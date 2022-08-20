SOFTBALL
Effingham Junior High School 4, Cumberland Junior High School 0
Effingham defeated Cumberland, 4-0, Saturday.
The Mustangs scored one run in the first, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh.
Koester hit one single and one double and had two RBIs for Effingham (6-0). Kirk hit one single and had one RBI. McBride hit one double and had one RBI. Koenig hit one single, and Poe hit one double.
McBride pitched for the Mustangs. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
Vandalia Junior High School 15, Altamont Grade School 7
Altamont fell to Vandalia, 15-7, Saturday.
The Wildcats scored one run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and three in the sixth.
Hankins hit one double and one triple for Altamont (7-3). Robertson hit one single and had two RBIs. Nelson hit one single. Schultz hit one single and had one RBI, and Long hit one single.
Long and Nelson pitched for the Wildcats. Long threw four innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs, and five walks with eight strikeouts; Nelson threw three innings and allowed two hits, three earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.