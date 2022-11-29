BOYS BASKETBALL
Dieterich 49, Cumberland 46
Dieterich defeated Cumberland on Saturday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Third-Place Game.
The Movin' Maroons (2-1) won 49-46.
Lucas Westendorf finished with 18 points. Caleb Gephart had 14. Kolton Kidd had six. Cole Will had five. Kaden Iffert had three, and Garrett Niebrugge, Jaxon Funneman, and Luke Wente had one.
As for the Pirates (1-2), Gavin Hendrix had 18. Trevin Magee and Maddox McElravy had 10. Bryant Weber and Jaxon Boldt had three, and Kelby Bierman had two.
Newton 65, Bethany Okaw Valley 58
Newton defeated Bethany Okaw Valley on Saturday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Fifth-Place Game.
The Eagles (2-1) won 65-58.
Caden Nichols had 24 points. Dylan Gier had 16. Jacob Weber had eight. Kyle Bergbower, Gus Bierman, and Parker Wolf had five, and Marc Jansen had two.
Casey-Westfield 55, North Clay 54
North Clay fell to Casey-Westfield on Saturday in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Finals.
The Cardinals (2-1) lost 55-54.
Logan Fleener had 28 points. Ethan Kuenstler had seven. Cody Zimdars and Alex Boose had six. Jesse Weidner had five, and Levi Smith had two.
Fleener earned the Cumberland Turkey Tournament Most Valuable Player and a spot on the Cumberland Turkey Tournament All-Tournament Team. He joined teammate Alex Boose, Dieterich's Lucas Westendorf and Caleb Gephart, Newton's Parker Wolf and Caden Nichols, Cumberland's Gavin Hendrix, Casey-Westfield's Jackson Parcel and Jacob Clement, and Bethany Okaw Valley's Hudson Ruppert.
Decatur Lutheran 62, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 53
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Decatur Lutheran on Saturday in the Cerro Gordo-Bement Tournament.
The Hatchets (3-1) lost 62-53.
Austin Wittenberg had 23 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 13. Carter Chaney had seven. Rhett Rincker had six. Dylan Curry had three, and Talon Bridges had one.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 56, Glen Carbon Father McGivney 48
St. Elmo-Brownstown defeated Glen Carbon Father McGivney on Saturday in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament Finals.
The Eagles (4-0) won 56-48.
Caleb Campbell had 18 points on 3-of-14 shooting with five rebounds, one steal, and three turnovers. Jarrett Pasley had 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting with one rebound, one steal, and one turnover. Adam Atwood had 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three turnovers. Cade Schaub had six points on 2-of-6 shooting and one rebound, two assists, and two steals. Wyatt Stine had two points on 1-of-1 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two turnovers. Josiah Maxey had two points on 0-of-2 shooting with two rebounds and one steal, and Brody Mason did not record a point but had one rebound and one turnover.
Neoga 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55
Neoga defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday in the Mary Sur Shootout at Neoga High School.
The Indians (2-1) won 58-55.
Quintin Richards had 26 points. Brady Reynolds had 12. Trey Sheehan had seven. James Bullock and Braydon Letterle had five. Bryar Hennesay had two, and Ryan Koester had one.
Cisne 56, Neoga 40
Neoga fell to Cisne on Saturday in the Mary Sur Shootout at Neoga High School.
The Indians (1-1) lost 56-40.
Brady Reynolds had 16 points. Trey Sheehan had 12. Quintin Richards had six, and Bryar Hennesay, Kaden Will, and Ryan Koester had two.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 65, Mt. Olive 31
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated Mt. Olive on Saturday Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament Seventh-Place Game.
The Bobcats (1-3) won 65-31.
Trevor Thies had 14 points. Gage Lorton had 10. Clayton Wojcik had nine. Kaidyn Calame had eight. AJ Radloff had six. Kenny Robbins had five. Drake Davis and Trenton Monnet had four. Carson Underwood had three, and Carson Evans had two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Anthony 81, Robinson 57
St. Anthony defeated Robinson on Saturday in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bulldogs (6-0) won 81-57.
Lucy Fearday finished with 22 points. Stacie Vonderheide had 18. Nancy Ruholl had 15. Addi Nuxoll had 13. Anna Faber had seven. Maddie Kibler had three. Katie Kollmann had two, and Ady Rios had one.
Fearday and Ruholl earned a spot on the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament All-Tournament First Team, while Nuxoll earned a spot on the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament All-Tournament Second Team.
St. Anthony 54, Fairfield 43
St. Anthony defeated Fairfield on Saturday in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Bulldogs (5-0) won 54-43.
Lucy Fearday had 22 points. Nancy Ruholl had 10. Anna Faber and Stacie Vonderheide had six. Ady Rios had five. Addi Nuxoll had three, and Kallie Kabbes had two.
Dieterich 56, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 48
Dieterich defeated Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Saturday Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament Finals.
The Movin' Maroons (4-3) won 56-48.
Miley Britton had 18 points. Kady Tegeler had 16. Cortney Brummer had 10. Sammi Goebel and Heaven Kinnison had four, and Estella Meinhart and Brittney Niemerg had two.
As for the Bobcats (5-1), Gracie Heckert had 18 points, nine rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Mady Wojcik had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Macee Rodman had five points. Carmen Olesen had five points and eight rebounds. Ruby Stuckemeyer had four, and Harleigh Bunch had one.
Britton earned the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament Most Valuable Player and a spot on the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament All-Tournament Team. She joined Ella Kinkelaar (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg), Paige Dittamore (Cumberland), Lexi Seabaugh (Brownstown-St. Elmo), Brummer (Dieterich), Wojcik (CHBC), Rodman (CHBC), and Heckert (CHBC).
Neoga 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Neoga defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday in the Mary Sur Shootout at Neoga High School.
The Indians (5-0) won 63-15.
Brynn Richards had five points. Allison Worman had 10. Natalie O'Dell had four. Allison Sampson had eight. Gracie Eaton had two. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 16. Karly McKinney had two. Atalie Osborn had four, and Haylee Campbell had six.
Neoga 63, Chrisman 15
Neoga defeated Chrisman on Saturday in the Mary Sur Shootout at Neoga High School.
The Indians (4-0) won 63-15.
Brynn Richards had nine points. Allison Worman had 11. Allison Sampson had one. Gracie Eaton had eight. Sydney Hakman had two. Sydney Richards had 14. Atalie Osborn had six, and Haylee Campbell had 12.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 36, Cumberland 21
Brownstown-St. Elmo defeated Cumberland on Saturday Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament Third-Place Game.
The Bombers (5-1) won 36-21.
Laney Baldrige had nine points. Sydney Stine had six. Addie Sasse and Lexi Seabaugh had five. Alice Turco had three, and Anna Stine, Presley Williams, Natelly Beall, and Jayna Ireland had two.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 59, Macon Meridian 32
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Macon Meridian on Saturday in the Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City Thanksgiving Tournament Fifth-Place Game.
The Hatchets (2-4) won 59-32.
Ella Kinkelaar finished with 22 points. Ellie Wittenberg and Morgan Mathis had 11. Samantha Hayes had nine. Katelyn VonBehrens had four, and Ava Richards had two.
As for the Lady Pirates (2-4), Katelyn Shoemaker and Abbie Becker had six points, Jade Carr had five, and Paige Dittamore had four.
