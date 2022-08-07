SOFTBALL
Altamont Grade School 18, Villa Grove Grade School 11
Altamont Grade School defeated Villa Grove Grade School, 18-11, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in four innings.
The Wildcats scored in every inning they played. Altamont (1-1) scored one in the first, one in the second, four in the third, and 12 in the fourth.
Schultz had three hits, Pearcy had two, and Roberts, Hankins, and Ella Nelson had one. Nelson and Hankins each hit doubles.
Long and Nelson each pitched for the Wildcats. Long started and threw two innings, allowing four hits, 10 runs — eight earned — with 10 walks and two strikeouts. Nelson then pitched the final two innings and allowed no hits and one earned run with three walks and three strikeouts.
Long threw 89 pitches, 36 for strikes, with four wild pitches and one hit batter; Nelson threw 29 pitches, 14 for strikes, with three wild pitches. Nelson also earned the win.
Mayo Middle School 14, Altamont Grade School 4
Altamont Grade School fell to Mayo Middle School, 14-4, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in five innings.
The Wildcats started the game by scoring three runs in the top of the third before only mustering one more the rest of the way, while the Redbirds pushed across 12 runs through the first three innings and then added on two more in the final two frames to make the final score.
Altamont (0-1) committed five errors in the contest and had seven hits, while Paris committed two miscues and muscled nine hits.
Roberts, Hankins, and Schultz had two hits for the Wildcats, while Long had one.
Ella Nelson pitched for Altamont, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing nine hits, 14 runs — four earned — with four walks and one strikeout. She threw 87 pitches, 51 for strikes, and had two wild pitches. Nelson suffered the loss.
South Central Middle School 7, Dieterich Junior High School 0
South Central defeated Dieterich, 7-0, in the third game of the Kinmundy Round Robin Saturday.
The Lady Falcons scored two runs in the first and five in the second.
Peddicord hit two singles for South Central (2-0). Buchanan hit two doubles and had three RBIs. Logan hit a single and had two RBIs. Brown had an RBI, and Hiestand had an RBI.
As for the Roadrunners (1-1), Michl hit a single, and Boerngen hit a single.
UP NEXT: The Lady Falcons return to the field Monday at Dieterich.
Dieterich Junior High School 7, Ramsey Elementary School 0
Dieterich Junior High School defeated Ramsey Elementary School, 10-0, in the second game of the Kindmundy Round Robin Saturday.
The Roadrunners moved to 1-0 with the win.
There were no other stats available.
South Central Middle School 21, Ramsey Elementary School 1
South Central Middle School defeated Ramsey Elementary School, 21-1, in the first game of the Kinmundy Round Robin Saturday.
The Lady Falcons scored seven runs in the second and 14 in the third.
Peddicord hit a single and a double and had two RBIs for South Central (1-0). Addy Ruholl hit three singles and had three RBIs. Buchanan hit two singles and had three RBIs. Butts had an RBI. Logan hit a double and had two RBIs. Allen had an RBI. Brown hit a single and had two RBIs. Potter had an RBI. Emmie Ruholl hit a single, and Annie Ruholl hit a single and a double and had three RBIs.
