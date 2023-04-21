STEWARDSON — Not many eight-year-olds can leave a lasting impact on so many lives.
Not many eight years old are quite like Crewe Jones, though.
Jones passed away on May 19, 2020, after a sudden accident.
A fun-loving second-grader, Jones’ mom, Katy, tried to hold back the tears when describing her son.
“He was just a boy who lived life,” Katy said. “He dressed crazily and in all shades of blue; he was a friend to everybody — he didn’t know a stranger.”
While many knew him for his spirited personality, Crewe also enjoyed sports, most notably running.
A student at Trinity Lutheran in Stewardson when he passed, Crewe was bound to run for the school’s cross-country team when he returned for his third-grade year.
Though that didn’t happen, his memory will forever be indebted to the tight-knit community through the “BlueForCrewe” 5K. This year’s race took place last Saturday and was the third year in a row that it was organized.
Shumway residents Stephanie and Jon Gurgel are two individuals who help organize the race and are overjoyed to have seen it become a tradition that numerous communities enjoy.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see this many people come out,” Stephanie said. “The first year, we had almost 400 people sign up. It was the first year after COVID, first time anybody could do anything and this place was packed. Numbers have declined a little bit, but the excitement is still here and we’ll keep doing it as long as we can.”
The preparation for setting up for the race starts around January and continues until around the two-month mark before the race.
“When January rolls around, we’ll start sending letters to the sponsor and setting the dates. Then, about two months or so before the race, we’ll begin to get race forms and this year, we went electronic, which is slightly different for the race forms,” Jon said. “This year, it’s gotten easier.”
Overall, Jon said that 285 participants signed up to race this year.
Former Effingham football player Noah Jones was one such participant and has ran in the event in each of the last three years. He won the very first event in 2021.
“This race is really important to me because Crewe was my cousin, so when I’m out there, I’m not running for me, I’m running for him,” Noah said.
“I just kept thinking about him and what he would want me to do; it’s always nice to come out here and run for him.”
Likewise, Jennifer and Kurt Bible — Crewe’s aunt and uncle — also enjoy seeing the faces that come out and run for Crewe.
Kurt said, “The love and support of all these family members have been amazing.”
Jennifer added, “When everyone learned of Crewe’s death, our school family has been there for every need we could ever think of and fully supportive. It’s a great way to remember him.”
What is just as great, though, is the money raised in his honor.
Stephanie said that since the ran began, they have helped raise nearly $52,000 through the race and other fundraising efforts.
Numerous sponsors help with that, as well.
Jon said they have around 25-30 sponsors every year — all of whom are just as gracious as those who come out to run the course for someone who never got that opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.