94.
Sophomore Zane Groves finished fourth at 20:25. Freshman Wyatt Pritchard was 30th at 25:45. Freshman Hunter Webb-Ord was 33rd at 25:59. Freshman Cooper Givens was 36th at 27:54 and freshman Ethan Gibbons was 41st at 28:38.
On the girls side, junior Brooke Koelm finished 10th at 25:58. Senior Maddie Ayers was 14th at 33:57 and senior Samantha Westendorf was 16th at 34:32.
BASEBALL
Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 5, Altamont 3
The Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets defeated the Altamont Indians on Saturday, 5-3.
Ben Bridges went 2-for-4 with one double and one run. Jackson Gurgel went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Kendall Morris went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Branson Tingley went 1-for-3. Connor Manhart went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Carter Verdeyen went 1-for-3. Colten Bridges had one walk and Blayzz Verdeyen scored one run.
Morris and Blayzz Verdeyen pitched for Stewardson-Strasburg (2-1, 2-1 National Trail Conference). Morris allowed four hits, one unearned run and four walks to four strikeouts over three innings; Verdeyen allowed three hits, two runs and six walks to one strikeout over four innings.
For Altamont (1-1, 1-1 National Trail Conference), Kaden Davis went 2-for-4 with one run, one RBI and one walk. Keegan Schultz went 2-for-2 with one double, one run and two walks. Eli Miller went 1-for-4 with one double and one walk. Dillan Elam went 1-for-4. Ethan Robbins went 1-for-3 with one walk. Nathan Stuemke had one RBI and two walks. Kaidyn Miller had one walk and Riley Berg had two walks.
Eli Miller and Kade Milleville pitched for the Indians. Miller allowed six hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk to seven strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings; Milleville allowed two hits, one run and one strikeout over 1 1/3 innings.
SOCCER
Effingham 3, Charleston 3
The Effingham Flaming Hearts tied with the Charleston Trojans on Saturday at the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, 3-3.
Maicol Sefton, Edu Crespo and Gage Kinder each had goals in regulation. Andrew Wagoner and Jake Niebrugge had one assist each. Brady Wilson had two saves, including one save in the penalty kick shootout.
Sefton, Crespo, Kinder, Niebrugge and Wagoner all scored in the shootout.
Effingham moves to 0-0-2 with the tie.
"Today was an exciting day," said head coach Logan Arney in an email to the Daily News. "We had four different people score — in regulation time — with some exciting assists and teamwork. Wilson stepped up in goal and made some incredible saves, including two saves in the penalty kick shootouts, which led us to the victories. I'm proud of the team. If I called out all of the successes from today, I'd have to mention everyone."
Effingham 2, Danville 2
The Effingham Flaming Hearts tied with the Danville Vikings on Saturday at the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, 2-2.
Maicol Sefton had two goals in regulation. Sam Spicer had one assist. Brady Wilson had five saves, including one in the penalty kick shootout.
Sefton, Jake Niebrugge, Edu Crespo and Spicer all scored in the shootout.
Effingham moves to 0-0-1 with the tie.
Teutopolis 2, Rantoul 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Rantoul Eagles on Saturday at the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, 2-0.
Ethan Thoele and Evan Waldhoff accounted for both goals and Kolten Tabbert finished with his first clean sheet of the season.
Teutopolis moves to 1-1-0 with the win.
Newton 2, Teutopolis 1
The Newton Eagles defeated the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes on Saturday at the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, 2-1.
Ethan Thoele scored with an assist from Josh Habing.
Teutopolis then lost in penalty kicks, 4-2.
The Wooden Shoes fell to 0-1-0 with the loss. The Eagles improved to 1-0-0 with the win.
Newton 4, Mattoon 3
The Newton Eagles defeated the Mattoon Greenwave on Saturday at the Charleston Red and Gold Tournament, 4-3.
Newton led 3-2 after the first half. Mattoon tied the game in the second and the Eagles won in a penalty kick shootout, 4-1.
Newton moves to 2-0-0 with the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis at the Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes went 2-3 at the Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament on Saturday.
Teutopolis (5-3) defeated Cisne (23-25, 26-24, 15-9) and Lawrenceville (25-14, 25-9) before losing to North Clay in the last game of pool play (21-25, 23-25), Norris City (Omaha-Enfield) in the first round of the silver bracket (19-25, 12-25) and Robinson in the second round of the silver bracket (24-26, 25-23, 6-15).
Claresa Ruholl finished with 42 digs, two assists and one kill. Emma Deters had seven blocked shots, two aces and 20 kills. Sara Niemerg had 10 digs, three assists, four blocked shots, four aces and 24 kills. Summer Wall had six digs, four aces and one kill. Ava Ruholl had six digs, one assist and one kill. RyLee Dittamore had seven digs, two assists, one ace, four blocked shots and 17 kills. Molly Pals had seven aces, one assist, five blocked shots, one dig and 11 kills. TaNeal Einhorn had four digs, 12 blocked shots, three aces and 18 kills. Gabby Tegeler had one blocked shot and two kills. Danielle Probst had five aces, 39 assists and three kills. Sara Zumbahlen had 36 assists, one dig, nine blocked shots and eight kills. Kalie Jordan had two assists. Olivia Cates had one dig. Megan Brummer had three blocked shots. Madison Miller had one ace and one kill and Kaitlyn Tebbe had three aces and two digs.
"We did better than last year, but we're capable of better; we just had too many people sick," said head coach Jim Dietz in an email to the Daily News. "A couple were sick yesterday, one got sick today and another didn't come with us because of the flu. When you take that into account, doing better than last year is a nice job. We just need to get people hydrated and healthy."
The win over Cisne was Dietz's 200th win of his high school career and 743rd overall.
Newton at the Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament
The Newton Lady Eagles went 2-3 at the Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament on Saturday.
Newton (2-4) defeated North Clay (25-17, 25-13) and Junction (Gallatin County) (25-15, 25-14) before losing to Chester (25-12, 21-25, 8-15) in the last game of pool play, Norris City (Omaha-Enfield) (25-21, 20-25, 12-15) in the first round of the gold bracket and North Posey (Ind.) (18-25, 17-25) in the second round of the gold bracket.
Elley Bennett finished with eight aces, one kill, six assists and 37 digs. Alisson Stanley had five aces, 13 kills, one assist, one blocked shot and 16 digs. Brooke Schafer had five aces, 23 kills, 40 assists and 27 digs. Camryn Martin had four aces, nine kills, one assist, one blocked shot and 22 digs. Paige Zumbahlen had four aces, 20 kills, three assists and seven digs. Bailee Frichtl had four aces, 12 kills, three assists and six digs. Lilly Kessler had 15 kills, five blocked shots and two digs and Sally Mahaffey had two kills, 37 assists and eight digs.
Louisville (North Clay) at the Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament
The North Clay Cardinals went 4-1 at the Fairfield Mule-kickoff Tournament on Saturday.
North Clay (5-2) defeated Junction (Gallatin County) (25-8, 25-19), lost to Newton (18-25, 13-25) and defeated Chester in the final game of pool play (25-21, 25-22) and defeated Teutopolis (25-21, 25-23) in the first round of the silver bracket and Mt. Carmel (25-18, 25-18) in the second round of the silver bracket.
There was no further information to report.
