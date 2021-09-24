In two of its three road games this year, Effingham has played nearly flawless football.
The Flaming Hearts pitched a shutout in Week 3 against Charleston and did nearly the same thing against Taylorville Friday night with a 27-7 victory.
Behind a bulldozing running game, a pair of touchdowns from junior quarterback Tanner Pontious, and a stout defensive showing, Effingham (2-3, 2-2 Apollo Conference) managed to steal another road win.
Altogether, the Flaming Hearts rushed for 278 yards, led by junior John Westendorf, who picked up 148 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
Yet, even with Effingham seemingly controlling the entirety of the game, head coach Brett Hefner’s group jogged off the field only to find themselves ahead by six points. The lone score came on a four-yard score from Westendorf with 11:54 left in the second quarter.
“That was the frustrating thing,” Hefner said. “You felt like you controlled everything, and you felt like you had everything in hand, but you look up, and they’re one play away from being in the lead. That’s a little unsettling. We knew we had the ball to start the half, so we knew that was going to be important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.