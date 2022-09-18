FALL BASEBALL
Teutopolis 9, Altamont 5
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 9-5, in the championship game of the Cardinal Classic Tournament Saturday at North Clay High.
The Wooden Shoes scored two runs in the second, one in the fifth, and six in the seventh.
Garrett Gaddis hit two singles and one double and had two RBIs for Teutopolis (9-5). Logan Roepke hit two singles and had one RBI. Devin Kreke hit two singles. Mitch Koester hit one single and had one RBI. Ben Goeckner hit one single. Conner Siemer hit one single. Caleb Bloemer hit one single and had two RBIs, and Bennet Thompson hit one double and had two RBIs.
Logan Lawson pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw seven innings and allowed 10 hits, three earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians, they scored three runs in the first and two in the second.
Mason Robinson hit three singles for Altamont (14-3). Logan Cornett hit two singles. Nathan Stuemke hit one single. Keinon Eirhart hit one single and had one RBI. Eli Miller hit one single. Nathan Shepard hit one single. Kaidyn Miller hit one single. Wyatt Phillips had one RBI, and Jared Hammer had one RBI.
Robinson and Aden McManaway pitched for the Indians. Robinson threw 4 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and six walks with eight strikeouts, and McManaway threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts.
North Clay 3, Neoga 2
North Clay defeated Neoga, 3-2, in the third game of the Cardinals Classic Tournament Saturday at North Clay High.
The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the contest.
Ayden Jones hit one double for North Clay (9-9-1). Logan Fleener hit one single. Alex Boose hit one single. Ian Jones hit one single and had one RBI. Cayden Craig hit one single and had one RBI. Daniel Warren hit one single, and Trenton Ingram hit one single and had one RBI.
Carder Walden and Jack Compton pitched for the Cardinals. Walden threw four innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and four walks with one strikeout, and Compton threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
As for the Indians, they scored one run in the first and one in the fifth.
Malachi Staszak hit one single and one double for Neoga (5-11). Brady Reynolds hit one single. Matt Propst hit one single, and Ryan Koester had two RBIs.
Malachi and Micah Staszak pitched for the Indians. Malachi threw six innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts, and Micah did not record an out and allowed three hits and one earned run.
Teutopolis 11, Neoga 0
Teutopolis defeated Neoga, 11-0, in the second game of the Cardinal Classic Tournament Saturday at North Clay High.
The Wooden Shoes scored nine runs in the second and two in the third.
Conner Siemer hit two doubles and one home run and had three RBIs for Teutopolis (8-5). Ben Goeckner hit one single and one double and had three RBIs. Logan Roepke hit one single. Mitch Koester hit one single. Caleb Siemer hit one single and had two RBIs. Brett Kreke hit one single and had one RBI, and Bennet Thompson hit one single and had two RBIs.
Goeckner pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw five innings and allowed three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
As for the Indians (5-10), Malachi Staszak hit one single. Ryan Koester hit one single, and Colin Blazich hit one single.
Brady Reynolds, James Ballinger, and Blazich pitched for Neoga. Reynolds threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout; Ballinger threw one inning and allowed two hits, three earned runs, and two walks with one strikeout and Blazich threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
Altamont 6, North Clay 0
Altamont defeated North Clay, 6-0, in the first game of the Cardinal Classic Tournament Saturday at North Clay High.
The Indians scored three runs in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth.
Nathan Stuemke hit three singles and had one RBI for Altamont (14-2). Kaidyn Miller hit one single and one home run and had four RBIs. Logan Cornett hit two singles. Mason Robinson hit one single. Jared Hammer hit one single. Wyatt Phillips hit one single, and Nathan Shepard hit one single.
Hammer pitched for the Indians. He threw seven innings and allowed three hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.
As for the Cardinals (8-9-1), Logan Fleener hit one single. Ayden Jones hit one single, and Cayden Craig hit one single.
Jones, Ben Czyzewski, and Jesse Weidner pitched for North Clay. Jones threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, five earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts; Czyzewski threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout, and Weidner threw one inning and did not record one out.
South Central 6, Marion Agape Christian 4
South Central defeated Marion Agape Christian, 6-4, Saturday.
The Cougars scored one run in the second, three in the fifth, and two in the seventh.
Chase Thompson hit two singles for South Central (11-4). Andrew Magnus hit two singles. Aidan Dodson hit one double and had two RBIs. Trevan Sidwell hit one double and Anthony Buonaura had one RBI.
Coen West and Ethan Watwood pitched for the Cougars. West threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts, and Watwood threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, no earned runs, and one walk with seven strikeouts.
South Central 11, Cobden 0
South Central defeated Cobden, 11-0, Saturday.
The Cougars scored one run in the first, three in the second, five in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Chase Thompson hit four singles and had one RBI for South Central (10-4). Aidan Dodson hit two singles. Calaway Smith hit two singles and had one RBI. Colton Smith hit one single and had two RBIs. Anthony Buonaura hit one single and had one RBI, and Ethan Watwood hit one single and had two RBIs.
Callaway Smith and Coen West pitched for the Cougars. Smith threw four innings and had six strikeouts; West threw one inning and had two strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Putnam County 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Putnam County, 10-0, Saturday.
The Hatchets scored four runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, and one in the fourth.
Tyler Wetherell hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for WSS (11-2). Rhett Rincker hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Carter Chaney hit two singles and had one RBI. Austin Wittenberg hit one single. Kendall Morris hit one single and had two RBIs, and Jackson Gurgel had one RBI.
Rincker pitched for the Hatchets. He threw five innings and allowed two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 13, Mulberry Grove 0
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Mulberry Grove, 13-0, Saturday.
The Hatchets scored one run in the first, four in the second, four in the third, and four in the fourth.
Austin Wittenberg hit two singles and one triple and had one RBI for WSS (10-2). Carter Chaney hit one single and one triple and had two RBIs. Jordan Wittenberg hit one single and one double and had two RBIs. Ben Bridges hit one single and one double and had one RBI. Rhett Rincker hit one single. Jackson Gurgel hit one single. Connor Manhart hit one single and had three RBIs, and Tyler Wetherell had two RBIs.
Austin Wittenberg and Chaney pitched for the Hatchets. Wittenberg threw four innings and allowed two hits with five strikeouts; Chaney threw one inning and had three strikeouts.
VOLLEYBALL
South Central at the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament
South Central finished second at the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament Saturday at Vandalia High.
The Lady Cougars (11-5) went 3-1 in the tournament. They defeated Cowden-Herrick Beecher City (25-15, 25-14), Lebanon (25-9, 25-8), and Carlyle (25-14, 24-26, 15-12) in pool play and lost to Vandalia (18-25, 23-25) in the championship match.
Sierra Arnold had one kill, 29 digs, and three aces for South Central. Olivia Brauer had 16 kills, 37 assists, 21 digs, six blocks, and four aces. Brooklyn Garrett had 21 kills, 36 digs, and six aces. Sidney Shumate had 36 assists, 14 digs, and seven aces. Chloe Smith had one kill, three assists, and three digs. Brooke Cowger had 25 kills, nine digs, one block, and seven aces. Emma Chambers had six kills and seven digs. Emma Jenne had 11 kills, one block, and four digs. Rayna Hall had one dig and three aces, and Emma Runge had 13 digs.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City at the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City finished 1-3 at the Vandalia Volleyball Tournament Saturday at Vandalia High.
The Bobcats lost to South Central (16-25, 14-25) and Carlyle (13-25, 25-22, 10-15), defeated Lebanon (25-14, 25-15), and lost to EAWR (13-25, 27-25, 14-16).
Gracie Heckert finished with 12 kills, two aces, one assist, and 38 digs. Madison Wojcik had seven kills, 10 aces, 27 assists, one block, and 13 digs. Marissa Summers had one kill, four aces, 14 assists, and 13 digs. Karlee Smith had 22 kills, two aces, two blocks, and seven digs. Kaycie Stefanski had nine kills, three aces, one assist, one block, and six digs. Birgen Schlanser had 29 digs. Kyleigh Wallace had eight kills, one ace, one block, and nine digs. Carmen Olesen had three kills, two assists, and one block. Addison Wasson had one ace and three digs, and Macee Rodman had one ace and four digs.
Cumberland at the New Berlin Volleyball Tournament
Cumberland finished 2-3 at the New Berlin Volleyball Tournament Saturday at New Berlin High.
The Lady Pirates (9-8-1) defeated Greenfield Northwestern (25-19, 25-12), lost to Springfield Lutheran (18-25, 16-25), lost to Virden North Mac (23-25, 26-28), defeated New Berling (25-21, 25-20), and lost to Athens (11-25, 17-25).
Megan Yaw finished with 24 assists, three aces, and 13 digs. Kennedy Stults had eight kills and 23 digs. McKenzie Matteson had nine kills, seven blocks, and four digs. Emi Stierwalt had 39 assists, three kills, two blocks, and 28 digs. Isabel Martinez had six digs. Katelyn Shoemaker had eight kills, 10 blocks, and one dig. Kendyn Syfert had 31 kills, two blocks, nine aces, and 72 digs. Chaney Thornton had seven assists and 58 digs. Ashton Coleman had 10 kills, four blocks, one ace, and four digs. Katelyn Haarmann had three kills, and Jadalyn Sowers had one block, two aces, and 32 digs.
GIRLS GOLF
Mike Rusk Memorial Golf Tournament
St. Anthony competed at the Mike Rusk Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur.
Addie Krouse fired a final round of 77, finishing in a four-way tie for sixth place, while Madison Brummer shot a 91.
BOYS GOLF
Paris Invitational
St. Anthony's first team finished first, and its second team finished third at the Paris Invitational Saturday.
The first team fired a team score of 316, while the second team fired a team score of 333.
Michael Martelli shot a final round for St. Anthony's first team. Joey Trupiano shot a 76. Jonathan Willenborg shot an 82, and Dakota Flaig shot an 83.
The two other scores that didn't count were Lane Ludwig's 83 and Preston Phillips' 88.
As for the second Bulldogs' team, Ryan Schmidt fired a final round of 82. Coen Pennington shot an 84. Jack Swingler shot an 85, and Charlie Wegman shot an 86.
The two scores that didn't count were Alec Hakman's 92 and Aidan Tegeler's 96.
CROSS COUNTRY
Olney Invitational
Effingham took first on the girls' side, and Newton took first on the boys at the Olney Invitational Saturday at Olney Central College.
The Hearts finished with 48 points on the girls' side, while Newton was third with 93.
Jessica Larsen finished third at 19:30.88. Baylee Summers was sixth at 20:46.20. Audrey Wagoner was ninth at 21:20.76. Haddie Hill was 14th at 21:43, and Morgan Springer was 18th at 21:54.24.
Other Effingham times came from Allison Miller (30th at 22:57.42), Laney Myers (56th at 25:37.90), and Gracie Eaton (75th at 31:05.99).
As for the Lady Eagles, Layna Marshall finished fourth at 20:19. Natalie Kistner finished 15th at 21:48.15. Shay Bennett finished 19th at 22:00.52. Alexis Hetzer finished 31st at 22:59.59, and Ella Radke finished 36th at 23:32.46.
Other Newton times came from Lily Yager (47th at 24:30.40) and Taylor Slough (69th at 27:54.37).
As for other local schools, Brooke Koelm finished 41st at 23:56.62, and Samantha Westendorf finished 74th at 30:21.68 for North Clay. Abigail Weishaar finished 42nd at 24:12.81, Makayla Sidwell finished 64th at 26:55.57, and Hannah Sidwell finished 79th at 33:22.38 for Altamont. Adriana Gordon finished 46th at 24:28.22, Cortney Brummer finished 65th at 27:11.02, and Makenna French finished 68th at 27:40.44 for Dieterich, and Kaitlyn Vahling finished 59th at 26:04.18, Maddie Zane finished 70th at 27:56.17, and Claire Overbeck finished 73rd at 29:43.02 for Teutopolis.
Meanwhile, on the boys' side, Newton finished with 51 points. Effingham was fourth with 84 points, and Dieterich was ninth with 251 points.
Clay Bergbower finished fourth at 16:29.22. Nick Shamhart finished seventh at 16:41.51. Owen Mahaffey finished 10th at 17:05.74. Luke Weber finished 13th at 17:14.22, and Luis Zavala finished 17th at 17:40.71.
Other Eagles' times came from Ben Street (22nd at 17:48.30), Brock Probst (25th at 17:53.39), Hayden Borgic (35th at 18:43.26), Isaac Street (36th at 18:43.96), and Jackson Sornberger (42nd at 19:06.53).
For Effingham, Andrew Donaldson finished second at 16:18.06. Garrett Wagoner finished sixth at 16:38.56. Alex Gordon finished 16th at 17:30.52. Adam Flack finished 29th at 18:34.16, and Aaron Hill finished 34th at 18:42.32.
Other Hearts' times came from Evan Klingler (53rd at 19:48.08), Ino Mapes (67th at 20:29.55), and Payton Bushue (102nd at 22:50.61).
Lastly, for Dieterich, Jack Bloemer finished 46th at 19:22.18. Kaden Einhorn finished 54th at 19:51.13. Gabe Jackson finished 64th at 20:18.95. Trevor Crutcher finished 76th at 21:02.02, and Kaden Iffert finished 78th at 21:04.65.
Other Movin' Maroons times came from Tanner Niemerg (80th at 21:06.30), Trevor Niemerg (82nd at 82nd at 21:25.27), Cole Will (90th at 21:56.04), Brody Will (95th at 22:18.11), Eddie Davis (101st at 22:42.52), Draven Homman (108th at 23:38.96), Luke Wente (112th at 23:57.03), Connor Flach (118th at 24:38.72), and Eli Hall (126th at 27:01.70).
As for other local schools, Owen Ayers finished 21st at 17:46.88, and Asher Horn finished 120th at 24:43.30 for North Clay. Hayden Summers finished 37th at 18:49.48, Dalton Roedl finished 77th at 21:04.45, and Zach Shafer finished 86th at 21:43.37 for Altamont, and Oliver Lee finished 66th at 20:28.65, Joseph Lee finished 100th at 22:41.43, and Luke Dennis finished 109th at 23:43.63 for Teutopolis.
Tuscola Cross Country Classic
St. Anthony finished second on the boys' side at the Tuscola Cross Country Classic Saturday at Wimple Park.
The Bulldogs finished with 105 points.
Griffen Elder finished fourth at 16:46.72. Julius Ramos finished 15th at 17:38.89. Gio Bucio finished 26th at 18:21.61. Noah Flaig finished 34th at 18:45.85, and Vincent Vogel finished 35th at 18:49.31.
Other St. Anthony times came from Aidan Braunecker (40th at 18:59.13), Conlan Walsh (43rd at 19:00.57), Oliver Kreke (94th at 20:49.15), James Emmerich (95th at 20:49.64), and Calvin Sudkamp (106th at 21:19.48).
As for other local teams, Cumberland finished 11th with 257 points.
Michael Beaumont finished 38th at 18:57.06. Riley Morgan finished 44th at 19:01.70. Hank Warfel finished 45th at 19:02.61. Zack Buescher finished 75th at 19:54.62. Jack Pruemer finished 76th at 19:56.28. Sawyer Wellbaum finished 93rd at 20:48.75. Damon Ryan finished 96th at 20:50.84. Kade Bradley finished 108th at 21:23.33. Elliot Dryden finished 117th at 21:45.54. Duane Willenborg finished 134th at 23:02.17. Maximus Strader finished 157th at 24:49.51, and Nathan Kuhns finished 166th at 25:44.20 for Cumberland, and August Cosart finished 54th at 19:13.70, Aiden Wallace finished 78th at 19:58.50. Beau Doedtman finished 121st at 21:58.47, and Trenton Monette finished 123rd at 22:11.72 for Cowden-Herrick Beecher City.
Meanwhile, on the girls' side, St. Anthony finished seventh with 194 points, and Neoga finished ninth with 236 points.
For the Bulldogs, Emma Helmink finished 32nd at 22:06.34. Stacie Vonderheide finished 35th at 22:33.05. Ava Faber finished 53rd at 23:55.71. Taylor Miller finished 63rd at 24:56.34, and Maddie Hodge finished 68th at 25:08.30.
The other St. Anthony time came from Rilie Willenborg, who finished 99th at 28:15.92.
As for Neoga, Libby McGinnis finished 38th at 22:40.78. Lexie Fletcher finished 50th at 23:50.78. Addison Mast finished 69th at 25:12.65. Annie Clark finished 89th at 27:04.41. Natalie Beaumont finished 94th at 27:46.78. Abbie Becker finished 103rd at 28:50.84. Atalie Osborn finished 109th at 29:28.03, and Megan Baker finished 123rd at 32:59.96.
As for other local schools, Ellie Miller finished 70th at 25:15.50 for Cowden-Herrick Beecher City.
SOCCER
Taylorville 4, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Taylorville, 4-2, Saturday at Taylorville High.
Maicol Sefton scored two goals for the Hearts. Marc Asejo had two assists, and Xander Marler had four saves.
Richland County 8, St. Anthony 0
St. Anthony fell to Richland County, 8-0, Saturday at St. Anthony High.
There was no other information available.
Teutopolis 5, Carlyle 0
Teutopolis defeated Carlyle, 5-0, Saturday at Carlyle High.
Josh Habing, Hjalte Madsen, Gavin Tegeler, Ethan Thoele, and Evan Waldhoff scored goals for the Wooden Shoes (11-0-1). Thoele also had two assists, while Ryder Vahling had one.
Warrensburg-Latham 5, Altamont 0
Altamont fell to Warrensburg-Latham, 5-0, Saturday at Altamont Junior High.
Warrensburg-Latham scored two goals in the first half and three in the second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.