EFFINGHAM — Plans are well underway for the Sarah Bush Lincoln (SBL) Heath Foundation's 34th Annual Golf Benefit.
This year's benefit will be on June 9 at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon.
Net proceeds from this year's event will benefit SBL's Behavioral Science Services (BHS).
In recent years, SBL has experienced unprecedented demand for mental health services. Proceeds from the benefit will assist BHS staff to better meet these demands by helping provide emergent needs for uninsured patients, resources for providers to use in therapy and assistance with addressing the substance abuse crisis in the communities SBL serves.
"Our Behavioral Health Services staff recognizes the surge of patients who seek mental health support and are ready to help those who need that specialized care," SBL Special Events Officer Kim Lockart said in a press release. "Support from the golf benefit will assist our BHS team in providing adults and children the care they need."
This year's event offers both morning and afternoon flights, teeing off at 7:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., respectively. To register, donate or purchase raffle tickets at sarabush.org/golf or call (217) 258-2511.
