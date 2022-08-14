SOFTBALL
Altamont Grade School 11, Sullivan Middle School 5
Altamont defeated Sullivan, 11-5, Saturday.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the first, three in the second, and two in the fourth.
C. Pearcy, J. Pearcy, and Long also hit singles for Altamont (3-2).
Long pitched for the Wildcats, throwing five innings and allowing two hits, two earned runs, and seven walks with six strikeouts.
Long threw 112 pitches, 58 for strikes, and threw one wild pitch.
Jasper County Junior High 14, Altamont Grade School 2
Jasper County defeated Altamont, 14-2, Saturday.
The Eagles scored two runs in the first, nine in the second, and three in the third.
Reich hit one double and one home run and had two RBIs for Jasper County, and Hermann hit two singles and had one RBI. Probst hit one triple, while Kelle, Miller, and Davis hit singles.
Miller and Inyart pitched for the Eagles. Miller threw one inning and allowed two hits, one earned run, and struck out two; Inyart threw two innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and two walks with three strikeouts.
Miller threw 19 pitches, 13 for strikes; Inyart threw 36 pitches, 22 for strikes.
As for the Wildcats, they scored one run in the first and one in the third.
Hankins hit two triples. Schultz hit one triple, and Roberts hit one single.
Nelson and Long pitched for Altamont (2-2). Nelson threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, three earned runs, and five walks with one strikeout; Long threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two hits, three earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts.
Nelson threw 58 pitches, 25 for strikes with two wild pitches; Long threw 35 pitches, 15 for strikes, and had three wild pitches.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony Grade School 6, Nuttall Middle School 4
St. Anthony defeated Nuttall Middle School, 6-4, Saturday.
The Bullpups scored one run in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.
Hayden Bushur hit two singles and one double for St. Anthony. Will Bierman hit two singles, and Jameson McAllaster, Quentin Stephens, and Jonny Gannaway hit one single.
Bushur and Chase Dorris pitched for the Bullpups. Bushur threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, no earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts; Dorris pitched 1/3 of an inning.
Bushur threw 90 pitches, 64 for strikes; Dorris threw four pitches, four for strikes.
Cowden-Herrick Grade School 5, Sacred Heart Grade School 2
Cowden-Herrick defeated Sacred Heart, 5-2, Saturday.
Vaughn and Wells hit doubles for the Bobcats, while Howell, Dilley, and Reed hit singles.
Hardimon and Dilley pitched for Cowden-Herrick (3-1). Hardimon threw five innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, and six walks with two strikeouts; Dilley threw two innings and allowed two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Hardimon threw 84 pitches, 39 for strikes with one hit batter; Dilley threw 40 pitches, 22 for strikes.
As for the Shamrocks, Traub hit two singles, Hecht hit one double, and Warner and Karo hit singles.
Shuette, Wernsing, and Jansen pitched for Sacred Heart. Shuette threw two innings and allowed one hit, one earned run, and two walks with two strikeouts; Wernsing pitched three innings and allowed three hits, three earned runs, and four walks with five strikeouts, and Jansen pitched one inning and allowed one hit.
Shuette threw 27 pitches, 15 for strikes; Wernsing threw 63 pitches, 33 for strikes with one hit batter, and Jansen threw seven pitches, four for strikes.
Cowden-Herrick Grade School 18, Mulberry Grove Junior High 1
Cowden-Herrick defeated Mulberry Grove, 18-1, Saturday.
The Bobcats scored eight runs in the first, four in the second, and six in the third.
Howell hit two doubles, one triple, and one single and had five RBIs for Cowden-Herrick (1-1), and Dilley hit one double and one single and had three RBIs. Hardimon, Wells, Watts, Stoldt, and Reed also hit singles.
Vaughn pitched for the Bobcats. He threw three innings, allowing no earned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts.
