BASEBALL
Effingham 3, Charleston 1
Effingham defeated Charleston, 3-1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Paul Smith Field.
Quest Hull had two hits (one home run) and three RBIs and Kaden Koeberlein, Jack Harper, Colton Webb and Kaiden Nichols had one hit each for the Flaming Hearts (10-11, 5-5 league).
Effingham 3, Charleston 2
Effingham defeated Charleston, 3-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Paul Smith Field.
Quest Hull had two hits (one home run) and three RBIs and Spencer Fox, Jack Harper and Evan Waymoth had one hit for the Flaming Hearts (9-11, 4-5 league).
Josh McDevitt pitched for Effingham. He threw seven innings and allowed five hits, two runs and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
St. Anthony 7, Shelbyville 5
St. Anthony defeated Shelbyville, 7-5, at Shelbyville.
Beau Adams had three hits (one double). Eli Levitt and Brock Jansen had two hits and one RBI each. Max Koenig had two hits and two RBIs. Brock Fearday had one hit and one RBI and Will Hoene and Ryan Schmidt had one hit each for the Bulldogs (17-3).
Aiden Lauritzen and Adams pitched for St. Anthony. Lauritzen threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks with one strikeout; Adams threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout.
Teutopolis 4, Pleasant Plains 2
Teutopolis defeated Pleasant Plains, 4-2, at the University of Illinois-Springfield Baseball Field.
Evan Waldhoff had three hits (one double). Brett Kreke had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Bennet Thompson hit a double and had one RBI. Logan Roepke hit a triple and Caleb Siemer, Caleb Bloemer and Joey Niebrugge had one hit each for the Wooden Shoes (9-10).
Garrett Gaddis pitched for Teutopolis. He threw seven innings and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Champaign (Central) 6, Newton 5
Newton fell to Champaign (Central), 6-5, at Champaign.
Gage Reynolds had two hits. Dalton Baltzell had two hits (two doubles) and two RBIs. Carder Reich hit one home run and had three RBIs and Dylan Ferguson, Isaac Flowers, Gary Lewis and Marc Jansen had one hit for the Eagles (15-8).
Dylan Gier, Gus Bierman and Logan Ochs pitched for Newton. Gier threw three innings and allowed two runs and three walks with two strikeouts; Bierman threw two innings and allowed four hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with four strikeouts and Ochs threw one inning and allowed one hit.
WSS 10, Kansas/Hume (Shiloh)/Oakland 0
WSS defeated Kansas/Hume (Shiloh)/Oakland, 10-0, at the Tri-County Wood Bat Tournament.
Austin Wittenberg had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Carter Chaney had two hits and one RBI. Kendall Morris hit a home run and had one RBI. Jackson Gurgel hit a double and had one RBI. Branson Tingley hit a double. Blayzz Verdeyen had one hit and Tyler Wetherell had three RBIs for the Hatchets (13-4).
Gurgel pitched for WSS and allowed two hits with six strikeouts over five innings.
WSS 13, Neoga 1
WSS defeated Neoga, 13-1, at the Tri-County Wood Bat Tournament.
Austin Wittenberg had four hits (three doubles) and one RBI. Tyler Wetherell had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Carter Chaney had three hits and one RBI. Ben Bridges had two hits and one RBI. Jackson Gurgel had one hit and three RBIs. Kendall Morris and Connor Manhart had one hit each and Jordan Wittenberg had two RBIs for the Hatchets (12-4).
Morris and Manhart pitched for WSS. Morris threw six innings and allowed two hits, one run and five walks with 11 strikeouts; Manhart threw one inning and had one strikeout.
As for the Indians (11-13), Malachi Staszak had two hits and one RBI.
Neoga 15, Kansas/Hume (Shiloh)/Oakland 1
Neoga defeated Kansas/Hume (Shiloh)/Oakland, 15-1, at the Tri-County Wood Bat Tournament.
Quintin Richards had two hits (one double) and two RBIs. Keaton Lacy had two hits and two RBIs. Brady Reynolds hit a double and had two RBIs. Matt Propst had one hit and three RBIs. Ryan Koester, Kaden Will and Micah Staszak had one hit and one RBI each and Bryar Hennesay had one RBI for the Indians (11-12).
North Clay 2, South Central 1
North Clay defeated South Central, 2-1, at the Centralia Baseball Tournament.
Carder Walden had two hits and one RBI. Cody Zimdars had one hit and Ayden Jones had one RBI for the Cardinals (16-5).
As for the Cougars (17-4), Callaway Smith had two hits and one RBI. Anthony Buonaura hit a double and Zane Montes and Maddox Robb had one hit each.
Centralia 11, South Central 0
South Central defeated Centralia, 11-0, at the Centralia Baseball Tournament.
Zane Montes had three hits (one double). Aidan Dodson had two hits (one double) and Brody Markley had one hit for the Cougars (17-3).
SOFTBALL
Robinson 6, Effingham 4
Effingham fell to Robinson, 6-4, at Robinson.
Sidney Donaldson had two hits (one double) and one RBI. Jennifer Jamison hit one triple. Riley Cunningham hit one double and had one RBI. Raegan Boone had one hit and two RBIs and Jerzi Bierman and Natalie Armstrong had one hit each for the Flaming Hearts (13-8).
Armstrong pitched for Effingham. She allowed nine hits, six runs and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
St. Anthony 7, Paris 0
St. Anthony defeated Paris, 7-0, at Bulldog Field.
Sydney Kibler had three hits (one double). Anna Faber had two hits (one double) and three RBIs. Adysen Rios had one hit and two RBIs. Cameran Rios and Stacie Vonderheide had one hit and one RBI each and Addie Wernsing and Hailey Niebrugge had one hit each for the Bulldogs (13-3).
Lucy Fearday and Kibler pitched for St. Anthony. Fearday threw five innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts; Kibler threw two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
BOYS TENNIS
Chaminade College Preparatory High School (Mo.) 5, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony fell to Chaminade College Preparatory High School (Missouri), 5-4, in the Belleville (East) Invitational.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won (4-6, 6-4, 14-12). Aidan Tegeler lost (1-6, 1-6). Evan Mossman lost (2-6, 4-6). Adam Rudibaugh won (6-2, 6-2). Connor Eggars lost (2-6, 1-6) and Matt Herzing lost (2-6, 0-6).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won (8-3). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh won (8-3) and Eggars and Herzing lost (2-8).
Rock Bridge High School (Mo.) 5, St. Anthony 4
St. Anthony fell to Rock Bridge High School (Missouri), 5-4, in the Belleville (East) Invitational.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Brandon Rodgers-Stemmie (6-0, 6-1). Aidan Tegeler lost to Jakub Kaczmarek (2-6, 1-6). Evan Mossman defeated Eric Holland (6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-8). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Kaden Kellogg (6-0, 6-1). Connor Eggars lost to Eli Johnson (4-6, 1-6) and Matt Herzing lost to Mark Turner (1-6, 5-7).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Kellogg and Rohan Puri (9-8 (7)). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh lost (8-9 (7)) and Eggars and Herzing lost (0-8).
St. Anthony 5, Jefferson City High School (Mo.) 4
St. Anthony defeated Jefferson City High School (Missouri), 5-4, in the Belleville (East) Invitational.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Aanish Deshpande (6-2, 6-2). Aidan Tegeler lost to Arjun Gartkapaty (6-7 (3), 3-6). Evan Mossman defeated Avith Kumar (7-5, 6-0). Adam Rudibaugh defeated Riley Cooper (6-1, 6-0). Connor Eggars lost to Blake Roerrgen (2-6, 1-6) and Matt Herzing lost to Sam Ramelb (2-6, 0-6).
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler defeated Ramelb and Gartkapaty (8-2). Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh defeated Kumar and Riley Coper (8-6) and Eggars and Herzing lost to Roerrgen and Ramelb (5-8).
TRACK AND FIELD
Jokisch-Grandone Invitational
Effingham finished second in girls events at the Jokisch-Grandone Invitational at Carlinville High School.
The Flaming Hearts finished with 88 points. Williamsville won with 93 points.
Baylee Summers won the 400-meter dash and set a personal record at 1:03.11.
Jessica Larsen won the 800-meter run at 2:28.64.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Summers, Kayleigh Koester, Larsen and Haddie Hill won at 4:21.64 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Morgan Springer, Summers, Anna Theis and Larsen won at 10:42.57.
