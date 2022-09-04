SOCCER
Hillsboro 9, St. Anthony 0
St. Anthony fell to Hillsboro, 9-0, Saturday.
The loss pushes the Bulldogs to 0-6 on the season.
There was no other information available at press time.
Teutopolis 4, Mt. Vernon 0
Teutopolis defeated Mt. Vernon, 4-0, Saturday.
Gavin Tegeler, Ethan Thoele, Carter Davidson, and Landyn Buening scored for the Wooden Shoes (5-0-1).
Altamont 1, Richland County 1
Altamont and Richland County played to a 1-1 draw Saturday.
Javian Schlanser scored for the Indians (2-3-2), while Josh Overton assisted on the goal.
Newton 1, Charleston 1
Newton and Charleston played to a 1-1 tie Saturday.
The draw pushed the Eagles to 5-0-2 on the season.
There was no other information available at press time.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 9, O'Fallon 0
Effingham defeated O'Fallon, 9-0, at the Edwardsville Girls Invitational Saturday.
In singles matches, Madison Mapes defeated Mia Hardimon, 6-3, 6-2. Aila Woomer defeated Breya Bergom, 6-1, 6-4. Izzy Volpi defeated Madison Turner, 6-0, 6-1. Gracie Kroenlein defeated Halle Hites, 7-5, 6-1. Ella Seaman defeated Riley Pitts, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4, and Kaitlyn Parker defeated Addison Bayne, 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Woomer and Kroenlein defeated Hardimon and Audrey Bouland, 8-3. Volpi and Mapes defeated Bergom and Olivia White, 8-1, and Parker and Seaman defeated Hites and Pitts, 9-7.
St. Anthony at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invitational
St. Anthony finished second at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished with 30 points. Greenville won the tournament with 33 points.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke advanced to the championship match of the No. 1 singles bracket before losing to Skokie Niles North's Sobia Shethwala, 6-1, 6-1.
To get to the championship, Kowalke defeated Lincoln's Marie Van in the first round, 6-0, 6-1; Chatham Glenwood's Ellie Surges in the second round, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (6), and Sacred Heart-Griffin's Caroline Sheehan in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2.
In the No. 2 singles bracket, Liv Hoene also advanced to the championship before falling to Greenville's Evie Johnson, 6-2, 6-1.
To advance to the finals, Hoene defeated Bloomington Central Catholic's Ava Rohrig in the first round, 6-2, 6-1; Rochester's Abbie Cochran in the second round, 6-1, 6-0, and Sacred Heart-Griffin's Maddie McKay in the semifinals, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (5).
Lastly, in the No. 3 singles bracket, Laura Schmidt defeated Greenville's Cora Miller, 6-0, 6-0, in the finals of her bracket.
To advance, Schmidt defeated Chatham Glenwood's Odette Yobal-Dominguez in the first round, 6-3, 6-3; Skokie Niles North's Ishani Amin in the second round, 6-0, 6-0, and Quincy Notre Dame's Paige Bliven in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
As for doubles competition, Ellie Link and Mia Kinkelaar tied for fifth place in the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Link and Kinkelaar tied with Rochester's Julia Musgrave and Raleigh Menegahtti.
Before that match, though, the duo defeated Alton's Lydia Taul and Chloe Plough in the first round, 7-6 (5), 6-0, 1-0 (8); lost to Quincy Notre Dame's Aly Young and Ava Jacobsen, 6-3, 6-2; defeated Chatham Glenwood's Emily Dulceak and Madi Doran in the consolation second round, 8-2, and defeated Skokie Niles North's Sofia Olivares Garcia and Julia Crisan in the consolation semifinals, 8-1.
Lastly, in the No. 2 doubles bracket, Madelyn Brown and Annie Strullmyer defeated Rochester's Sara Johnson and Lailah Barnes in the first round, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Chatham Glenwood's Samanvi Gange and Emma Gutzman, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10); defeated Moroa-Forsyth's Aubra Timmons and Isabella Griffiths in the consolation second round, 8-5 before losing to Quincy Notre Dame's Alyssa Ley and Morgan Zanger in the consolation semifinals, 9-8 (3).
BOYS GOLF
Catholic Schools Invite
St. Anthony finished second at the Catholic Schools Invite at Alton Saturday.
The Bulldogs fired a team score of 310. Belleville-Althoff won the event with a team score of 306.
Jonathan Willenborg shot a final round of 76. Dakota Flaig fired a final round of 77. Preston Phillips shot a final round of 78, and Joey Trupiano shot a final round of 79.
The two scores that didn't count were Lane Ludwig's 80 and Michael Martelli's 85.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton at the Richland County Invitational
Newton competed at the Richland County Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Eagles went 3-2, earning third place. They defeated Palestine Hustonville in straight sets (25-14, 25-15), Mt. Zion in straight sets (25-16, 25-22), lost to Carterville in straight sets (16-25, 20-25), defeated Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond in straight sets (25-19, 25-18), and lost to Fairfield in straight sets (19-25, 15-25).
Rauch had eight aces, 19 kills, two assists, one block, and 11 digs for Newton (8-4). Shull had five aces, 19 kills, nine blocks, and one dig. Bennett had four aces, one kill, six assists, and 24 digs. Hemrich had three aces, one assist, and six digs. Schafer had three aces, four kills, 78 assists, two blocks, and 25 digs. Utley had one ace and one dig. Smithenry had 22 kills, one assist, three blocks, and three digs. Zumbahlen had 22 kills, one block, and seven digs. Kessler had nine kills, one assist, three blocks, and five digs. Oldham had six kills, one block, and three digs. Martin had three assists and 23 digs, and Stanley had two assists and seven digs.
Neoga at the Mattoon Volleyball Invitational
Neoga competed at the Mattoon Volleyball Invitational Saturday.
The Indians (3-4) lost to Warrensburg-Latham in their first match in straight sets (22-25, 17-25) and Pana in their third match in straight sets (21-25, 16-25). They also had a match against Taylorville, but no report was available.
There was no other information available at press time.
FALL BASEBALL
St. Anthony 13, Putnam County 4
St. Anthony defeated Putnam County, 13-4, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first, three in the second, one in the third, six in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Connor Roepke hit two triples and one double and had three RBIs for St. Anthony (12-1). Eli Levitt hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Brock Fearday hit two singles and had one RBI. Will Hoene hit two singles and had one RBI. Henry Brent hit two singles and had one RBI. Nick Ruholl hit two singles and had one RBI. Will Fearday hit one single and one double and had one RBI, and Elliott Frisbie hit one single.
Brock Jansen, Ruholl, and Brent pitched for the Bulldogs. Jansen threw two innings and allowed three earned runs and four walks with two strikeouts; Ruholl pitched three innings and allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts, and Brent threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
St. Anthony 7, Putnam County 2
St. Anthony defeated Putnam County, 7-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one in the sixth.
Brock Fearday hit three singles and had one RBI for St. Anthony (11-1). Beau Adams hit two singles. Aiden Lauritzen hit two singles and had two RBIs. Will Hoene hit one single and had one RBI. Connor Roepke hit one double and had two RBIs. Sam Link hit one single and had one RBI, and Brock Jansen hit one single and had one RBI.
Lauritzen and Link pitched for the Bulldogs. Lauritzen threw three innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, and three walks with one strikeout; Link threw four innings and allowed three hits with one strikeout.
CROSS COUNTRY
Charleston Cross Country Invitational
Effingham, Newton, Cumberland, and Neoga competed at the Charleston Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
On the girls' side, Effingham finished second with 109 points. Newton was fifth with 160, and Neoga was 14th with 367.
Jessica Larsen finished fifth for Effingham after a time of 19:57.85; Baylee Summers was 12th at 21:07.12; Haddie Hill was 30th at 22:11.84; Morgan Springer was 32nd at 22:18.58, and Allison Miller was 34th at 22:22.63.
Other Effingham times included Kyra Hazelton (68th at 24:11.32), Laney Myers (114th at 26:54.69), and Gracie Eaton (140th at 30:39.85).
For Newton, Layna Marshall finished seventh at 20:16.10; Shay Bennett finished 22nd at 21:48.22; Natalie Kistner finished 24th at 21:50.86; Alexis Hetzer finished 52nd at 23:14.03, and Ella Radke finished 63rd at 23:43.34.
Other Newton times included Lily Yager (81st at 25:11.93) and Taylor Slough (108th at 26:43.75).
Lastly, for Neoga, Libby McGinnis finished 54th at 23:24.39; Lexie Fletcher finished 76th at 24:50.80; Aundrea Nebel finished 79th at 25:09.13; Addison Mast finished 84th at 25:18.25, and Natalie Beaumont finished 126th at 28:01.07.
Other Neoga times included Annie Clark (132nd at 29:16.12), Atalie Osborn (133rd at 29:25.21), Abbie Becker (139th at 30:32.09), and Megan Baker (145th at 32:00.04).
As for the boys' side, Effingham finished fourth with 127 points, Newton was fifth with 141 points, and Cumberland was 13th with 355 points.
For Effingham, Andrew Donaldson finished seventh at 16:23.52; Garrett Wagoner finished 11th at 16:41; Alex Gordon finished 16th at 17:01.16; Adam Flack finished 46th at 18:22.29, and Aaron Hill finished 59th at 18:41.28.
Other Effingham times included Ino Mapes (77th at 19:48.69), Evan Klingler (81st at 19:58.86), and Payton Bushue (100th at 20:45.27).
For Newton, Nick Shamhart finished 15th at 16:56.18; Clay Bergbower finished 26th at 17:12.57; Owen Mahaffey finished 32nd at 17:33.57; Luis Zavala finished 35th at 17:45.55, and Ben Street finished 40th at 17:59.89.
Other Newton times included Brock Probst (50th at 18:28.35), Hayden Borgic (55th at 18:36.75), Isaac Street (64th at 19:10.52), and Jackson Sornberger (70th at 19:33.62).
Lastly, for Cumberland, Riley Morgan finished 67th at 19:20; Hank Warfel finished 74th at 19:39.74; Michael Beaumont finished 80th at 19:58.05; Jack Pruemer finished 93rd at 20:30.65, and Damon Ryan finished 94th at 20:31.76.
Other Cumberland times included Sawyer Wellbaum (109th at 21:10.55), Kade Bradley (111th at 21:15.54), and Duane Willenborg (142nd at 24:01.52).
Chrisman Cow Chip Classic
St. Anthony and Teutopolis competed at the Chrisman Cow Chip Classic Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished third with 112 points.
Griffen Elder finished fourth after a time of 17:03.01; Julius Ramos finished 19th at 17:49.06; Conlan Walsh finished 24th at 18:18.09; Gio Buccio finished 37th at 18:47.03, and Vincent Vogel finished 43rd at 18:58.03.
Other St. Anthony times included Noah Flaig (48th at 19:11.09) and James Emmerich (81st at 21:22.06).
Lastly, for Teutopolis, Oliver Lee finished 80th at 21:12.03, Joseph Lee finished 89th at 22:26.01, and Luke Dennis finished 103rd at 25:00.01.
As for the girls' side, Emma Helmink finished 33rd at 22:41.06; Ava Faber finished 46th at 23:40.06; Taylor Miller finished 53rd at 24:09.03, and Grace Niebrugge finished 73rd at 26:06.07.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, Maddie Zane finished 77th at 27:47.04.
